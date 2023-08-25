Unity Development Cookbook, 2nd Edition

Book description
Find out everything you need to know to use the powerful Unity engine to its full potential for 3D and 2D game development, simulation, artificial intelligence, and beyond. From the basics of scripting to techniques for interactivity, AI and behavior, animation, narrative, and networking, this flexible, mind-bogglingly popular engine is useful for anything that needs some form of visuals and real-time simulation. With this thoroughly updated problem-solving cookbook, beginner to intermediate Unity developers will get started in two ways:
- First, you'll learn about the Unity engine through brief recipes that teach specific features of the software and scripting systems.
- Second, you'll apply a collection of snippets of code to address common scenarios, such as properly keeping score, or accepting input, or sharing state over the network.
Using the cookbook format, this edition pinpoints the problem, sets out the solution, and discusses how to solve your problem in the best and most straightforward way possible. You'll find solutions for:
- 2D and 3D graphics
- Math, physics, and character control
- Animation and movement
- Behavior and AI
- Sound and music
- Narrative and dialogue
- Input and gameplay
- Scripting and user interface
- Simulation and synthetic data creation
- Networking and accessing web content
- Analytics and telemetry
- 1. Working in Unity
2. Scripting
- 2.1. Adding a script to an object in a Unity scene
- 2.2. Running code at specific times in a script’s (or game object’s) life
- 2.3. Creating Frame Rate-independent Behaviour
- 2.4. Using the Components of a Game Object
- 2.5. Finding Objects attached to a Game Object
- 2.6. Singletons
- 2.7. Using Coroutines to manage when code runs
- 2.8. Managing Objects Using an Object Pool
- 2.9. Storing Data in Assets Using ScriptableObject
- 3. Input
- 4. Mathematics
5. 2D Graphics
- 5.1. Importing Images as Sprites
- 5.2. Adding a Sprite to the Scene
- 5.3. Creating a Sprite Animation
- 5.4. Creating a Sprite with 2D Physics
- 5.5. Customizing Sprite Collision Shapes
- 5.6. Using a Composite Collider
- 5.7. Using the Sprite Packer
- 5.8. Applying Forces to 2D Objects
- 5.9. Creating a Conveyor Belt
- 5.10. Using a Custom Material for Sprites
- 5.11. Managing Sprite Sorting
- 5.12. Using Sorting Groups
- 5.13. Creating a 2.5D Scene
Unity Development Cookbook, 2nd Edition
- Author(s):
August 2023
O'Reilly Media, Inc.
- ISBN: 9781098113711
