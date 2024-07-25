Making Futures Work

Book description
Learn how to get started with Futures Thinking. With this practical guide, Phil Balagtas, founder of the Design Futures Initiative and the global Speculative Futures network, shows you how designers and futurists have made futures work at companies such as Atari, IBM, Apple, Disney, Autodesk, Lufthansa, and McKinsey & Company.
This book demystifies the process of Futures Thinking into a language that's practical and useful for both designers and strategists. You'll learn about Strategic Foresight for using ideas about the future to anticipate and prepare for change; explore Speculative Design to deal with the relationship between science, technology, and humans; and Design Fiction to explore and critique possible futures.
Balagtas also shares stories from his journey to build a global community and describes how he works with clients to reshape the futures vocabulary. With this guide, you'll learn how to:
- Prepare your client, team, and/or audience for futures
- Facilitate and work with the fundamental methods and frameworks
- Gain advocacy and support within your organization
- Provide measurable value from the process and outcomes
- Build a futures culture and team
- Sustain a culture and support system beyond projects
Publisher resources
Table of contents
- 1. Preface
-
2. Understanding Your Audience
- The Diagnostic
-
Situational Analysis
- Why do they want to look into the future? And what are their goals?
- Where and how will they apply Futures Thinking in their operation? What kind of projects will they be using it for?
- How are they doing short and long-term strategies? And who is in charge of that function today?
- What has worked or not worked in the past?
- How much do they know about Futures Thinking?
- Who are your potential allies or skeptics?
- What or who are the potential barriers or threats to the success of the project?
- How open is the organization to change, innovation, or wild ideas?
- What is the vocabulary they are using for strategy, scenarios, or opportunity/risk assessments today?
- How do they think about the future today?
- Methods for Situational Analysis
- In Closing
- References
- 3. The Future Mindset
- 4. Framing the Problem
-
5. Framing the Project
- Project Logistics
- Project Timeline and Budget
- Set Up Agenda and Key Activities
- Allies and Champions
- Deliverables
- Set Up Workspaces and Repositories
- Success metrics
- 6. Foraging with Foresight
- 7. Scenarios, Implications, and Future Personas
Product information
- Title: Making Futures Work
- Author(s):
- Release date: July 2024
- Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
- ISBN: 9781098148881
