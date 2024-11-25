Fundamentals of Software Engineering

What do you need to know to move from developer to senior engineer? Undergraduate curricula and bootcamps may teach the fundamentals of algorithms and writing code, but they rarely cover topics vital to your success as a software engineer. With this practical book, you'll learn the skills you need to succeed and thrive.

Authors Nathaniel Schutta and Jakub Pilimon guide your journey with pointers to deep dives into specific topic areas. To understand the skills that really matter as a software engineer, this is the guide you'll want to read the first week at your first job. It also serves as a handy reminder when you move to a new organization or to a new position in your current organization.

With this book, you'll: