Radar Trends to Watch: June 2023

AI, and specifically large language models, continue to dominate the news–so much so that it’s no longer a well-defined topic, with clear boundaries. AI has infiltrated programming, security, and virtually every branch of technology.

But that’s hardly news. By the time you read this, Apple may have announced their ultra-expensive, ultra-stylish AR headset; that may be enough to break the Metaverse out of its AR/VR winter. Or maybe not. If Apple can’t make technology into a fashion statement, no one can. And Rust has forked, spawning a new programming language called Crab. Will this slow Rust’s momentum? It is very hard to say. Many projects have forked and few forks thrive, but there are exceptions.

AI

Data

OpenSafely is an open source platform that allows researchers to access electronic health records securely and transparently. The records never leave the repositories in which they are held. All activity on the platform is logged, and all projects are visible to the public.

The Solid project is developing a specification for decentralized data storage. Data is stored in pods, which are analogous to secure personal web servers.

The Kinetica database has integrated natural language queries with ChatGPT. We will see many more products like this.

Programming

Security

Data poisoning is an effective attack on large language models. And, given that future search engines will be based on LLMs, black hat SEO will be targeting those models. It is far from clear that OpenAI, Google, and Microsoft have any effective defense against these attacks.

Amazon has open sourced two security tools developed for AWS: Cedar and Snapchange. Cedar is a language and API that allows users to write and enforce policy permissions. Snapchange is still experimental; it uses fuzzing to help find vulnerabilities in software.

Microsoft’s cloud services are cracking password protection on .zip files (a relatively easy task) to scan the contents for malware. Privacy issues aside, this is a problem for legitimate security researchers.

The FBI was able to use a vulnerability in Russia’s widespread Snake/Uroburos malware to disable it. This story is fascinating. Even exploits have exploits.

This year, the hacking village at DEF CON will have language models from all the major players (OpenAI, Google, Microsoft, Stability AI, Microsoft, NVIDIA, and HuggingFace) for attendees to attack.

Web

Bad user interface design: is it a meme, a game, a joke, a contest, satire, or all of the above? Sometimes it’s just fun to see how bad a volume control you can make. And sometimes, that puts you back in touch with reality. Not everything needs to be reinvented. Here’s more.

Nodepad is a web application for brainstorming, note taking, and exploring ideas using large language models.

Google has announced that image search results will include information about the image’s source, where else it has appeared, and whether it is known to be generated by AI. Images generated by Google’s AI tools will include metadata stating the image’s origin. Other image publishers will display similar information.

The Pudding provides a taxonomy of dark patterns: unethical tricks that companies use to prevent you from canceling online subscriptions.

Bluesky has opened their Twitter-like social network for a private beta, and has attracted many users away from Twitter. Bluesky competes directly with Mastodon, and has led to Mastodon streamlining their signup process.

Operations

Honeycomb uses ChatGPT to allow natural language queries for their observability product. Users can ask questions in natural language rather than using a formal query language.

AR/VR

Apple is expected to announce their long-awaited augmented reality headset at WWDC this week (maybe even before this piece publishes). That will be a “make it or break it” event for AR and VR; if anyone can make wearing a headset fashionable, cool, and expensive, Apple can.

Who needs a screen? The Spacetop is a new laptop that uses AR goggles instead of a screen; the screen appears to float in space in front of the user.

Quantum Computing

Researchers at the University of Chicago claim to have developed “noise-canceling qubits” that reduce the probability of error when reading a qubit’s state. If their prototype stands up to further testing, this could make building quantum computers that are capable of real work much easier.

Quantum computers need to scale. IBM has announced a project to build a 100,000 Qubit quantum computer within 10 years. Depending on error correction, this still probably isn’t large enough to do real work, but it’s getting close.

Do you want your own quantum computer? SpinQ has created a quantum processor based on MRI technology, which was used for the first quantum demonstrations. Their Gemini Mini has two qubits, fits on a desktop, and costs $8,700. A high-end device ($58,000) has a third qubit. These processors may be useful for experimentation, but are far too small for useful work.

Biology

While it hasn’t yet gone through clinical trials, which is where many promising drugs fail, a new antibiotic that was designed by an AI system works against A. Baumannii, a microbe that is resistant to all previously known antibiotics.

Hardware