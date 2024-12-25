Implementing Data Mesh

As data continues to grow and become more complex, organizations seek innovative solutions to manage their data effectively. Data Mesh is one solution that provides a new approach to managing data in complex organizations. This practical guide offers step-by-step guidance on how to implement data mesh in your organization.

In this book, Jean-Georges Perrin and Eric Broda focus on the key components of data mesh and provide practical advice supported by code. You'll explore a simple and intuitive process for identifying key data mesh components and data products, and learn about a consistent set of interfaces and access methods that make data products easy to consume.

This approach ensures that your data products are easily accessible and the data mesh ecosystem is easy to navigate. With this book, you'll learn how to:

Identify, define, and build data products that interoperate within an enterprise data mesh

Build a data mesh fabric that binds data products together

Build and deploy data products in a data mesh

Establish the organizational structure to operate data products, data platforms, and data fabric

Learn an innovative architecture that brings data products and data fabric together into the data mesh

About the authors:

Jean-Georges "JG" Perrin is a technology leader focusing on building innovative and modern data platforms.

Eric Broda is a technology executive, practitioner, and founder of a boutique consulting firm that helps global enterprises realize value from data.