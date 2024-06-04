Radar Trends to Watch: June 2024

May was a month of announcements: between Google, Apple, Microsoft, and OpenAI, there was much ado about—well, very little, in fact. It’s always seemed to me that big announcements steal attention that might otherwise go to projects that are less flashy but more deserving. (Or maybe I’m just becoming jaded.)

That’s not to say that nothing interesting happened. We’re seeing continued interest in small language models—small enough to run on cell phones (which have more processing power than the supercomputers of a few decades ago). We’ve wondered whether new programming languages make sense in the era of AI-generated code—but we saw Bend (for highly parallel code) and Jolie (for services), plus LuaX (a new Lua interpreter) and Faer (for high-performance numerics in Rust). And for web developers, someone has been using CSS Grid to typeset music. Programming of various sorts is very much alive.

Researchers have developed augmented reality glasses that look like regular glasses rather than a helmet. They rely on holography to produce full color 3D images. While it’s unclear whether this will ever become a product, it’s exactly what AR needs to succeed.

Stability AI has released Stable Video 3D, which generates a 3D image from a single 2D image.

Poor design has consequences: at least 11 people are running for president of Iceland who had no idea that they were running. The same confusing web page is used to endorse a candidate and to register your own candidacy.

IF has been curating a catalog of design patterns for AI. It’s a great source for people who are designing AI systems and who need to build services that their users will trust.

