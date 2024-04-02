There are lots of new models, including one from Apple, but that’s hardly news. AI news is infiltrating other sections of Trends (particularly Programming and Security)—but that’s also hardly news. NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang has said that AI will replace coding—but again, he’s not the first. But what’s new is Devin: an AI software engineer from Cognition Labs. Its makers claim that it “can execute complex engineering tasks requiring thousands of decisions. Devin can recall relevant context at every step, learn over time, and fix mistakes.” Devin is in early access; what we’ve heard from those who’ve used it is that it’s far from finished—but even in that state, it’s very impressive. There’s also an open source OpenDevin project on GitHub.

A supply chain attack added a back door to Linux systems through the widely used xz package. Fortunately, this attack was discovered before the package was incorporated into the leading Linux distributions. However, the attack raises a lot of troubling questions about security—including the question of how we know software is trustworthy. The attack wasn’t discovered by security experts analyzing the code; social engineering may even have been used to prevent it from being tested adequately. The attack was discovered by an engineer who noticed some performance anomalies. Nobody knows who the maintainer who inserted the back door really is; it may not be a single person. This time, we were lucky.

GitHub now offers Code Scanning Autofix, a service that uses AI to detect vulnerabilities and suggest fixes to code written in Java, JavaScript, Python, and TypeScript. They claim that it can detect and correct over 90% of known vulnerabilities. They note that it’s still important for the programmer to verify that the suggestion actually fixes the vulnerability.

JetBrains now offers TeamCity Pipelines, a CI/CD tool for small to midsized teams. It is currently in public beta. Simpler tools that solve the problems of smaller projects are a welcome addition to the tooling scene.

Ravi is a new dialect of Lua that supports optional static typing. It has a just-in-time compiler and can also compile directly to machine code.

BOINC is a project that lets you allow scientific computing tasks to run on your computer in the background. It’s similar to projects like SETI@Home, but more general; it isn’t associated with a specific research project. BOINC is based at UC Berkeley and supported by the NSF.

A startup has released open source libraries for fully homomorphic encryption. Homomorphic encryption is a set of codes and protocols for computing with encrypted data without first decrypting the data.

We know that language models can assist in writing code. Can they also assist in building infrastructure as code?

GitHub is being attacked by cybercriminals who are creating millions of repositories containing malware. The malicious repos have names similar to legitimate repos in hopes that programmers will use the wrong repo (often with the encouragement of social engineering).

Github is offering Copilot Enterprise, a higher-priced version of Copilot that knows about a company’s codebase. Code completions are based on code in the company’s repositories, so they match the company’s practices. It can even learn proprietary in-house languages.

Wax is an open source framework for building word processing software on the web. It facilitates change tracking, commenting, equations, basic text styling, managing citations, and other features you’d expect in a professional word processing system.

Brendan Gregg has posted a list of Linux crisis tools: utilities that you are likely to need to diagnose and fix an outage and that your favorite distribution might not have.

DBOS is a new cloud native operating system that is based on a high performance distributed database. It is intended to replace the Linux/Kubernetes combination that has become the basis for orchestrating complex distributed applications.

Buoyant is now charging organizations with 50 or more users for access to the latest stable release of the linkerd service mesh. They have not changed linkerd’s licensing, which is still open source (Apache 2.0).

Netflix has released bpftop, a command line tool for monitoring programs that use eBPF (extended Berkeley packet filters). bpftop gives users insight into their eBPF tools, preventing eBPF from inadvertently compromising performance while attempting to improve performance.

Facebook’s Threads now allows users to share their posts on Mastodon. The feature is currently opt-in. Threads users can’t yet view posts made by Mastodon users. How Facebook will handle Mastodon users’ private data and dislike of advertising remains to be seen.

Ludic is a new lightweight web framework that is built to be used with htmx. It uses a component approach similar to React but does not require any JavaScript to build dynamic applications. It is based on Python 3.12.

YouTube is requiring creators to disclose when they have used generative AI to create or modify otherwise realistic video. This rule does not apply to content that is “clearly unrealistic” (e.g., animations), color adjustments or beauty filters, and background effects (e.g., blur).

LaVague is a large language model designed for controlling browser interactions. It would be ideal for controlling a testing framework like Selenium. And it may be useful for automating other “mundane tasks.”

The Bluesky social network, created by Twitter founder Jack Dorsey, now allows federation: individuals and groups can now run their own servers, similar to Mastodon.

Loop DoS is a new denial of service attack in which targeted computers send UDP packets back and forth in an infinite loop. Equipment from several major vendors, including Cisco, Microsoft, and Broadcom, is reported to be vulnerable.

A new attack against LLMs allows attackers to recover the texts of chat sessions even if they are encrypted. The attack is based on observing the lengths of the tokens and matching the lengths to words. This vulnerability applies to all LLMs except for Google’s Gemini.

Pixieboot (aka PXE boot) is a collection of attacks against UEFI firmware, a very low-level system-within-a-system that controls the boot process on most modern PCs. While this particular set of vulnerabilities is mostly of concern to cloud and datacenter operators, Cory Doctorow writes about the danger of nonupdateable subsystems that treat the user as a threat.

Cloudflare is introducing an AI firewall product that, among other things, will eventually include a prompt validation feature that will detect and block prompt injection attacks. The feature may help with jailbreaking (a single hostile prompt), but it’s harder to see how it would be effective against true prompt injection (a hostile prompt concatenated with a trustworthy prompt).

A paper analyzes over 600,000 prompt injection attacks to produce a taxonomy of vulnerabilities. The authors collected the attacks by running a global prompt hacking competition.

Docker, Confluence, Redis, and Apache Yarn are being targeted by malware in a new set of attacks. The malware is written in Go, though it is clumsily disguised to look like shell scripts.

Even more prompt injection attacks: Microsoft Copilot (distinct from Github Copilot) is vulnerable to conditional prompt injection attacks, where the hostile prompt is activated only for a specific user.

Yes, there’s now a prompt injection worm. A hostile prompt is embedded in an email, which then gets sent to the AI-based email assistant through RAG. Along with stealing data, the prompt can instruct the email assistant to generate new emails that spread the worm.

Another Copilot, this time not from Microsoft, is a Raspberry Pi-based AI system for bicyclists that alerts them to approaching cars and cars that are driving erratically or getting too close. It’s a good example of Pete Warden’s TinyML.

Want your own Klein Bottle? Made by Cliff Stoll, author of the cybersecurity classic The Cuckoo’s Egg, who will autograph your bottle for you (and may include other surprises).

Google has published its threat model for quantum attacks against cryptography. The document is an excellent summary of the state of post-quantum cryptography.

