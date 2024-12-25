Implementing Data Mesh

Implementing Data Mesh

by Jean-Georges Perrin, Eric Broda
Released December 2024
Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
ISBN: 9781098156169

Read it now on the O’Reilly learning platform with a 10-day free trial.

O’Reilly members get unlimited access to books, live events, courses curated by job role, and more from O’Reilly and nearly 200 top publishers.

Start your free trial

Book description

As data continues to grow and become more complex, organizations seek innovative solutions to manage their data effectively. Data Mesh is one solution that provides a new approach to managing data in complex organizations. This practical guide offers step-by-step guidance on how to implement data mesh in your organization.

In this book, Jean-Georges Perrin and Eric Broda focus on the key components of data mesh and provide practical advice supported by code. You'll explore a simple and intuitive process for identifying key data mesh components and data products, and learn about a consistent set of interfaces and access methods that make data products easy to consume.

This approach ensures that your data products are easily accessible and the data mesh ecosystem is easy to navigate. With this book, you'll learn how to:

  • Identify, define, and build data products that interoperate within an enterprise data mesh
  • Build a data mesh fabric that binds data products together
  • Build and deploy data products in a data mesh
  • Establish the organizational structure to operate data products, data platforms, and data fabric
  • Learn an innovative architecture that brings data products and data fabric together into the data mesh

About the authors:

Jean-Georges "JG" Perrin is a technology leader focusing on building innovative and modern data platforms.

Eric Broda is a technology executive, practitioner, and founder of a boutique consulting firm that helps global enterprises realize value from data.

Publisher resources

View/Submit Errata

Product information

  • Title: Implementing Data Mesh
  • Author(s): Jean-Georges Perrin, Eric Broda
  • Release date: December 2024
  • Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
  • ISBN: 9781098156169