APIs and the Python programming language are among the most important technologies that make modern data science and generative AI work. With this practical book, data scientists and software developers will gain hands-on experience developing APIs and using them in generative AI and data science projects.
Part one takes you step-by-step through coding projects to build APIs using Python and FastAPI and deploy them in the cloud. Part two helps you consume APIs in a data science project using industry-standard tools. In part three, you'll use ChatGPT Actions, the LangChain framework, and other tools to access your APIs with generative AI and large language models (LLMs).
As you complete the chapters in the book, you'll create a professional online portfolio demonstrating your new skill with APIs, AI, and data science.
You'll learn how to:
- Design APIs that are useful to data scientists and AI applications
- Develop APIs using Python and FastAPI
- Deploy APIs using multiple cloud providers
- Create API documentation and generate a rich OpenAPI specification
- Create data science projects such as visualizations and models using APIs as a data source
- Access APIs using generative AI and LLMs
Author Ryan Day is a data scientist in the financial services industry with a background in API design, software development, and cloud architecture.
Table of contents
-
1. Becoming An API Provider
- Meet Your Company: Sports World Central
- Starting Your Portfolio Project
- Developing Your Source Data
- Accessing Your Data Using Python
- Summary
-
2. Building Your First API
- Walking in the API Consumer’s Shoes
- Selecting the First API Products
- Selecting Your API Architecture
- Continuing Your Portfolio Project
- Updates to the Database
- Continuing Your Python Development
- Launching Your API
- Summary
- Title: Hands-On APIs for AI and Data Science
- Author(s):
- Release date: May 2025
- Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
- ISBN: 9781098164416
