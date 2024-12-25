LLMs and Generative AI for Healthcare

LLMs and Generative AI for Healthcare

by Kerrie Holley, Manish Mathur
Released December 2024
Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
ISBN: 9781098160920

Read it now on the O’Reilly learning platform with a 10-day free trial.

O’Reilly members get unlimited access to books, live events, courses curated by job role, and more from O’Reilly and nearly 200 top publishers.

Buy on Amazon
Start your free trial

Book description

Large language models (LLMs) and generative AI are rapidly changing the healthcare industry. These technologies have the potential to revolutionize healthcare by improving the efficiency, accuracy, and personalization of care. This practical book shows healthcare leaders, researchers, data scientists, and AI engineers the potential of LLMs and generative AI today and in the future, using storytelling and illustrative use cases in healthcare.

Authors Kerrie Holley and Manish Mathur from Google's Healthcare and Life Sciences Industry team help you explore real-world applications of these technologies in healthcare, from personalized patient care and drug discovery to enhanced medical imaging and robot-assisted surgeries. You'll also learn the challenges of using these technologies—and the ethical implications of their application in this field.

With this book, you will:

  • Learn how LLMs and generative AI can help address and transform healthcare issues
  • Explore the basics of LLMs and generative AI and learn how they work
  • Learn how these technologies are being applied in healthcare today
  • Understand several LLM and generative AI use cases
  • Examine the ethics and challenges of applying LLMs and generative AI to healthcare
  • Understand the potential use of LLMs and generative AI in healthcare in the near term and their prospects for the future

Publisher resources

View/Submit Errata

Product information

  • Title: LLMs and Generative AI for Healthcare
  • Author(s): Kerrie Holley, Manish Mathur
  • Release date: December 2024
  • Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
  • ISBN: 9781098160920