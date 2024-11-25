Fundamentals of Software Engineering

Fundamentals of Software Engineering

by Nathaniel Schutta, Jakub Pilimon
Released November 2024
Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
ISBN: 9781098143213

Read it now on the O’Reilly learning platform with a 10-day free trial.

O’Reilly members get unlimited access to books, live events, courses curated by job role, and more from O’Reilly and nearly 200 top publishers.

Start your free trial

Book description

What do you need to know to move from developer to senior engineer? Undergraduate curricula and bootcamps may teach the fundamentals of algorithms and writing code, but they rarely cover topics vital to your success as a software engineer. With this practical book, you'll learn the skills you need to succeed and thrive.

Authors Nathaniel Schutta and Jakub Pilimon guide your journey with pointers to deep dives into specific topic areas. To understand the skills that really matter as a software engineer, this is the guide you'll want to read the first week at your first job. It also serves as a handy reminder when you move to a new organization or to a new position in your current organization.

With this book, you'll:

  • Understand what software engineering is—and why communication and other soft skills matter
  • Learn the basics of software architecture and architecture drivers
  • Use common and proven techniques to read and refactor code bases
  • Implement an effective test suite including TDD
  • Design APIs including REST, sync, and async
  • Learn how to efficiently deploy software
  • Know how to evaluate and choose the right solution for the problem

Publisher resources

View/Submit Errata

Product information

  • Title: Fundamentals of Software Engineering
  • Author(s): Nathaniel Schutta, Jakub Pilimon
  • Release date: November 2024
  • Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
  • ISBN: 9781098143213