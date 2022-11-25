Mastering API Architecture

Mastering API Architecture

by James Gough, Daniel Bryant, Matthew Auburn
Released November 2022
Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
ISBN: 9781492090632

Read it now on the O’Reilly learning platform with a 10-day free trial.

O’Reilly members get unlimited access to live online training experiences, plus books, videos, and digital content from O’Reilly and nearly 200 trusted publishing partners.

Start your free trial

Book description

Most organizations with a web presence build and operate APIs; the doorway for customers to interact with the company's services. Designing, building, and managing these critical programs affect everyone in the organization, from engineers and product owners to C-suite executives. But the real challenge for developers and solution architects is creating an API platform from the ground up.

With this practical book, you'll learn strategies for building and testing REST APIs that use API gateways to combine offerings at the microservice level. Authors James Gough, Daniel Bryant, and Matthew Auburn demonstrate how simple additions to this infrastructure can help engineers and organizations migrate to the cloud; and open the opportunity to connect internal services using technologies like a service mesh.

  • Learn API fundamentals and architectural patterns for building an API platform
  • Explore evolving trends such as asynchronous and streaming APIs
  • Help drive your API program by performing an informed architectural role
  • Build and configure key components of an API platform
  • Deploy gateways and service meshes based on case studies
  • Understand core security and vulnerabilities in API architecture
  • Secure data and services using OAuth 2.0, TLS, and web application firewalls

Publisher resources

View/Submit Errata

Table of contents

  1. Preface
    1. Why Did We Write This book?
    2. Why Should You Read This Book?
    3. The Core Personas For This Book
      1. Developer
      2. Accidental Architect
      3. Solutions/Enterprise Architect
    4. What This Book is Not
    5. Conventions Used in This Book
    6. Using Code Examples
    7. O’Reilly Online Learning
    8. How to Contact Us
    9. Acknowledgments
  2. I. API Fundamentals
  3. 1. API Architecture Primer
    1. API Architecture Case Study
    2. A Brief Introduction to APIs
    3. From Tiered Architecture to Modelling APIs
      1. An Evolutionary Step
      2. API Infrastructure and Traffic Patterns
    4. Using Architecture Decision Records
      1. Attendees Evolution ADR
      2. Mastering API - ADR Guidelines
    5. Roadmap for our Journey
    6. Summary
  4. II. Designing, Building and Testing APIs
  5. 2. Defining Rest APIs and Alternative API Approaches
    1. Introduction to REST
    2. Introduction to Remote Procedure Call (RPC)
    3. Choosing Between REST and RPC
      1. A Brief Mention of GraphQL
    4. REST API Standards and Structure
      1. Collections and Pagination
      2. Filtering Collections
      3. Error Handling
      4. Guideline: Choosing an API Standard
    5. Specifying REST APIs using OpenAPI
    6. Practical Application of OpenAPI Specifications
      1. Code Generation
      2. OpenAPI Validation
      3. Examples and Mocking
      4. Detecting Changes
    7. API Versioning
      1. Semantic Versioning
      2. OpenAPI Specification and Versioning
    8. Implementing RPC with gRPC
    9. Exchanges and Choosing an API Format
      1. High Traffic Services
      2. Large Exchange Payloads
      3. HTTP/2 Performance Benefits
      4. Vintage Formats
    10. Guideline: Modelling Exchanges
    11. Multiple Specifications
      1. The Golden Specification
      2. Challenges of Combined Specifications
    12. Summary
  6. 3. Testing APIs and the Test Pyramid
    1. Scenario for this chapter
    2. Testing Quadrant
      1. Test Pyramid
    3. Unit Testing
      1. Test Driven Development
    4. Service Testing
      1. Component tests
      2. Integration tests
      3. Contract testing
    5. Testing during the building of your application
    6. Testcontainers
    7. End-to-end Testing
    8. Can you test too much?
    9. Summary
  7. III. Traffic Patterns and Management
  8. 4. API Gateways: Ingress Traffic Management
    1. What is an API Gateway?
      1. What Functionality Does an API Gateway Provide?
    2. Where is an API Gateway Deployed?
      1. How Does an API Gateway Integrate with Other Technologies at the Edge?
    3. Why Use an API Gateway?
      1. Reduce Coupling: Adapter / Facade Between Front Ends and Back Ends
      2. Simplify Consumption: Aggregating / Translating Back End Services
      3. Protect APIs from Overuse and Abuse: Threat Detection and Mitigation
      4. Understand How APIs Are Being Consumed: Observability
      5. Manage APIs as Products: API Lifecycle Management
      6. Monetize APIs: Account Management, Billing, and Payment
    4. A Modern History of API Gateways
      1. Late 1990s Onwards: Hardware Load Balancers
      2. Early 2000s Onwards: Software Load Balancers
      3. Mid 2000s: Application Delivery Controllers (ADCs)
      4. Early 2010s: First Generation API Gateways
      5. 2015 Onwards: Second Generation API Gateways
      6. Coda (2017 Onwards): Service Mesh and/or API Gateway?
    5. Current API Gateway Taxonomy
      1. Traditional Enterprise Gateways
      2. Micro/Microservices Gateways
      3. Service Mesh Gateways
      4. Comparing API Gateway Types
    6. Case Study: Evolving the Conference System Using an API Gateway
      1. Installing Ambassador Edge Stack in Kubernetes
      2. Configuring Mappings from URL Paths to Backend Services
      3. Configuring Mappings Using Host or Path-based Routing
    7. Deploying API Gateways: Understanding and Managing Failure
      1. API Gateway as a Single Point of Failure
      2. Detecting and Owning Problems
      3. Resolving Incidents and Issues
      4. Mitigating Risks
    8. Common API Gateway Implementation Pitfalls
      1. API Gateway Loopback: “Service Mesh Lite”
      2. API Gateway as an ESB
      3. Turtles (API Gateways) All the Way Down
    9. Selecting an API Gateway
      1. Identifying Requirements
      2. Exploring Constraints: Team, Technologies, and Roadmap
      3. Build Versus Buy
      4. API Gateway: A Type 1 Decision
      5. Checklist: Selecting an API Gateway
    10. Summary
  9. 5. Service Mesh: Service-to-Service Traffic Management
    1. Case Study: Extracting Sessions Functionality to a Service
    2. What is Service Mesh?
      1. What Functionality Does a Service Mesh Provide?
    3. Where is a Service Mesh Deployed?
      1. How does a Service Mesh Integrate with Other Networking Technologies?
    4. Why Use a Service Mesh?
      1. Fine-grained Control of Routing, Reliability, and Traffic Management
      2. Provide Transparent Observability
      3. Enforce Security: Transport Encryption, Authn, and Authz
      4. Supporting Cross-functional Communication Across Languages
      5. Separating Ingress and Service-to-Service Traffic Management
    5. Evolution of Service Mesh
      1. Early History and Motivations
      2. Implementation Patterns
    6. Service Mesh Taxonomy
    7. Case Study: Using a Service Mesh for Routing, Observability, and Security
      1. Routing with Istio
      2. Observing Traffic with Linkerd
      3. Network Segmentation with Consul
    8. Deploying a Service Mesh: Understanding and Managing Failure
      1. Service Mesh as a Single Point of Failure
      2. Detecting and Owning Problems
      3. Mitigating Risks
    9. Common Service Mesh Implementation Challenges
      1. Service Mesh as ESB
      2. Service Mesh as Gateway
      3. Too Many Networking Layers
    10. Selecting a Service Mesh
      1. Identifying Requirements
      2. Build Versus Buy
      3. Service Mesh: Another Type 1 Decision
      4. Checklist: Selecting a Service Mesh
    11. Summary
  10. IV. API Operations and Security
  11. 6. Deploying and Releasing APIs
    1. Separating Deployment and Release
      1. Feature Flagging
      2. Traffic Management
    2. Modelling Releases in the Conference System
      1. API Lifecycle
      2. Mapping Release Strategies to Lifecycle
      3. ADR Guideline: Separating Release from Deploy with Traffic Management and Feature Flags
    3. Release Strategies
      1. Canary Releases
      2. Traffic Mirroring
      3. Blue-Green
    4. Performing Rollouts with Argo Rollouts
    5. Monitoring for Success and Identifying Failure
      1. Three Pillars of Observability
      2. Important Metrics for APIs
      3. Reading the Signals
    6. Application Decisions for Effective Software Releases
      1. Caching
      2. Application Level Header Propagation
      3. Logging to Assist Debugging
      4. Considering an Opinionated Platform
      5. ADR Guideline: Opinionated Platforms
    7. Summary
  12. V. Evolutionary Architecture with APIs
  13. 7. API Infrastructure for Evolving towards Cloud
    1. Case Study: Moving the Attendees Service to the Cloud
    2. Choosing a Cloud Migration Strategy
      1. Retain or Revisit
      2. Rehosting
      3. Replatforming
      4. Repurchasing
      5. Refactoring / Re-architecting
      6. Retire
    3. Role of API Management
    4. North/South vs East West: Blurring Lines of Traffic Management
      1. Start at the Edge and Work Inwards
      2. Crossing Boundaries: Routing Across Networks
    5. From Zonal Architecture to Zero Trust
      1. Getting in the Zone
      2. Trust No One and Verify
      3. Role of Service Mesh in Zero Trust Architectures
    6. Summary
  14. About the Authors

Product information

  • Title: Mastering API Architecture
  • Author(s): James Gough, Daniel Bryant, Matthew Auburn
  • Release date: November 2022
  • Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
  • ISBN: 9781492090632