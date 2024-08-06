Radar Trends to Watch: August 2024

July was a big month for model releases: There are new large models from Mistral and Meta, smaller multilingual models from Mistral and DeepL, another Mistral model that specializes in code generation, and a small version of GPT-4o. The security world saw another software supply chain disaster when CrowdStrike released a bad software update that disabled many Windows machines worldwide. While CrowdStrike’s release wasn’t “hostile,” strictly speaking, it demonstrates that there’s no real difference between a hostile attack or a bug that disables your IT infrastructure. We’re also seeing a surge in malware traffic, along with bogus vulnerability reports in CVE.

Artificial Intelligence

Programming

Inrupt, a company that is commercializing software building on the open Solid protocol, has announced a data wallet for securely storing and sharing personal data.

The Unix Pipe Card Game should have existed a long time ago!

eBPF, which will soon be supported by Windows, provides a secure kernel execution facility. If it had been available, it would have prevented the CrowdStrike crashes.

PythonMonkey enables Python programs to run JavaScript code, and vice versa. It also gives Python the ability to execute WebAssembly (Wasm) modules.

1JPM (1 Java Project Manager) presents a different approach to build management. It’s a single file of Java source code, which you edit to reflect your project’s dependencies and other customizations. It’s an interesting alternative to the widely used and hated Maven.

An academic paper discusses design patterns for low-latency applications in C++. While it focuses on high-frequency trading, the ideas in this paper are no doubt useful for many kinds of applications.

The Principles Wiki is a great source of information and discussion about software design principles. It appears to be new; help it grow!

Julia Evans (@b0̷rk) gives some good reminders of why shell job control is useful—not the least of which is terminating a program that doesn’t respond to CTRL-C.

Marimo is a Python notebook that runs entirely in the browser using Wasm and Pyodide. Notebook elements, including user interface elements, run automatically whenever you modify or interface with them.

Security

Web

Google is abandoning its plan to eliminate third party cookie support in Chrome. Instead, there will be user-settable controls for cookie use. While privacy advocates object to abandoning the plan to eliminate cookies, it’s only fair to report that privacy advocates have also objected to Google’s proposed alternatives.

The Hall of Shame has a catalog of dark patterns that web designers use to deceive or manipulate users. Whether you’re a web developer or a user, it’s a good idea to familiarize yourself with the kinds of abuses that are out there.

WebVM is a virtual Linux emulation running in the browser. It’s based on an x86 emulation layer written in WebAssembly.

Transfer Thought is an open source platform for developing WebXR (VR, AR, any other kind of R) experiences.

The Ladybird Browser project is getting a lot of attention. It’s an attempt to build a standards-compliant web browser completely from scratch, without relying on code from Google or other vendors. An alpha version isn’t expected until 2026.

Moonbit is the second new language designed specifically to target WebAssembly. It is inspired by Rust, but designed to be a good match for Wasm’s semantics.

Quantum Computing

PsiQuantum, a quantum computing startup, is planning to build a million-qubit quantum computer within 10 years. Unlike other quantum teams, which have focused on building small systems, PsiQuantum is jumping directly to a computer that is capable of useful work.

It’s not a personal quantum computer, but the Quokka is a personal quantum computer emulator with 30 fault-tolerant qubits. It’s a platform for learning how to program useful quantum computers before we get the real thing.

Robotics

A robotic dog with vacuum cleaners in its feet can be used to clean beaches.

Training humanoid robots to dance may make them better at working with humans. They become better able to learn new movements and gestures.

Researchers are working on robots that learn by listening. Although audio provides important clues for many tasks that robots are asked to perform, it is rarely used as a source of training data.

Hardware

Tenstorrent has developed a new set of AI chips that are much less expensive than NVIDIA’s. They are available as PCIe cards or as components of complete workstations.