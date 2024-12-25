Book description
Large language models (LLMs) and generative AI are rapidly changing the healthcare industry. These technologies have the potential to revolutionize healthcare by improving the efficiency, accuracy, and personalization of care. This practical book shows healthcare leaders, researchers, data scientists, and AI engineers the potential of LLMs and generative AI today and in the future, using storytelling and illustrative use cases in healthcare.
Authors Kerrie Holley and Manish Mathur from Google's Healthcare and Life Sciences Industry team help you explore real-world applications of these technologies in healthcare, from personalized patient care and drug discovery to enhanced medical imaging and robot-assisted surgeries. You'll also learn the challenges of using these technologies—and the ethical implications of their application in this field.
With this book, you will:
- Learn how LLMs and generative AI can help address and transform healthcare issues
- Explore the basics of LLMs and generative AI and learn how they work
- Learn how these technologies are being applied in healthcare today
- Understand several LLM and generative AI use cases
- Examine the ethics and challenges of applying LLMs and generative AI to healthcare
- Understand the potential use of LLMs and generative AI in healthcare in the near term and their prospects for the future
Publisher resources
Table of contents
1. Doctor’s Black Bag
- Potential of Large Language Models and Generative AI
- Promise and Possibilities of LLMs in Healthcare
- Design and Architecture Concerns for LLM-Powered Apps
- Enterprise Architecture for LLM Medical Apps
- Consumer and Business LLMs
- Challenges of LLMs and Generative AI in Healthcare
- Summary
2. Objects Are Closer Than They Appear
- Future Prospects and Challenges in LLMs
- The Singularity
- Whispers of Tomorrow: 5 Predictions
- Summary
Product information
- Title: LLMs and Generative AI for Healthcare
- Author(s):
- Release date: December 2024
- Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
- ISBN: 9781098160920
