Hands-On APIs for AI and Data Science

APIs and the Python programming language are among the most important technologies that make modern data science and generative AI work. With this practical book, data scientists and software developers will gain hands-on experience developing APIs and using them in generative AI and data science projects.

Part one takes you step-by-step through coding projects to build APIs using Python and FastAPI and deploy them in the cloud. Part two helps you consume APIs in a data science project using industry-standard tools. In part three, you'll use ChatGPT Actions, the LangChain framework, and other tools to access your APIs with generative AI and large language models (LLMs).

As you complete the chapters in the book, you'll create a professional online portfolio demonstrating your new skill with APIs, AI, and data science.

You'll learn how to:

Design APIs that are useful to data scientists and AI applications

Develop APIs using Python and FastAPI

Deploy APIs using multiple cloud providers

Create API documentation and generate a rich OpenAPI specification

Create data science projects such as visualizations and models using APIs as a data source

Access APIs using generative AI and LLMs

Author Ryan Day is a data scientist in the financial services industry with a background in API design, software development, and cloud architecture.