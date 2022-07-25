Product Management in Practice, 2nd Edition

Book description

Product management has become a critical function for modern organizations, from small startups to global enterprises. And yet the day-to-day work of product management remains largely misunderstood. In theory, product managers are visionary leaders building products that delight customers. In practice, product managers are thoughtful facilitators navigating difficult conversations, frustrating compromises, and hard-won incremental gains.

In this thoroughly revised and expanded second edition of his beloved Product Management in Practice, author Matt LeMay provides the practical, day-to-day guidance that product managers need to navigate an ambiguous role in a fast-changing world. Updated and expanded for the era of remote and hybrid work, Product Management in Practice answers the tricky questions that you may have been afraid to ask about the real-world practice of product management.

For current and aspiring product managers, this book explores:

  • Choosing clarity over comfort to avoid disastrous miscommunications
  • Learning to love the unique constraints of your role and organization
  • Talking to users and working with executives
  • Crafting simple and actionable product strategies
  • Choreographing space and time to facilitate remote collaboration
  • Avoiding pointless arguments about Agile

