We’re continuing to push AI content into other areas, as appropriate. AI is influencing everything, including biology. Perhaps the biggest new trend, though, is the interest that security researchers are taking in AI. Language models present a whole new class of vulnerabilities, and we don’t yet know how to defend against most of them. We’ve known about prompt injection for a time, but SneakyPrompt is a way of tricking language models by composing nonsense words from fragments that are still meaningful to the model. And cross-site prompt injection means putting a hostile prompt into a document and then sharing that document with a victim who is using an AI-augmented editor; the hostile prompt is executed by the victim when they open the document. Those two have already been fixed, but if I know anything about security, that is only the beginning.

Artificial Intelligence

Security

An important new group of attacks against Bluetooth, called BLUFFS, allows attackers to impersonate others’ devices and to execute man-in-the-middle attacks. All Bluetooth devices since roughly 2014 are vulnerable.

If you aren’t already careful about what you plug in to your USB ports, you should be. LitterDrifter is a worm that propagates via USB drives. It is oriented towards data collection (i.e., espionage), and was developed by a group with close ties to the Russian state.

The AlphV ransomware group wins the irony award. They reported one of their victims to the SEC for not disclosing the attack. Other groups are following the same strategy. The law requiring disclosure is not yet in effect, so aside from PR damage, consequences will be minor.

SneakyPrompt is a new technique for creating hostile prompts that can “jailbreak” image generators, causing them to generate images that violate policies. It works by substituting tokens from words that aren’t allowed with tokens from other words that are semantically similar, creating a “word” that is nonsensical to humans but still meaningful to the model.

Security researchers showed that Google’s Bard was vulnerable to prompt injection via Gmail, Google Docs, and other documents that were shared with unsuspecting victims. The hostile prompt was executed when the user opened the document. The vulnerability was promptly fixed, but it shows what will happen as language models become part of our lives.

Researchers have demonstrated that an error during signature generation can expose private SSH keys to attack. Open source SSH implementations have countermeasures that protect them from this attack, but some proprietary implementations don’t.

If you’re concerned about privacy, worry about the data broker industry, not Google and Facebook. A report shows that it’s easy to obtain information (including net worth and home ownership) about US military service members with minimal vetting.

Proposed EU legislation called eIDAS 2.0 (electronic ID, Authentication and Services) gives European governments the ability to conduct man-in-the-middle attacks against secured web communications (TLS and https). It would be illegal for browser makers to reject certificates compromised by governments.

Developer backlash against the Shift-Left approach to security isn’t unexpected, but it may be reaching its limits in other ways: attackers are focusing less on vulnerabilities in code and more on flaws in business logic—in addition to targeting users themselves.

History is important. Gene Spafford has posted an excellent 35th anniversary essay about the Morris Worm, and lessons drawn from it that are still applicable today.

In a simulated financial system, a trading bot based on GPT-4 not only used information that was declared as “insider information”; it stated that it had not used any insider information. The benefit of using the information outweighed the risk of being discovered. (Or perhaps it was behaving the same way as human traders.)

Programming

Web

We don’t know why you’d want to run Windows 98 in the browser, but you can. There’s no hint about how this is implemented; I assume it is some sort of Wasm wizardry.

Opt for enhancement over replacement: that’s the argument for using HTML Web Components rather than React components.

tldraw is a simple application that lets you draw a wireframe for a website on a screen, specify the components you want to implement it, and send it to GPT-4, which generates code for a mockup. The mockup can then be edited, and the code regenerated.

Google is suing two people who have “weaponized” the DMCA by issuing false takedown notices against the websites of products (apparently T-shirts) that compete with them.

WebRTC was designed to support videoconferencing. It has been used for many other real time applications, but there should be alternatives available. Replacing it will take years, but that’s the goal of the Media over Quic project.

Biology

The UK has approved a CRISPR-based genetic therapy for sickle cell anemia and beta thalassemia.

A European startup named Cradle has created a generative AI model to design new proteins.

In a small test involving patients with a genetic predisposition to high cholesterol, a CRISPR treatment that modified a gene in the liver appeared to reduce cholesterol levels permanently. Larger and more comprehensive testing will follow.

Open source drug discovery might be an approach for developing antivirals for many common diseases for which there are no treatments, including diseases as common as measles and West Nile.

Hardware

AI is coming to the Internet of Things. ARM’s latest CPU design, the Cortex-M52, is a processor designed for AI in low-power, low-cost devices.

Microsoft has developed its own AI chip, Maia, which will be available on Azure in 2024.

H100 GPUs are yesterday’s technology. NVIDIA has announced the H200, with more and faster memory. NVIDIA claims almost double the performance of the H100 in LLM inference, and up to 100X performance for “data science” applications.