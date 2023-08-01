Artificial Intelligence continues to dominate the news. In the past month, we’ve seen a number of major updates to language models: Claude 2, with its 100,000 token context limit; LLaMA 2, with (relatively) liberal restrictions on use; and Stable Diffusion XL, a significantly more capable version of Stable Diffusion. Does Claude 2’s huge context really change what the model can do? And what role will open access and open source language models have as commercial applications develop?

Artificial Intelligence

Programming

“It works on my machine” has become “It works in my container”: This article has some good suggestions about how to avoid a problem that has plagued computer users for decades.

StackOverflow is integrating AI into its products. StackOverflow for Teams now has a chatbot to help solve technical problems, along with a new GenAI StackExchange for discussing generative AI, prompt writing, and related issues.

It isn’t news that GitHub can leak private keys and authentication secrets. But a study of the containers available on DockerHub shows that Docker containers also leak keys and secrets, and many of these keys are in active use.

Firejail is a Linux tool that can run any process in a private, secure sandbox.

Complex and complicated: what’s the difference? It has to do with information, and it’s important to understand in an era of “complex systems.” First in a series.

npm-manifest-check is a tool that checks the contents of a package in NPM against the package’s manifest. It is a partial solution to the problem of malicious packages in NPM.

Facebook has described their software development platform, much of which they have open sourced. Few developers have to work with software projects this large, but their tools (which include testing frameworks, version control, and a build system) are worth investigating.

Polyrhythmix is a command-line program for generating polyrhythmic drum parts. No AI involved.

Philip Guo’s “Real-Real-World Programming with ChatGPT” shows what it’s like to use ChatGPT to do a real programming task: what works well, what doesn’t.

Security

A research group has found a way to automatically generate attack strings that force large language models to generate harmful content. These attacks work against both open- and closed-source models. It isn’t clear that AI providers can defend against them.

The cybercrime syndicate Lazarus Group is running a social engineering attack against JavaScript cryptocurrency developers. Developers are invited to collaborate on a Github project that depends on malicious NPM packages.

Language models are the next big thing in cybercrime. A large language model called WormGPT has been developed for use by cybercriminals. It is based on GPT-J. WormGPT is available on the dark web along with thousands of stolen ChatGPT credentials.

According to research by MITRE, out-of-bounds writes are among the most dangerous security bugs. They are also the most common, and are consistently at the top of the list. An easy solution to the problem is to use Rust.

Web

Another web framework? Enhance claims to be HTML-first, with JavaScript only if you need it. The reality may not be that simple, but if nothing else, it’s evidence of growing dissatisfaction with complex and bloated web applications.

Another new browser? Arc rethinks the browsing experience with the ability to switch between groups of tabs and customize individual websites.

HTMX provides a way of using HTML attributes to build many advanced web page features, including WebSockets and what we used to call Ajax. All the complexity appears to be packaged into one JavaScript library.

There is a law office in the Metaverse, along with a fledgling Metaverse Bar Association. It’s a good place for meetings, although lawyers cannot be licensed to practice in the Metaverse.

The European Court of Justice (CJEU) has ruled that Meta’s approach to GDPR compliance is illegal. Meta may not use data for anything other than core functionality without explicit, freely-given consent; consent hidden in the terms of use document does not suffice.

Cryptocurrency

Google has updated its policy on Android apps to allow apps to give blockchain-based assets such as NFTs.

ChatGPT can be programmed to send Bitcoin payments. As the first commenter points out, this is a fairly simple application of Langchain. But it’s something that was certainly going to happen. But it begs the question: when will we have GPT-based cryptocurrency arbitrage?

Biology

Google has developed Med-PaLM M, an attempt at building a “generalist” multimodal AI that has been trained for biomedical applications. Med-PaLM M is still a research project, but may represent a step forward in the application of large language models to medicine.

Materials

Room temperature ambient pressure superconductors: This claim has met with a lot of skepticism—but as always, it’s best to wait until another team succeeds or fails to duplicate the results. If this research holds up, it’s a huge step forward.