Your code is a testament to your skills as a developer. No matter what language you use, code should be clean, elegant, and uncluttered. By using test-driven development (TDD), you'll write code that's easy to understand, retains its elegance, and works for months, even years, to come. With this indispensable guide, you'll learn how to use TDD with three different languages: Go, JavaScript, and Python.

Author Saleem Siddiqui shows you how to tackle domain complexity using a unit test-driven approach. TDD partitions requirements into small, implementable features, enabling you to solve problems irrespective of the languages and frameworks you use. With Learning Test-Driven Development at your side, you'll learn how to incorporate TDD into your regular coding practice.

This book helps you: