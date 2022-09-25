Modern System Administration

Modern System Administration

by Jennifer Davis
Released September 2022
Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
ISBN: 9781492055211

Book description

Early system administration required in-depth knowledge of a variety of services on individual systems. Now, the job is increasingly complex and different from one company to the next with an ever-growing list of technologies and third-party services to integrate. How does any one individual stay relevant in systems and services? This practical guide helps anyone in operations—sysadmins, automation engineers, IT professionals, and site reliability engineers—understand the essential concepts of the role today.

Collaboration, automation, and the evolution of systems change the fundamentals of operations work. No matter where you are in your journey, this book provides you the information to craft your path to advancing essential system administration skills. Author Jennifer Davis provides examples of modern practices and tools with recommended materials to advance your skills.

Topics include:

    Development and testing: Version control, fundamentals of virtualization and containers, testing, and architecture reviewDeploying and configuring services: Infrastructure management, networks, security, storage, serverless, and release managementScaling administration: Monitoring and observability, capacity planning, log management and analysis, and security and compliance

Table of contents

  1. 1. Introduction
    1. Principles
    2. Modernization of Compute, Network and Storage
      1. Compute
      2. Network
      3. Storage
    3. Infrastructure Management
    4. Scaling Production Readiness
    5. A Role by any Other Name
      1. DevOps
      2. Site Reliability Engineering (SRE)
      3. How do Devops and SRE Differ?
      4. System Administrator
    6. Finding Your Next Opportunity
  2. 2. Version Control
    1. What is Version Control
    2. Benefits of Version Control
    3. Organizing Infra Projects
    4. Wrapping Up
  3. 3. Local Development Environments
    1. What Is a Local Development Environment
    2. The Components of an LDE
      1. Editor
      2. Programming Languages
      3. Frameworks and Libraries
      4. Other Helpful Utilities
    3. Wrapping Up
  4. 4. Testing
    1. You’re already testing
    2. Common Types of Testing
      1. Linting
      2. Unit Tests
      3. Integration Tests
      4. End-to-End Tests
    3. Explicit Testing Strategy
    4. Improving Your Tests; Learning from Failure
    5. Next Steps
    6. Wrapping Up
  5. 5. Security
    1. What is Security?
    2. Collaboration in Security
    3. Borrow the Attacker Lens
    4. Design for Security Operability
      1. Qualifying Issues
    5. Wrapping Up
  6. 6. Baking Infrastructure
    1. Why script your infrastructure?
    2. Three Lenses to Model your Infrastructure
      1. Code to Build Machine Images
      2. Code to Provision Infrastructure
      3. Code to Configure Infrastructure
    3. Getting Started
    4. Wrapping Up
  7. 7. Managing Your Infrastructure
    1. Infrastructure as Code
    2. Treating Your Infrastructure as Data
    3. Getting Started with Infrastructure Management
      1. Linting
      2. Writing Unit Tests
      3. Writing Integration Tests
      4. Writing End-to-End Tests
    4. Wrapping Up
  8. 8. Security and Infracode
    1. Managing Identity and Access
      1. How should you control access to your system?
      2. Who should have access to your system?
    2. Managing Secrets
      1. Password Managers and Secret Management Software
      2. Defending Secrets and Monitoring Usage
    3. Securing Compute Infrastructure
    4. Managing Networking
    5. Recommendations for your Security Infracode
  9. 9. Presenting Information
    1. Know your audience
    2. Choosing your channel
    3. Choose your story type
    4. Presenting Data in Action
      1. Charts Are Worth A Thousand Words
      2. Telling the Same Story With a Different Audience
      3. The Key Takeaway
    5. Know your visuals
      1. Visual Cues
      2. Chart types
    6. Recommended Visualization Practices
    7. Wrapping Up
  10. 10. Monitoring Theory
    1. Why Monitor?
    2. How Monitoring and Observability Differ?
    3. Monitoring Building Blocks
      1. Events
      2. Monitors
      3. Data: Metrics, Logs, and Tracing
    4. What does Monitoring look like?
      1. Event Detection
      2. Data Collection
      3. Data Reduction
      4. Data Analysis
      5. Data Presentation
    5. Monitoring for Sustainable Work
  11. 11. Developing On-Call Resilience
    1. What is On-call?
    2. Humane On-call Processes
      1. Preparing for On-Call
      2. One Week Out
      3. The Night Before
      4. Your On-Call Rotation
      5. On-Call Handoff
      6. The Day After On-Call
    3. Monitor the On-Call Experience
    4. Wrapping Up
  12. 12. Managing Incidents
    1. What is an Incident?
    2. What is Incident Management?
    3. Planning and Preparing for Incidents
      1. Understand your tools
      2. Clearly Define Roles and Responsibilities
      3. Understand Severity Levels and Escalation Protocols
    4. Responding to Incidents
    5. Learning from the Incident
      1. How deep should you dig?
      2. Aiding Discovery
      3. Effective Documentation of Incident
      4. Distributing the Information
    6. Next Steps
    7. Wrapping Up
  13. 13. Capacity Management
    1. What Is Capacity?
    2. The Capacity Management Model
      1. Resource Procurement
      2. Justification
      3. Management
      4. Monitoring
    3. The Framework for Capacity Planning
      1. How organizational strategies influence planning
    4. Do you need Capacity Planning with Cloud Computing?
    5. Wrapping Up
