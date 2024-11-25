Book description
What do you need to know to move from developer to senior engineer? Undergraduate curricula and bootcamps may teach the fundamentals of algorithms and writing code, but they rarely cover topics vital to your success as a software engineer. With this practical book, you'll learn the skills you need to succeed and thrive.
Authors Nathaniel Schutta and Jakub Pilimon guide your journey with pointers to deep dives into specific topic areas. To understand the skills that really matter as a software engineer, this is the guide you'll want to read the first week at your first job. It also serves as a handy reminder when you move to a new organization or to a new position in your current organization.
With this book, you'll:
- Understand what software engineering is—and why communication and other soft skills matter
- Learn the basics of software architecture and architecture drivers
- Use common and proven techniques to read and refactor code bases
- Implement an effective test suite including TDD
- Design APIs including REST, sync, and async
- Learn how to efficiently deploy software
- Know how to evaluate and choose the right solution for the problem
Table of contents
- Preface
- 1. Reading Code
2. Writing Code
- Don’t Reinvent the Wheel
- What is Good Code?
- Less is More
- Write Code to be Read
- The Problem With Code Comments
- Tests as Documentation
- Avoid Clever Code
- Code Reviews
- It is Hard to be Criticized
- Avoid the Checkbox Code Review
- Fostering Trust
- Apply the Golden Rule to Software
- Wrapping Up
- Additional Resources
- Title: Fundamentals of Software Engineering
- Author(s):
- Release date: November 2024
- Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
- ISBN: 9781098143213
