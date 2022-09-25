Modern System Administration

Book description
Early system administration required in-depth knowledge of a variety of services on individual systems. Now, the job is increasingly complex and different from one company to the next with an ever-growing list of technologies and third-party services to integrate. How does any one individual stay relevant in systems and services? This practical guide helps anyone in operations—sysadmins, automation engineers, IT professionals, and site reliability engineers—understand the essential concepts of the role today.
Collaboration, automation, and the evolution of systems change the fundamentals of operations work. No matter where you are in your journey, this book provides you the information to craft your path to advancing essential system administration skills. Author Jennifer Davis provides examples of modern practices and tools with recommended materials to advance your skills.
Topics include:
- Development and testing: Version control, fundamentals of virtualization and containers, testing, and architecture reviewDeploying and configuring services: Infrastructure management, networks, security, storage, serverless, and release managementScaling administration: Monitoring and observability, capacity planning, log management and analysis, and security and compliance
Table of contents
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Version Control
- 3. Local Development Environments
- 4. Testing
- 5. Security
- 6. Baking Infrastructure
- 7. Managing Your Infrastructure
-
8. Security and Infracode
- Managing Identity and Access
- Managing Secrets
- Securing Compute Infrastructure
- Managing Networking
- Recommendations for your Security Infracode
- 9. Presenting Information
- 10. Monitoring Theory
- 11. Developing On-Call Resilience
-
12. Managing Incidents
- What is an Incident?
- What is Incident Management?
- Planning and Preparing for Incidents
- Responding to Incidents
- Learning from the Incident
- Next Steps
- Wrapping Up
- 13. Capacity Management
Product information
- Title: Modern System Administration
- Author(s):
- Release date: September 2022
- Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
- ISBN: 9781492055211
