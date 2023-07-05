Radar Trends to Watch: July 2023

A surprising number of the entries for AI are about generative models that don’t generate text or artwork—specifically, they generate human voices or music. Is voice the next frontier for AI? Google’s AudioPaLM, which unites speech recognition, speech synthesis, and language modeling, may show the direction in which AI is heading. There’s also increasing concern about the consequences of training AI on data that was generated by AI. With less input from real humans, does “model collapse” lead to output that is mediocre at best?

AI

Programming

Augmented and Virtual Reality

David Pogue’s review of Apple Vision, the $3500 AR headset: Limited in a way that’s reminiscent of the first iPhone—“But no headset, no device, has ever hit this high a number on the wonder scale before.”

Apple did it: they unveiled their AR/VR goggles. They are very expensive ($3499), look something like skiing googles, and have two hours of battery life on an external battery pack. It’s hard to imagine wearing them in public, though Apple may manage to make them fashionable.

Apple’s big challenge with the Vision Pro goggles may not be getting people to use them; it may be getting developers to write compelling apps. Merely translating 2D apps into a 3D environment isn’t likely to be satisfactory. How can software really take advantage of 3D?

Tim Bray’s post on what Augmented Reality is, and what that will require from software developers, is a must-read. It’s not Apple Vision.

Hachette has created a Metaverse experience named “Beyond the Pages,” in part as an attempt to attract a younger audience. While the original experience was only open for two days, they have promised to schedule more.

Security

Ransomware is getting faster, which means that organizations have even less time to respond to an attack. To prevent becoming a victim, focus on the basics: access controls, strong passwords, multi-factor authentication, zero trust, penetration testing, and good backups.

The number of attacks against systems running in “the cloud” is increasing rapidly. The biggest dangers are still errors in basic hygiene, including misconfigured identity and access management.

AI Package Hallucination is a new technique for distributing malware. Ask a question that causes an AI to hallucinate a package or library. Create malware with that package name, and put it in an appropriate repository. Wait for someone else to get the same recommendation and install the malware. (This assumes AI hallucinations are consistent; I’m not sure that’s true.)

Web

A new standard allows NFTs to contain wallets, which contain NFTs. Users build collections of related resources. In addition to gaming (a character that “owns” its paraphernalia), this could be used for travel (a trip that contains tickets to events) or customer loyalty programs.

The W3C has announced a new web standard for secure payment confirmation. The standard is intended to make checkout simpler and less prone to fraud.

Tyler Cowen argues that cryptocurrency will play a role for transactions between AI systems. AI systems aren’t allowed have their own bank accounts, and that’s unlikely to change in the near future. However, as they come into wider use, they will need to make transactions.

Web or mobile performance isn’t discussed as much as it should be. Here’s a good post on on improving Wikipedia performance by eliminating a specific blocking problem: removing unnecessary JavaScript, and optimizing what remains.

Quantum Computing

IBM has used their quantum computer to solve a problem in materials science. It’s not yet a useful result—the properties of the material had to be simplified to make the result useful—but it’s an important step towards real-world applications for quantum computing.