Book description
Filled with tips, tricks, and techniques, this easy-to-use book is the perfect resource for intermediate to advanced users of Excel. You'll find complete recipes for more than a dozen topics covering formulas, PivotTables, charts, Power Query, and more. Each recipe poses a particular problem and outlines a solution that you can put to use right away—without having to comb through tutorial pages.
Whether you're a data analyst, project manager, or financial analyst, author Dawn Griffiths directs you straight to the answers you need. Ideal as a quick reference, Excel Cookbook is also perfect for learning how to work in a more efficient way, leading to greater productivity on the job. With this book, you'll jump in and get answers to your questions—fast.
This cookbook shows you how to:
- Get the most out of Excel's features
- Address complex data problems in the best way possible
- Collect, manage, and analyze data from a variety of sources
- Use functions and formulas with ease—including array formulas
- Analyze data with PivotTables, Power Pivot, and more
- Import and transform data with Power Query
- Write custom functions and automate Excel with VBA
Publisher resources
Table of contents
-
1. The Analysis ToolPak
- 9.1 Installing the Analysis ToolPak
- 9.2 Generating Descriptive Statistics
- 9.3 Generating a Confidence Interval for the Population Mean
- 9.4 Generating Ordinal and Percentage Rank Statistics
- 9.5 Generating a Frequency Distribution
- 9.6 Generating Moving Averages
- 9.7 Using Exponential Smoothing
- 9.8 Generating a Random Sample
- 9.9 Generating a Periodic Sample
- 9.10 Generating Random Numbers Drawn from a Distribution
- 9.11 Generating a Correlation Matrix
- 9.12 Generating a Covariance Matrix
- 9.13 Performing a Linear Regression Analysis
- 9.14 Performing a Two-Sample t-Test
- 9.15 Performing a Two-Sample z-Test
- 9.16 Performing a Paired Two-Sample t-Test
- 9.17 Performing a Two-Sample F-Test for Variances
- 9.18 Performing a One-Way ANOVA Test
- 9.19 Performing a Two-Way ANOVA Test
- 9.20 Running a Fourier Analysis
- About the Author
Product information
- Title: Excel Cookbook
- Author(s):
- Release date: May 2024
- Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
- ISBN: 9781098143305