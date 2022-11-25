Mastering API Architecture

Book description
Most organizations with a web presence build and operate APIs; the doorway for customers to interact with the company's services. Designing, building, and managing these critical programs affect everyone in the organization, from engineers and product owners to C-suite executives. But the real challenge for developers and solution architects is creating an API platform from the ground up.
With this practical book, you'll learn strategies for building and testing REST APIs that use API gateways to combine offerings at the microservice level. Authors James Gough, Daniel Bryant, and Matthew Auburn demonstrate how simple additions to this infrastructure can help engineers and organizations migrate to the cloud; and open the opportunity to connect internal services using technologies like a service mesh.
- Learn API fundamentals and architectural patterns for building an API platform
- Explore evolving trends such as asynchronous and streaming APIs
- Help drive your API program by performing an informed architectural role
- Build and configure key components of an API platform
- Deploy gateways and service meshes based on case studies
- Understand core security and vulnerabilities in API architecture
- Secure data and services using OAuth 2.0, TLS, and web application firewalls
- Preface
- I. API Fundamentals
- 1. API Architecture Primer
- II. Designing, Building and Testing APIs
-
2. Defining Rest APIs and Alternative API Approaches
- Introduction to REST
- Introduction to Remote Procedure Call (RPC)
- Choosing Between REST and RPC
- REST API Standards and Structure
- Specifying REST APIs using OpenAPI
- Practical Application of OpenAPI Specifications
- API Versioning
- Implementing RPC with gRPC
- Exchanges and Choosing an API Format
- Guideline: Modelling Exchanges
- Multiple Specifications
- Summary
- 3. Testing APIs and the Test Pyramid
- III. Traffic Patterns and Management
-
4. API Gateways: Ingress Traffic Management
- What is an API Gateway?
- Where is an API Gateway Deployed?
-
Why Use an API Gateway?
- Reduce Coupling: Adapter / Facade Between Front Ends and Back Ends
- Simplify Consumption: Aggregating / Translating Back End Services
- Protect APIs from Overuse and Abuse: Threat Detection and Mitigation
- Understand How APIs Are Being Consumed: Observability
- Manage APIs as Products: API Lifecycle Management
- Monetize APIs: Account Management, Billing, and Payment
- A Modern History of API Gateways
- Current API Gateway Taxonomy
- Case Study: Evolving the Conference System Using an API Gateway
- Deploying API Gateways: Understanding and Managing Failure
- Common API Gateway Implementation Pitfalls
- Selecting an API Gateway
- Summary
-
5. Service Mesh: Service-to-Service Traffic Management
- Case Study: Extracting Sessions Functionality to a Service
- What is Service Mesh?
- Where is a Service Mesh Deployed?
- Why Use a Service Mesh?
- Evolution of Service Mesh
- Service Mesh Taxonomy
- Case Study: Using a Service Mesh for Routing, Observability, and Security
- Deploying a Service Mesh: Understanding and Managing Failure
- Common Service Mesh Implementation Challenges
- Selecting a Service Mesh
- Summary
- IV. API Operations and Security
-
6. Deploying and Releasing APIs
- Separating Deployment and Release
- Modelling Releases in the Conference System
- Release Strategies
- Performing Rollouts with Argo Rollouts
- Monitoring for Success and Identifying Failure
- Application Decisions for Effective Software Releases
- Summary
- V. Evolutionary Architecture with APIs
-
7. API Infrastructure for Evolving towards Cloud
- Case Study: Moving the Attendees Service to the Cloud
- Choosing a Cloud Migration Strategy
- Role of API Management
- North/South vs East West: Blurring Lines of Traffic Management
- From Zonal Architecture to Zero Trust
- Summary
- About the Authors
- Title: Mastering API Architecture
- Release date: November 2022
- Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
- ISBN: 9781492090632
