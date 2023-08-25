Unity Development Cookbook, 2nd Edition

Find out everything you need to know to use the powerful Unity engine to its full potential for 3D and 2D game development, simulation, artificial intelligence, and beyond. From the basics of scripting to techniques for interactivity, AI and behavior, animation, narrative, and networking, this flexible, mind-bogglingly popular engine is useful for anything that needs some form of visuals and real-time simulation. With this thoroughly updated problem-solving cookbook, beginner to intermediate Unity developers will get started in two ways:

First, you'll learn about the Unity engine through brief recipes that teach specific features of the software and scripting systems.

Second, you'll apply a collection of snippets of code to address common scenarios, such as properly keeping score, or accepting input, or sharing state over the network.

Using the cookbook format, this edition pinpoints the problem, sets out the solution, and discusses how to solve your problem in the best and most straightforward way possible. You'll find solutions for: