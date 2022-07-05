Radar Trends to Watch: July 2022

This month, large models are even more in the news than last month: the open source Bloom model is almost finished, Google’s LaMDA is good enough that it can trick people into thinking it’s sentient, and DALL-E has gotten even better at drawing what you ask.

The most important issue facing technology might now be the protection of privacy. While that’s not a new concern, it’s a concern that most computer users have been willing to ignore, and that most technology companies have been willing to let them ignore. New state laws that criminalize having abortions out of state and the stockpiling of location information by antiabortion groups have made privacy an issue that can’t be ignored.

Artificial Intelligence

Metaverse

Samsung and RedHat are working on new memory architectures and device drivers that will be adequate to the demands of a 3D-enabled, cloud-based metaverse.

The Metaverse Standards Forum is a new industry group with the goal of solving interoperability problems for the Metaverse. It views the Metaverse as the outgrowth of the Web, and plans to coordinate work between existing standards groups (like the W3C) relevant to the Metaverse.

Can the “Open Metaverse” be the future of the Internet? The Open Metaverse Interoperability Group is building vendor-independent standards for social graphs, identities, and other elements of a Metaverse.

Holographic heads-up displays allow for 3D augmented reality: the ability to project 3D images onto the real world (for example, onto a car’s windshield).

Google’s Visual Position Service uses the data they’ve collected through Street View to provide high-accuracy positioning data for augmented reality applications. (This may be related to Niantic’s VPS, or they may just be using the same acronym.)

Security

Programming

Web3

Is Blockchain Decentralized? A study commissioned by DARPA investigates whether a blockchain is truly immutable, or whether it can be modified without exploiting cryptographic vulnerabilities, but by attacking the blockchain’s implementation, networking, and consensus protocols. This is the most comprehensive examination of blockchain security that we’ve seen.

Jack Dorsey has announced that he’s working on Web5, which will be focused on identity management and be based on Bitcoin.

Molly White’s post questioning the possibility of acceptably non-dystopian self-sovereign identity is a must-read; she has an excellent summary and critique of just about all the work going on in the field.

Cryptographer Matthew Green makes an important argument for the technologies behind cryptocurrency (though not for the current implementations).

Biology

The Innovative Genomics Institute is trying to use CRISPR gene editing to optimize plants for carbon storage.

A printed artificial skin with embedded transistors may allow robots to feel pain. That’s one step closer to dreaming of electric sheep.

Quantum Computing