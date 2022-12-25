Mastering Financial Pattern Recognition

Mastering Financial Pattern Recognition

by Sofien Kaabar
Released December 2022
Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
ISBN: 9781098120474

Book description

Candlesticks have become a key component of platforms and charting programs for financial trading. With these charts, traders can learn underlying patterns for interpreting price action history and forecasts. This A-Z guide shows portfolio managers, quants, strategists, and analysts how to use Python to recognize, scan, trade, and backtest the profitability of candlestick patterns.

Financial author, trading consultant, and institutional market strategist Sofien Kaabar shows you how to create a candlestick scanner and indicator so you can compare the profitability of these patterns. With this hands-on guide, you'll also explore a new type of charting system similar to candlesticks, as well as new patterns that have never been presented before.

With this book, you will:

  • Create and understand the conditions required for classic and modern candlestick patterns
  • Learn the market psychology behind them
  • Use a framework to learn how backtesting trading strategies are conducted
  • Explore different charting systems and understand their limitations
  • Import OHLC historical FX data in Python in different time frames
  • Use algorithms to scan for and reproduce patterns
  • Learn a pattern's potential by evaluating its profitability and predictability

Table of contents

  1. 1. Importing and Processing Financial Data in Python
    1. Installing the Environment
    2. Creating the Importing Algorithm
    3. Putting it All Together
    4. To Summarize
  2. 2. Algorithmic Mindset and Functions
    1. Coding the Primal Functions
      1. The Function to Add Columns to an Array
      2. The Function to Delete Columns From an Array
      3. The Function to Add Rows to an Array
      4. The Function to Remove Rows from an Array
      5. The Function to Round Numbers
    2. Coding Signals
    3. Creating the Signal Charts
    4. Coding Performance Evaluation Functions
      1. The Hit Ratio
      2. The Rate of Return
      3. The Profit Factor
      4. The Number of Trades
      5. Creating a Performance Evaluation Function
      6. A Hypothetical Example: Appraising Performance
  3. 3. Introducing Technical Analysis
    1. Charting Analysis
    2. Indicator Analysis
      1. Moving Averages
    3. Common Pitfalls of Technical Analysis
      1. Wanting to be rich quickly.
      2. Forcing the patterns.
      3. Hindsight bias, the dream smasher.
      4. Assuming that past events have the same future outcome.
      5. Complicating things more than they need to be.
    4. Technical Analysis Best Practices
      1. Harness the Power of Different Time Frames
      2. Use More than One Strategy or Indicator
      3. Choose the Right Type of Strategy According to the Current Market Regime
      4. Don’t Underestimate Default Parameters
  4. 4. Classic Trend Following Patterns
    1. The Marubozu Pattern
    2. The Three Candles Pattern
    3. The Tasuki Pattern
    4. The Three Methods Pattern
    5. The Hikkake Pattern
  5. 5. Modern Trend Following Patterns
    1. The Quintuplets Pattern
    2. The Double Trouble Pattern
    3. The Bottle Pattern
    4. The Slingshot Pattern
    5. The H Pattern
  6. About the Author

