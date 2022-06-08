Consul: Up and Running

Book description
With the advent of microservices, Kubernetes, public cloud, and hybrid computing, site reliability and DevOps engineers are facing more complexity than ever before. Service mesh is an exciting new technology that promises to help tackle this complexity. A service mesh provides you with a unified control plane to manage the networking among your applications running on these distinct platforms. This definitive guide shows you how to automate networking for simple and secure application delivery with Consul.
Author Luke Kysow, Consul engineer at HashiCorp, demonstrates how this service mesh solution provides a software-driven approach to security, observability, and traffic management. Once you learn how to implement zero-trust networking by deploying Consul on multiple platforms, you'll be able to take control of application traffic, prevent outages, view metrics, integrate with legacy systems, and more.
- Dive into the characteristics of service meshes, zero-trust networking, and traffic-shaping patterns
- Deploy Consul on Kubernetes and virtual machines
- Learn how to secure, monitor, and manage your application traffic with Consul
- Use this guide to deploy and operate applications as a system administrator, DevOps engineer, or developer
Table of contents
- Preface
- 1. Service Mesh 101
- 2. Introduction To Consul
- 3. Deploying Consul
- 4. Adding Services to the Mesh
-
5. Ingress Gateways
- Why You Need an Ingress Gateway
- Deploying an Ingress Gateway on Kubernetes
- Deploying an Ingress Gateway on VMs
- Config Entries
- Configuring Ingress Gateways
- Testing Out Your Ingress Gateway
- Ingress Gateways in Production
- Summary
- 6. Security
- 7. Observability
- 8. Reliability
-
9. Traffic Control
- Deployment Strategies
- Load Balancers Versus the Service Mesh
- Traffic Control Config Entries
- Canary Deployments With Consul
- Other Traffic Control Use Cases
- Summary
- 10. Advanced Use Cases
- A. Common Errors
- About the Author
Product information
- Title: Consul: Up and Running
- Author(s):
- Release date: June 2022
- Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
- ISBN: 9781098106140
