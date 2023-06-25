Java in a Nutshell, 8th Edition

Java in a Nutshell, 8th Edition

by Benjamin J Evans, Jason Clark, David Flanagan
Released June 2023
Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
ISBN: 9781098130947

Book description

This updated edition of the Nutshell guide not only helps experienced Java programmers get the most out of versions through Java 17, it also serves as a learning path for new developers. Chock-full of examples that demonstrate how to take complete advantage of modern Java APIs and development best practices, this thoroughly revised book includes new material on recent enhancements to the Java object model that every developer should know about.

The first section provides a fast-paced, no-fluff introduction to the Java programming language and the core runtime aspects of the Java platform. The second section is a reference to core concepts and APIs that explains how to perform real programming work in the Java environment.

  • Get up to speed on language details through Java 17
  • Learn object-oriented programming using basic Java syntax
  • Explore generics, enumerations, annotations, and lambda expressions
  • Understand techniques used in object-oriented design
  • Examine how concurrency and memory are intertwined
  • Work with Java collections and handle common data formats
  • Delve into Java's latest I/O APIs including asynchronous channels
  • Become familiar with development tools in OpenJDK

Publisher resources

Table of contents

  1. I. Introducing Java
  2. 1. Introduction to the Java Environment
    1. The Language, the JVM, and the Ecosystem
      1. What Is the Java Language?
      2. What Is the JVM?
      3. What Is the Java Ecosystem?
    2. A Brief History of Java and the JVM
    3. The Lifecycle of a Java Program
      1. Frequently Asked Questions
    4. Comparing Java to Other Languages
      1. Java Compared to JavaScript
      2. Java Compared to Python
      3. Java Compared to C
      4. Java Compared to C++
    5. Answering Some Criticisms of Java
      1. Overly Verbose
      2. Slow to Change
      3. Performance Problems
      4. Insecure
      5. Too Corporate
    6. Summary
  3. II. Working with the Java Platform
  4. 2. Programming and Documentation Conventions
    1. Naming and Capitalization Conventions
    2. Practical Naming
    3. Java Documentation Comments
      1. Structure of a Doc Comment
      2. Doc-Comment Tags
      3. Inline Doc-Comment Tags
      4. Cross-References in Doc Comments
      5. Doc Comments for Packages
    4. Doclets
    5. Conventions for Portable Programs
    6. Summary
  5. 3. Working with Java Collections
    1. Introduction to Collections API
      1. The Collection Interface
      2. The Set Interface
      3. The List Interface
      4. The Map Interface
      5. The Queue and BlockingQueue Interfaces
      6. Adding Elements to Queues
      7. Removing Elements from Queues
      8. Utility Methods
      9. Arrays and Helper Methods
    2. Java Streams and Lambda Expressions
      1. Functional Approaches
      2. The Streams API
    3. Summary
  6. 4. File Handling and I/O
    1. Classic Java I/O
      1. Files
      2. I/O Streams
      3. Readers and Writers
      4. try-with-resources Revisited
      5. Problems with Classic I/O
    2. Modern Java I/O
      1. Files
      2. Path
    3. NIO Channels and Buffers
      1. ByteBuffer
      2. Mapped Byte Buffers
    4. Async I/O
      1. Future-Based Style
      2. Callback-Based Style
      3. Watch Services and Directory Searching
    5. Networking
      1. HTTP
      2. TCP
      3. IP
    6. Summary
