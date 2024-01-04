Radar Trends to Watch: January 2024

More large language models. Always more large language models. Will the new year be any different? But there is a difference in this month’s AI news: there’s an emphasis on tools that make it easy for users to use models. Whether it’s just tweaking a URL so you can ask questions of a paper on arXiv or using LLamafile to run a model on your laptop (make sure you have a lot of memory!) or using the Notebook Language Model to query your own documents, AI is becoming widely accessible—and not just a toy with a web interface.

Artificial Intelligence

Programming

A new language superset: Pluto is a superset of Lua. Supersetting may be the “new thing” in language design: TypeScript, Mojo, and a few others (including the first versions of C++) come to mind.

Virtualization within containers orchestrated by Kubernetes: Can you imagine a Kubernetes cluster running within a Docker container? Is that a good thing or evidence of how a stack’s complexity can grow without bounds?

Google engineers propose an alternative to microservices: limited monoliths that are deployed by an automated runtime that determines where and when to instantiate them. As Kelsey Hightower said, deployment architecture becomes an implementation detail.

The OpenBao project is intended to be an open source fork of HashiCorp’s Vagrant, analogous to the OpenTofu fork of Terraform. There is speculation that IBM will back both projects.

Biscuit authorization is a distributed authorization protocol that is relatively small, flexible, and is designed for use in distributed systems. Any node can validate a Biscuit token using only public information.

gokrazy is a minimal Go runtime environment for the Raspberry Pi and (some) PCs. It minimizes maintenance by eliminating everything that isn’t needed to compile and run Go programs.

You very clearly don’t need this: A Brainfuck interpreter written in PostScript. (If you really must know, Brainfuck is arguably the world’s most uncomfortable programming language, and PostScript is the language your computer sends to a printer.)

Baserow is a no-code, open source tool that combines a spreadsheet with a database. It’s similar to Airtable.

New programming language of the month: Onyx is a new programming language designed to generate WebAssembly (Wasm), using Wasmer as the underlying runtime.

Web

Anil Dash predicts that the internet is about to get weird again—the way it should be. Power is shifting from the entrenched, heavily funded “walled gardens” and back to people who just want to be creative.

Meta’s Threads has begun to test integration with ActivityPub, which will make it accessible to Mastodon servers.

The HTML Energy movement attempts to reclaim the creativity of the early web by building sites from scratch with HTML and abandoning high-powered web frameworks.

The best WebAssembly runtime might be no runtime at all: just transpile it to C.

Security

Researchers have discovered a man-in-the-middle attack against SSH, one of the foundations of cybersecurity.

A new version of SSH (SSH3) promises to be faster and more feature-rich. It is based on HTTP/3 and written in Go.

Security researchers have demonstrated two important vulnerabilities in OpenAI’s custom GPTs. Malicious actors can extract system prompts, and they can force it to leak uploaded files and other data.

Meta has made end-to-end encryption (E2EE) the default for all users of Messenger and Facebook messaging. Their E2EE implementation is based on Signal’s. They have built a new storage and retrieval service for encrypted messages.

A chatbot driven by a jailbroken language model can be used to jailbreak other chatbots. Language models are very good at coming up with prompts that get other models to go outside their boundaries, with success rates of 40% to 60%. AI security will be a key topic this year.

Quantum Computing

IBM has developed a 1121 qubit quantum processor, along with a system built from three 133 qubit processor chips that greatly improves the accuracy of quantum gates. Working quantum computers will probably require over a million qubits, but this is a big step forward.

A research group has announced that it can perform computations on 48 logical (i.e., error-corrected) qubits. While there are a number of limitations to their work, it’s an important step toward practical quantum computing.

Two posts about post-quantum cryptography explain what it’s about.

Brains

Researchers have developed a noninvasive system that can turn human thought into text. Users wear a cap with sensors that generates EEG data. Accuracy isn’t very high yet, but it is already superior to other thought-to-speech technologies.

Artificial neural networks with brains: Researchers connected cultured human brain cells (organoids) to an interface that allowed them to give the organoids audio data. They found that it was able to recognize vowel sounds.

Virtual and Augmented Reality

OpenUSD is an open source standard for scene representation that could enable a real metaverse, not the proprietary walled garden imagined by last year’s metaverse advocates.