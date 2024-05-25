Excel Cookbook

Excel Cookbook

by Dawn Griffiths
Released May 2024
Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
ISBN: 9781098143305

Read it now on the O’Reilly learning platform with a 10-day free trial.

O’Reilly members get unlimited access to live online training experiences, plus books, videos, and digital content from O’Reilly and nearly 200 trusted publishing partners.

Start your free trial

Book description

Filled with tips, tricks, and techniques, this easy-to-use book is the perfect resource for intermediate to advanced users of Excel. You'll find complete recipes for more than a dozen topics covering formulas, PivotTables, charts, Power Query, and more. Each recipe poses a particular problem and outlines a solution that you can put to use right away—without having to comb through tutorial pages.

Whether you're a data analyst, project manager, or financial analyst, author Dawn Griffiths directs you straight to the answers you need. Ideal as a quick reference, Excel Cookbook is also perfect for learning how to work in a more efficient way, leading to greater productivity on the job. With this book, you'll jump in and get answers to your questions—fast.

This cookbook shows you how to:

  • Get the most out of Excel's features
  • Address complex data problems in the best way possible
  • Collect, manage, and analyze data from a variety of sources
  • Use functions and formulas with ease—including array formulas
  • Analyze data with PivotTables, Power Pivot, and more
  • Import and transform data with Power Query
  • Write custom functions and automate Excel with VBA

Publisher resources

View/Submit Errata

Product information

  • Title: Excel Cookbook
  • Author(s): Dawn Griffiths
  • Release date: May 2024
  • Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
  • ISBN: 9781098143305