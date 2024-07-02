Radar Trends to Watch: July 2024

Can anything that is programmable have an embedded LLM? Apparently so. llama.ttf is a plain old font that looks like Open Sans—you can download it and install it. We don’t know whether this is a massive vulnerability or a way to embed AI in almost any text-based application. Probably both.

It may just be a coincidence, but several new programming languages have come on the scene in the past month or two. Why? This probably isn’t backlash against automated programming. (An LLM obviously can’t be trained for a language without much public source code.)

Learn faster. Dig deeper. See farther.

AI

Programming

Gleam is a new type-safe functional language. It compiles to Erlang and JavaScript. Its goal is to enable developers to build large concurrent systems.

OpenTofu, the open source fork of Terraform, now has state encryption, a highly requested feature that has been on Terraform’s queue for nearly a decade.

Starlark is a small Python-like language for describing how to build code. Starlark’s design principles include determinism and safety; executing a program multiple times gives identical results and it cannot access the network, filesystem, or system clock.

One of WebAssembly’s cocreators has developed a new programming language called Virgil. It’s designed as a systems programming language, though it is intended not to compete with Zig (whatever that means).

The James Webb Space Telescope is a step forward for digital twin technology. A digital model of the telescope was used to choreograph its self-assembly in outer space. The twin continues to monitor the telescope and predict the effects of software updates.

Mesop is a very lightweight Python framework for rapid web application development. It’s good for demos, probably not good for production. Built by Google but not supported.

AI gateways are like API gateways, but specialized for accessing the APIs of language models. They facilitate monitoring, choosing which model to serve a request, caching, security, and many other features.

Julia Evans’s (@b0rk) latest zine, How Git Works, is a must-read for anyone who doesn’t understand Git. Which is just about everybody.

Language developers have been busy. The Grain language was designed for compilation to WebAssembly. It was inspired by OCaml; pattern matching is a key feature.

GoFr is a framework for building microservices in Go. It incorporates tools for observability and supports the use of many different data sources.

Infrastructure from Code claims that a system’s infrastructure requirements can be inferred from the code itself, and that a specification for the necessary infrastructure can be generated automatically.

Security

Web

Sim City in the browser with WebAssembly? Impressive.

UIX is a new full stack web development framework. It is part of a larger Unyt project, which has the ambitious goal of developing the next-generation decentralized internet.

BBC Ventures is investing in a 3D video streaming platform.

Hotwire is an approach to building web applications (specifically, single-page applications or SPAs) that sends HTML to encapsulate complex data rather than JSON. Its goal is to minimize the need for JavaScript.

Cobalt is a very lightweight platform for running apps built from HTML5, CSS, and JavaScript. Google, its maker, mentions YouTube as a typical application, but I suspect it can be used for more interesting work.

Adrian Holovaty’s Soundslice has incorporated music scanning: You can upload a PDF or a photo of a musical score, and Soundslice will analyze it. You can then edit, rearrange, and play back the score.

Hardware

An open standard for connectors? That’s important if you want very high performance without having to license proprietary designs.

Energy Meter is a tool for measuring the power consumed by Intel CPUs. It could be useful in these days of power-hungry AI applications, though it can’t account for GPUs. Runs on Linux but that’s most of the world’s servers.

Mitsubishi has built a robot that solves the Rubik’s Cube in 0.305 seconds. Their best time is 0.204 seconds, but according to Guinness, that wasn’t under proper conditions.

Lifesaving robots are in use on Lake Michigan to help drowning people remain afloat until a lifeguard can arrive.

Biology