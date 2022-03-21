Running Lean, 3rd Edition

Book description
We're building more products today than ever before, but most of them fail--not because we can't complete what we want to build but because we waste time, money, and effort building the wrong product. What we need is a systematic process for quickly vetting product ideas and raising our odds of success. That's the promise of Running Lean.
In this inspiring book, Ash Maurya takes you through an exacting strategy for achieving product/market fit for your fledgling venture. You'll learn ideas and concepts from several innovative methodologies, including the Lean Startup, business model design, design thinking, and Jobs-to-be-Done. This new edition introduces the continuous innovation framework and follows one entrepreneur's journey from initial vision to a business model that works.
- Deconstruct your idea using a one-page Lean Canvas
- Stress-test your idea for desirability, viability, and feasibility
- Define key milestones charted on a traction roadmap
- Maximize your team's efforts for speed, learning, and focus
- Prioritize the right actions at the right time
- Learn how to conduct effective customer interviews
- Engage your customers throughout the development cycle
- Continually test your product with smaller, faster iterations
- Find a repeatable and scalable business model
Table of contents
- Preface to the Third Edition
-
Introduction
- A Tale of Two Entrepreneurs
- One Year Ago…
- A Traction-First Approach Is the New Way Forward
- What Determines Success Isn’t Differing Skill Sets But Differing Mindsets
- You Can’t Afford to Wait for an Idea Whose Time Has Come
- Don’t Start with an MVP
- There Is a Systematic Approach to Entrepreneurship
- About Me
- How This Book Is Organized
- Is This Book for You?
- Does It Work for Services and Physical Products?
- Practice Trumps Theory
- I. Design
-
1. Deconstruct Your Idea on a Lean Canvas
- Sketching Your First Lean Canvas
- Refining Your Lean Canvas
- What’s Next?
-
2. Stress Test Your Idea for Desirability
- Defining Better
- Our Innovator’s Bias Gets in the Way
- Meet the Innovator’s Gift
- Using the Innovator’s Gift to Stress Test Your Idea for Desirability
- Steve Realizes He Has a Hammer Problem
-
3. Stress Test Your Idea for Viability
- Don’t Create a Financial Forecast; Use a Fermi Estimate Instead
- Testing the Viability of Your Idea Using a Fermi Estimate
- Running a Fermi Estimate on Your Idea
- Steve Reviews His Business Models with Mary
-
4. Stress Test Your Idea for Feasibility
- Charting a Traction Ramp
- Formulating a Now-Next-Later Rollout Plan
- Steve Gets a Lesson on Right Action, Right Time
- Steve Learns About Wizard-of-Oz MVPs
- Steve Formulates His Now-Next-Later Rollout Plan
-
5. Communicate Your Idea Clearly and Concisely
- What’s Your Elevator Pitch?
- The Different Worldviews of an Idea
- Delivering Your Business Model Pitch
- The 10-Slide Business Model Pitch Deck
- Steve Shares His Business Model Pitch with Others
- II. Validation
-
6. Validate Your Idea Using 90-Day Cycles
- The 90-Day Cycle
- Getting Ready for Your First 90-Day Cycle
- Seven Habits for Highly Effective Experiments
- Steve Establishes an External Accountability Structure
-
7. Kick Off Your First 90-Day Cycle
- Steve Calls a 90-Day Cycle Kickoff Meeting
- The Problem/Solution Fit Playbook
- Steve Calls a 90-Day Cycle Planning Meeting
- The Mafia Offer Campaign
- Steve Tries Taking a Shortcut
- No Surveys or Focus Groups, Please
-
8. Understand Your Customers Better Than They Do
- The Problem with Problems
- Focus on the Bigger Context: The Job-to-be-Done
- Running a Problem Discovery Sprint
- Steve Reviews the Results of the Broad-Match Problem Discovery Sprint
- When Are You Done with Problem Discovery?
- The Altverse Team Uncover Several Additional Jobs-to-be-Done
- 9. Design Your Solution to Cause a Switch
-
10. Deliver a Mafia Offer Your Customers Cannot Refuse
- Case Study: The iPad Mafia Offer
- Running an Offer Delivery Sprint
- Assembling Your Offer
- Delivering Your Offer
- Optimizing Your Offer
- Steve Meets with the Team to Review the Results of Their First Offer Delivery Sprint
- When Are You Done with Offer Delivery?
- 11. Run a 90-Day Cycle Review
- III. Growth
- 12. Get Ready to Launch
-
13. Make Happy Customers
- The Altverse Team Learn About Behavior Design
- The Happy Customer Loop
- The Altverse Team Call a 90-Day Cycle Review Meeting
-
14. Find Your Growth Rocket
- The Altverse Team Learn About Growth Rockets
- The Rocket Ship Growth Model
- The Three Types of Growth Loops
- Finding Your Primary Growth Rocket
- Steve Makes Mary an Offer She Can’t Refuse
-
15. Epilogue
-
The BOOTSTART Manifesto
- 1. Entrepreneurs Are Everywhere
- 2. The Persona of the Garage Entrepreneur Has Changed
- 3. There Is No Better Time to Start
- 4. Most Products Still Fail
- 5. A Dozen Reasons Why Products Fail
- 6. The Number One Reason Why Products Fail
- 7. The Number Two Reason Why Products Fail
- 8. You Don’t Need Permission to Start
- 9. Love the Problem, Not Your Solution
- 10. Don’t Write a Business Plan
- 11. Your Business Model Is the Product
- 12. Focus on Time, Not Timing
- 13. Not Acceleration, but Deceleration
- 14. Not Faux Validation, but Traction
- 15. Remove Failure from Your Vocabulary
- 16. It’s Time to Act on Your Big Idea
- The BOOTSTART Manifesto
-
A. Bonus Material
- The True Value of Your Time
- Achieving Flow
- Scaling Flow
- B. References and Further Reading
- About the Author
Product information
- Title: Running Lean, 3rd Edition
- Author(s):
- Release date: March 2022
- Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
- ISBN: 9781098108779
