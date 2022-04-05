Radar trends to watch: April 2022

March was a busy month, especially for developers working with GPT-3. After surprising everybody with its ability to write code, it’s not surprising that GPT-3 is appearing in other phases of software development. One group has written a tool that creates regular expressions from verbal descriptions; another tool generates Kubernetes configurations from verbal descriptions. In his newsletter, Andrew Ng talks about the future of low-code AI: it’s not about eliminating coding, but eliminating the need to write all the boilerplate. The latest developments with large language models like GPT-3 suggest that the future isn’t that distant.

On the other hand, the US copyright office has determined that works created by machines are not copyrightable. If software is increasingly written by tools like Copilot, what will this say about software licensing and copyright?

Artificial Intelligence

Programming

Low code programming for Python: Some new libraries designed for use in Jupyter Notebooks (Bamboo, Lux, and Mito) allow a graphical (forms-based) approach to working with data using Python’s Pandas library.

Will the Linkerd service mesh displace Istio? Linkerd seems to be simpler and more attractive to small and medium-sized organizations.

The biggest problem with Stack Overflow is the number of answers that are out of date. There’s now a paper studying the frequency of out-of-date answers.

Silkworm-based encryption: Generating good random numbers is a difficult problem. One surprising new source of randomness is silk. While silk appears smooth, it is (not surprisingly) very irregular at a microscopic scale. Because of this irregularity, passing light through silk generates random diffraction patterns, which can be converted into random numbers.

Biology

The Hub for Biotechnology in the Built Environment (HBBE) is a research center that is rethinking buildings. They intend to create “living buildings” (and I do not think that is a metaphor) capable of processing waste and producing energy.

A change to the protein used in CRISPR to edit DNA reduces errors by a factor of 4000, without making the process slower.

Researchers have observed the process by which brains store sequences of memories. In addition to therapies for memory disorders, this discovery could lead to advances in artificial intelligence, which don’t really have the ability to create and process timelines or narratives.

Metaverse

Object detection in 3D is a critical technology for augmented reality (to say nothing of autonomous vehicles), and it’s significantly more complex than in 2D. Facebook/Meta’s 3DETR uses transformers to build models from 3D data.

Some ideas about what Apple’s AR glasses, Apple Glass, might be. Take what you want… Omitting a camera is a good idea, though it’s unclear how you’d make AR work. This article suggests LIDAR, but that doesn’t sound feasible.

According to the creator of Pokemon Go, the metaverse should be about helping people to appreciate the physical world, not about isolating them in a virtual world.

Security

Hardware

Sensor networks that are deployed like dandelion seeds! An extremely light, solar-powered framework for scattering of RF-connected sensors and letting breezes do the work lets researchers build networks with thousands of sensors easily. I’m concerned about cleanup afterwards, but this is a breakthrough, both in biomimicry and low-power hardware.

Semiconductor-based LIDAR could be the key to autonomous vehicles that are reasonably priced and safe. LIDAR systems with mechanically rotating lasers have been the basis for Google’s autonomous vehicles; they are effective, but expensive.

The open source instruction set architecture RISC-V is gaining momentum because it is enabling innovation at the lowest levels of hardware.

Quantum Computing

Microsoft claims to have made a breakthrough in creating topological qubits, which should be more stable and scalable than other approaches to quantum computing.

IBM’s quantum computer was used to simulate a time crystal, showing that current quantum computers can be used to investigate quantum processes, even if they can’t yet support useful computation.

Web

Mozilla has published their vision for the future evolution of the web. The executive summary highlights safety, privacy, and performance. They also want to see a web on which it’s easier for individuals to publish content.

Twitter is expanding its crowdsourced fact-checking program (called Birdwatch). It’s not yet clear whether this has helped stop the spread of misinformation.

The Gender Pay Gap Bot (@PayGapApp) retweets corporate tweets about International Womens’ Day with a comment about the company’s gender pay gap (derived from a database in the UK).

Alex Russell writes about a unified theory of web performance. The core principle is that the web is for humans. He emphasizes the importance of latency at the tail of the performance distribution; improvements there tend to help everyone.

WebGPU is a new API that gives web applications the ability to do rendering and computation on GPUs.

Blockchains and NFTs

ERC-1155 is a standard for creating tokens on the blockchain. It covers both fungible and non-fungible (NFT) tokens, and is becoming the basis for blockchain-based game economies.

WalletConnect is a standard for interconnections between blockchain wallets and distributed apps (dapps). It is not open source. It will be interesting to see whether a closed standard is viable in the web3 world.

Can NFTs make the transition from speculation to selling rights (for example, can they serve as tickets)?

Business