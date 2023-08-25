Unity Development Cookbook, 2nd Edition

Unity Development Cookbook, 2nd Edition

by Paris Buttfield-Addison, Jon Manning, Tim Nugent
Released August 2023
Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
ISBN: 9781098113711

Read it now on the O’Reilly learning platform with a 10-day free trial.

O’Reilly members get unlimited access to books, live events, courses curated by job role, and more from O’Reilly and nearly 200 top publishers.

Start your free trial

Book description

Find out everything you need to know to use the powerful Unity engine to its full potential for 3D and 2D game development, simulation, artificial intelligence, and beyond. From the basics of scripting to techniques for interactivity, AI and behavior, animation, narrative, and networking, this flexible, mind-bogglingly popular engine is useful for anything that needs some form of visuals and real-time simulation. With this thoroughly updated problem-solving cookbook, beginner to intermediate Unity developers will get started in two ways:

  • First, you'll learn about the Unity engine through brief recipes that teach specific features of the software and scripting systems.
  • Second, you'll apply a collection of snippets of code to address common scenarios, such as properly keeping score, or accepting input, or sharing state over the network.

Using the cookbook format, this edition pinpoints the problem, sets out the solution, and discusses how to solve your problem in the best and most straightforward way possible. You'll find solutions for:

  • 2D and 3D graphics
  • Math, physics, and character control
  • Animation and movement
  • Behavior and AI
  • Sound and music
  • Narrative and dialogue
  • Input and gameplay
  • Scripting and user interface
  • Simulation and synthetic data creation
  • Networking and accessing web content
  • Analytics and telemetry

Publisher resources

View/Submit Errata

Table of contents

  1. 1. Working in Unity
    1. 1.1. Getting Around in Unity
    2. 1.2. Working with Game Objects
    3. 1.3. Working with Components
    4. 1.4. Working with Prefabs
    5. 1.5. Working with Scenes
    6. 1.6. Managing Assets
    7. 1.7. Building Unity Projects
    8. 1.8. Accessing Preferences
    9. 1.9. Installing Unity packages
  2. 2. Scripting
    1. 2.1. Adding a script to an object in a Unity scene
    2. 2.2. Running code at specific times in a script’s (or game object’s) life
    3. 2.3. Creating Frame Rate-independent Behaviour
    4. 2.4. Using the Components of a Game Object
    5. 2.5. Finding Objects attached to a Game Object
    6. 2.6. Singletons
    7. 2.7. Using Coroutines to manage when code runs
    8. 2.8. Managing Objects Using an Object Pool
    9. 2.9. Storing Data in Assets Using ScriptableObject
  3. 3. Input
    1. 3.1. Getting Simple Keyboard Input
    2. 3.2. Using the Unity Input System
    3. 3.3. Using Input Actions
    4. 3.4. Locking and Hiding the Mouse Cursor
    5. 3.5. Responding to mouseover and click events
  4. 4. Mathematics
    1. 4.1. Storing Coordinates of Varying Dimensions Using Vectors
    2. 4.2. Rotating in 3D Space
    3. 4.3. Performing Transformations in 3D Space with Matrices
    4. 4.4. Working with Angles
    5. 4.5. Finding the Distance to a Target
    6. 4.6. Finding the Angle to a Target
  5. 5. 2D Graphics
    1. 5.1. Importing Images as Sprites
    2. 5.2. Adding a Sprite to the Scene
    3. 5.3. Creating a Sprite Animation
    4. 5.4. Creating a Sprite with 2D Physics
    5. 5.5. Customizing Sprite Collision Shapes
    6. 5.6. Using a Composite Collider
    7. 5.7. Using the Sprite Packer
    8. 5.8. Applying Forces to 2D Objects
    9. 5.9. Creating a Conveyor Belt
    10. 5.10. Using a Custom Material for Sprites
    11. 5.11. Managing Sprite Sorting
    12. 5.12. Using Sorting Groups
    13. 5.13. Creating a 2.5D Scene
  6. About the Authors

Product information

  • Title: Unity Development Cookbook, 2nd Edition
  • Author(s): Paris Buttfield-Addison, Jon Manning, Tim Nugent
  • Release date: August 2023
  • Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
  • ISBN: 9781098113711