Book description
What will you learn from this book?
If you're a software developer looking for a quick on-ramp to software architecture, this handy guide is a great place to start. From the authors of Fundamentals of Software Architecture, Head First Software Architecture teaches you how to think architecturally and explores the unique challenges of software architecture. You'll learn the distinction between architecture and design and the relationship between code, components, and architectural styles. You'll also learn how to work with some common architectural styles through vivid, fun examples. Quick, easy, and entertaining, this book is a valuable introduction to the world of software architecture.
Why does this book look so different?
Based on the latest research in cognitive science and learning theory, Head First Software Architecture uses a visually rich format to engage your mind, rather than a text-heavy approach that puts you to sleep. Why waste your time struggling with new concepts? This multisensory learning experience is designed for the way your brain really works.
Table of contents
1. Software Architecture Demystified: Let’s Get Started!
- Building your understanding of software architecture
- Building plans and software architecture
- The dimensions of software architecture
- Puzzling out the dimensions
- The first dimension: Architectural characteristics
- The second dimension: Architectural decisions
- BE the architect
- The third dimension: Logical components
- The fourth dimension: Architectural styles
- A design perspective
- An architectural perspective
- The spectrum between architecture and design
- Where along the spectrum does your decision fall?
- Strategic versus tactical
- High versus low levels of effort
- Code Magnets
- Significant versus less significant trade-offs
- Putting it all together
- You made it!
- Software Architecture Crossword
- BE the architect solution
- Code Magnets Solution
- Software Architecture Crossword Solution
- About the Authors
Product information
- Title: Head First Software Architecture
- Author(s):
- Release date: December 2023
- Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
- ISBN: 9781098134334
