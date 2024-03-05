Radar Trends to Watch: March 2024

January was a dull month, at least in my opinion. Maybe everyone was recovering from their holidays. February was a short month, but it was far from dull. And I’m not even counting the first shipments of Apple Vision. OpenAI has demoed an impressive text-to-vision model called SORA; Google has two very impressive small language models, a model specialized for time series, and they opened Gemini to the public. Outside of AI, there’s a JVM for web assembly; you can use it to run applications like Minecraft in the browser. There are some new ultralight web frameworks. And one of the world’s biggest ransomware groups has been shut down.

On the purely weird front: there are a couple of new esoteric languages, one of which solves the problem of naming. We found out that Origami is Turing complete, so start folding. If you want a relief from AI that’s trying to be your pal, try antagonistic AI. And the best of the lot: edible robots.

AI

Programming

Strada is a new IDE for building applications that use services from different SaaS (Software as a Service) providers. It makes it easier to work with multiple SaaS APIs simultaneously.

Something new for esoteric language fans: the namingless language. Naming is hard, so this language has only one data structure (so it doesn’t need a name) and only one operator (so it doesn’t need a name, either).

Google is supporting a Rust Foundation effort to improve interoperability between C++ and Rust with the goal of enabling organizations to improve the security of legacy C++ software by migrating to Rust.

Xonsh (however that may be pronounced) is a shell for Unix-like systems that combines Unix shell features with full support for Python.

Is it a coincidence? Two simple web frameworks for Java and Kotlin appear at almost the same time: Spark and Javalin.

Memray is a memory profiler for Python. It can track memory use in libraries written in C or C++, such as numpy. It’s a great tool for discovering memory leaks, excessive memory allocation, and other problems.

Origami is Turing Complete. Fold your way to solutions. Maybe we don’t need quantum computers after all.

sudo on Windows? The times are indeed changing. (Note that Windows sudo and Linux/WSL sudo are not the same.)

Here are some detailed guidelines for designing command line user interfaces for those of us who still believe that command lines are important. They’re the only way to deal effectively with data in bulk.

CheerpJ 3.0 is a Java Virtual Machine for Web Assembly. It is capable of running large Java applications (such as Minecraft) in a browser without plugins. It currently supports Java 8, but the long-term plan is to support the current long-term version (presently Java 21).

Scriptisto is a clever tool that lets you write throwaway scripts in (almost) any commonly used compiled programming language. Add a simple shebang (# !/usr/bin/env/scriptso) line to any program, and it automates compilation and runs the program.

There’s yet another new language, but this one is different. Pkl is an object-oriented language for configuration, not for general-purpose programming.

Scalene is a new profiling tool for Python that accounts for the difference in performance between highly optimized libraries and regular Python code. It can also ask ChatGPT for performance suggestions.

GitLab is planning to use ActivityPub (the protocol behind Mastodon and the Fediverse) to connect all their Git repositories into a single network. They will start with social features, but their goal is to enable one instance to open requests for a project hosted on another instance.

Docker Build Cloud is a service that speeds up the process of building Docker images. Claims of a 39x speedup are impressive, but even if Build Cloud doesn’t deliver quite that much, the decrease in build time is still significant.

A study of programming trends associates the use of coding assistants like GitHub Copilot with lower-quality code, increased code churn, more copy/paste code, and less refactoring.

Web

Is it possible to build software with a sense of place? Digital Terroir is a fascinating discussion about what a “sense of place” might mean for digital creations.

htmx is a lightweight JavaScript frontend library for HTML that allows web development without using JavaScript directly; rather than write JavaScript, developers add tags to standard HTML elements. Here is a good comparison of html and React.

htmz is a minimalist HTML framework that allows you to dynamically load resources within any portion of an HTML page.

The state of JavaScript bloat in 2024: it’s not pretty.

The Observable Framework is a new static site generator for data-driven interactive web applications. It goes a step beyond notebooks, giving developers all the flexibility of modern web applications. Observable is open source.

Microsoft’s Edge browser appears to import data from the Chrome browser (tabs, stored passwords, and more) without the user’s permission, and even if the importBrowsingData setting is explicitly turned off in the user’s profile.

Arc Max is a browser that incorporates AI for summarization, asking questions of web pages, and other features. Scott Hanselman questions whether this is a good approach.

Security

A new attack against SSH uses the SSH-Snake mapping tool to find private keys. After discovering private keys, it can easily move from one account (and machine) to another.

Law enforcement teams from several countries have arrested key members of the LockBit ransomware group, seized control of its infrastructure and data, and created a free decryption tool for victims. As of February 26, though, LockBit appears to be back.

The European Court of Human Rights has ruled that laws weakening end-to-end encryption or requiring back doors for law enforcement are illegal.

WiFi jamming tools have been used to disable security systems in a string of robberies.

A group of vulnerabilities has been discovered that allows an attacker to escape from a container, at which point they can then access the host operating system directly.

Basic security hygiene is important. An employee accidentally published Mercedes Benz’ GitHub private key in a public GitHub repository, giving anyone unlimited access to Mercedes’ source archives.

Rowhammer is an attack against a system’s memory: repeated reads and writes cause the memory to change values. A new version of the Unix/Linux sudo command resists rowhammer attacks. It is interesting because it is a software mitigation, not a hardware fix.

Virtual Reality

C-Infinity is, essentially, a standing chair with built-in controllers that is designed to prevent VR-induced nausea.

Brilliant Labs is taking pre-orders for AI Glasses. While there’s little description on the site, the glasses look like a heads-up augmented reality display that superimposes descriptive text on your field of view. They claim compatibility with prescription lenses.

Apple’s Vision Pro is now available. There are many product reviews, but Ben Evan’s review is comprehensive. He identifies the big problem: apps. Not just VR apps, but AR apps, and developing that new generation of apps may require investments that few companies can afford.

Biology

Several years ago, a Kickstarter project to create a glow-in-the-dark rose failed. Now you can order a glowing petunia online, along with purple tomatoes. Has synthetic biology arrived?

Robots you can eat: Researchers are designing robots, including electronics and actuators, that are entirely edible: honey can possibly act as a semiconductor, gold leaf can be used as wire, and batteries can be made from food materials. There may be applications in medicine.

Energy