Radar Trends to Watch: April 2023

In March, it felt like large language models sucked all the air out of the room. There were so many announcements and claims and new waiting lists to join that it was difficult to find news about other important technologies. Those technologies still exist, and are still developing. There’s a world beyond AI.

One important shift in the past month: The new cybersecurity strategy for the United States shifts responsibility from customers to software and service providers. If something bad happens, it’s no longer (entirely) your fault; vendors need to build more secure software and services. The use of memory-safe languages, particularly Rust, but also older languages like Java and new contenders like Zig, will help software to become more secure.

AI

Programming

The Zig programming language is worth watching. It is a simple imperative memory-safe language designed to compete with C, C++, and Rust. It has a long way to go before it catches up with Rust (let alone C++), but it is starting to get traction.

GitHub has announced Copilot X, its vision for next-generation Copilot. Copilot will include a voice interface, the ability to explain code (relying on GPT-4), adding comments, answering questions about documentation, and even explaining Git pull requests.

Slim.ai has a service that optimizes containers by throwing out everything that isn’t needed for the application. As Kelsey Hightower has said, the best software is the software you don’t ship.

Will WebAssembly become a general purpose programming tool? One area where it might fit is serverless. Minimal startup time, a secure sandbox, and cross-platform support are all desirable for serverless apps.

Miller is a tool that is conceptually similar to sed, awk, and other Unix command line utilities, except that it has been designed to work with CSV, TSV, and JSON files.

GitHub now requires the use of 2-factor authentication (2FA).

The PostgreSQL database has long been recognized as the best of the open source databases, but its popularity has always lagged behind MySQL. According to a StackOverflow survey, it is finally getting the attention it deserves.

Rust was designed as a “memory safe” language, and probably makes the strongest guarantees about memory safety of any widely used language. Here’s a post that demonstrates what “memory safety” means.

8th Light has published a short series (and a video) discussing what programmers should know about data regulation.

Security

The Evasive.AI platform, developed for Oak Ridge National Laboratory, generates malware samples along with the training data that security systems will need to detect and quarantine the malware.

Microsoft Exchange Online will start delaying and blocking email messages from Exchange servers that are no longer under support and that haven’t received patches.

VEX (Vulnerability Report Data Exchange) is a new machine-readable standard for reporting vulnerabilities in software. It is designed for use with Software Bills of Materials.

The US has released its national cybersecurity strategy. Its key points are that it shifts responsibility from end-users to software and service providers, and stresses the importance of long-term investments. The Lawfare blog provides an excellent summary.

Phishing continues to be an important attack vector, with a voice call used as a follow-up to a bogus email about a service or charge.

Web and Metaverse

Beauty filters on social media aren’t new. But the newest hyperrealistic beauty filters are close to undetectable, even in video (as on TikTok). Regardless of the consequences, they will inevitably be part of an AR-enhanced metaverse.

Lidar has become much less expensive, and is now cheap enough to be integrated into consumer devices (including the iPhone 12). It enables many exciting projects–from building 3D worlds to backing up cities in Ukraine that are liable to being destroyed by bombing.

Web Fingerprinting is a technique for identifying and tracking users that relies only on the characteristics of the browser and computer they are using. It doesn’t require cookies, it’s unaffected by VPNs or even Tor. And it’s available “as a Service.”

Google has begun a limited roll-out of client-side encryption for Gmail and Calendar.

Hardware

A more sophisticated version of LIDAR can better understand pedestrian behavior and its relationship to auto traffic.

An autonomous robot has been developed to measure leaf angles on corn plants. Measuring leaf angles is important because it shows how effective the plants are at photosynthesis.

Biology