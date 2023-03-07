Radar Trends to Watch: March 2023

The past month’s news has again been dominated by AI–specifically large language models–specifically ChatGPT and Microsoft’s AI-driven search engine, Bing/Sydney. While there are well-known ways to make ChatGPT misbehave, it’s puzzling that Sydney was initially abusive and insulting to users who questioned its correctness, even when Sydney was clearly wrong. (It has now been restrained.) Whether intentional or not (and, when I wear my tin foil hat, I suspect that it’s intentional), Bing/Sydney’s users became part of an experiment in how humans react to an AI that’s gone rogue.

Programmers have largely become comfortable with tools like GitHub Copilot; it saves time and effort, and few people feel that their jobs are threatened. The startup Fixie.ai aims to change that: founder Matt Welsh says that programming as we know it is over, and in the future, no one will need to write code. (However, humans will still need to write specifications and tests–which may be another kind of programming.)

Artificial Intelligence

Programming

Security

Web, Web3, and the Metaverse

Jaron Lanier and others have proposed that large language models can be used to create virtual worlds.

Google will no longer downgrade AI-generated content in its search results.

Fastly’s Fast Forward Program provides free CDN services to open source projects and nonprofits that make the world a better place. Mastodon, with its vision of open, federated social media, is one of the projects that Fastly is supporting.

Apple is developing software to help build mixed-reality apps for the headset they are planning to release in 2023. According to rumor, the Apple headset is a different product from their AR glasses; the latter has apparently been delayed until late 2023.

California’s DMV is putting car titles on a blockchain. Other public registries may follow. While they have not yet built public-facing applications, possibilities include NFTs that represent car titles.

Quantum Computing

Google has made a small but significant improvement in their ability to build error-corrected qubits. They have demonstrated that error correction can scale: using more physical qubits to create a logical, error-corrected qubit reduces the actual error rate.

A new kind of qubit adds a “flip flop” logic gate to the repertoire of quantum operations.

Researchers have demonstrated a technique for transferring qubits from one chip to another without destroying their quantum behavior. The ability to connect quantum chips is a critical step towards building quantum computers large enough to do useful work.

Biology

CRISPR can be used to engineer flies that are unable to spread diseases between plants. This may be a way to limit the spread of crop diseases, particularly for diseases spread by pests whose range is expanding because of global warming.

Open source seeds? Almost all of the seeds used in farming are patented, and farmers have been sued for saving seeds to use in next year’s crops. The Open Source Seed Initiative provides seeds with a license that doesn’t restrict how the seeds are used.

The de-extinction project has added the Dodo to the list of species it plans to restore.

Hardware