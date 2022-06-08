Consul: Up and Running

With the advent of microservices, Kubernetes, public cloud, and hybrid computing, site reliability and DevOps engineers are facing more complexity than ever before. Service mesh is an exciting new technology that promises to help tackle this complexity. A service mesh provides you with a unified control plane to manage the networking among your applications running on these distinct platforms. This definitive guide shows you how to automate networking for simple and secure application delivery with Consul.

Author Luke Kysow, Consul engineer at HashiCorp, demonstrates how this service mesh solution provides a software-driven approach to security, observability, and traffic management. Once you learn how to implement zero-trust networking by deploying Consul on multiple platforms, you'll be able to take control of application traffic, prevent outages, view metrics, integrate with legacy systems, and more.