This updated edition of the Nutshell guide not only helps experienced Java programmers get the most out of versions through Java 17, it also serves as a learning path for new developers. Chock-full of examples that demonstrate how to take complete advantage of modern Java APIs and development best practices, this thoroughly revised book includes new material on recent enhancements to the Java object model that every developer should know about.
The first section provides a fast-paced, no-fluff introduction to the Java programming language and the core runtime aspects of the Java platform. The second section is a reference to core concepts and APIs that explains how to perform real programming work in the Java environment.
- Get up to speed on language details through Java 17
- Learn object-oriented programming using basic Java syntax
- Explore generics, enumerations, annotations, and lambda expressions
- Understand techniques used in object-oriented design
- Examine how concurrency and memory are intertwined
- Work with Java collections and handle common data formats
- Delve into Java's latest I/O APIs including asynchronous channels
- Become familiar with development tools in OpenJDK
Table of contents
- I. Introducing Java
-
1. Introduction to the Java Environment
- The Language, the JVM, and the Ecosystem
- A Brief History of Java and the JVM
- The Lifecycle of a Java Program
- Comparing Java to Other Languages
- Answering Some Criticisms of Java
- Summary
- II. Working with the Java Platform
- 2. Programming and Documentation Conventions
-
3. Working with Java Collections
- Introduction to Collections API
- Java Streams and Lambda Expressions
- Summary
-
4. File Handling and I/O
- Classic Java I/O
- Modern Java I/O
- NIO Channels and Buffers
- Async I/O
- Networking
- Summary
- Title: Java in a Nutshell, 8th Edition
- Release date: June 2023
- Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
- ISBN: 9781098130947
