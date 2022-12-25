Book description
Candlesticks have become a key component of platforms and charting programs for financial trading. With these charts, traders can learn underlying patterns for interpreting price action history and forecasts. This A-Z guide shows portfolio managers, quants, strategists, and analysts how to use Python to recognize, scan, trade, and backtest the profitability of candlestick patterns.
Financial author, trading consultant, and institutional market strategist Sofien Kaabar shows you how to create a candlestick scanner and indicator so you can compare the profitability of these patterns. With this hands-on guide, you'll also explore a new type of charting system similar to candlesticks, as well as new patterns that have never been presented before.
With this book, you will:
- Create and understand the conditions required for classic and modern candlestick patterns
- Learn the market psychology behind them
- Use a framework to learn how backtesting trading strategies are conducted
- Explore different charting systems and understand their limitations
- Import OHLC historical FX data in Python in different time frames
- Use algorithms to scan for and reproduce patterns
- Learn a pattern's potential by evaluating its profitability and predictability
Table of contents
- 1. Importing and Processing Financial Data in Python
-
2. Algorithmic Mindset and Functions
- Coding the Primal Functions
- Coding Signals
- Creating the Signal Charts
- Coding Performance Evaluation Functions
-
3. Introducing Technical Analysis
- Charting Analysis
- Indicator Analysis
- Common Pitfalls of Technical Analysis
- Technical Analysis Best Practices
- 4. Classic Trend Following Patterns
- 5. Modern Trend Following Patterns
- About the Author
Product information
- Title: Mastering Financial Pattern Recognition
- Author(s):
- Release date: December 2022
- Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
- ISBN: 9781098120474
