Head First Software Architecture

Head First Software Architecture

by Raju Gandhi, Mark Richards, Neal Ford
Released December 2023
Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
ISBN: 9781098134334

Book description

What will you learn from this book?

If you're a software developer looking for a quick on-ramp to software architecture, this handy guide is a great place to start. From the authors of Fundamentals of Software Architecture, Head First Software Architecture teaches you how to think architecturally and explores the unique challenges of software architecture. You'll learn the distinction between architecture and design and the relationship between code, components, and architectural styles. You'll also learn how to work with some common architectural styles through vivid, fun examples. Quick, easy, and entertaining, this book is a valuable introduction to the world of software architecture.

Why does this book look so different?

Based on the latest research in cognitive science and learning theory, Head First Software Architecture uses a visually rich format to engage your mind, rather than a text-heavy approach that puts you to sleep. Why waste your time struggling with new concepts? This multisensory learning experience is designed for the way your brain really works.

