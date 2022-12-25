Mastering Financial Pattern Recognition

Candlesticks have become a key component of platforms and charting programs for financial trading. With these charts, traders can learn underlying patterns for interpreting price action history and forecasts. This A-Z guide shows portfolio managers, quants, strategists, and analysts how to use Python to recognize, scan, trade, and backtest the profitability of candlestick patterns.

Financial author, trading consultant, and institutional market strategist Sofien Kaabar shows you how to create a candlestick scanner and indicator so you can compare the profitability of these patterns. With this hands-on guide, you'll also explore a new type of charting system similar to candlesticks, as well as new patterns that have never been presented before.

With this book, you will: