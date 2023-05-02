Radar Trends to Watch: May 2023

Large language models continue to colonize the technology landscape. They’ve broken out of the AI category, and now are showing up in security, programming, and even the web. That’s a natural progression, and not something we should be afraid of: they’re not coming for our jobs. But they are remaking the technology industry.

One part of this remaking is the proliferation of “small” large language models. We’ve noted the appearance of llama.cpp, Alpaca, Vicuna, Dolly 2.0, Koala, and a few others. But that’s just the tip of the iceberg. Small LLMs are appearing every day, and some will even run in a web browser. This trend promises to be even more important than the rise of the “large” LLMs, like GPT-4. Only a few organizations can build, train, and run the large LLMs. But almost anyone can train a small LLM that will run on a well-equipped laptop or desktop.

AI

Programming

Pushup is a new web framework for Go. It is an “opinionated” template-based framework in the style of Ruby on Rails or Django. Ignore the ill-informed Java bashing; the framework looks like it’s worth investigating.

Docs-as-Code: Etsy has built tools to make the development of documentation as rigorous and maintainable as the development of code, integrating documentation into their development and deployment pipelines.

AWS has opened up CodeWhisperer, a competitor to GitHub Copilot, for use. It is free for personal use.

According to a survey, Kubernetes deployments are trending towards “Managed Kubernetes,” in which responsibility for running Kubernetes is delegated to another company, typically a cloud vendor.

FerretDB is a new open source database that’s an alternative to MongoDB. Because it uses the Server Side Public License (SSPL), MongoDB can no longer be considered open source.

A new database, NAM-DB, demonstrates that distributed transactions can scale.

Flyte is an open source container orchestration platform that has been designed specifically for data science workloads. It is based on Kubernetes.

Security

Web

Consent-O-Matic is a browser plugin that automatically fills in annoying cookie popups in a way that maximizes privacy. It is available from browsers’ web stores; source code is in GitHub.

Google’s Environmental Insights Explorer provides access to data about the environment and sustainability for over 40,000 cities worldwide.

Perseus is a new high performance Web framework for Rust. It runs on WebAssembly.

CGI makes a comeback! Of course, it’s never really gone away. But WCGI, using WebAssembly to run CGI applications, is safer and faster.

WebGPU is shipping in Chrome 113 (currently in Beta), and development is in progress for Firefox and Safari. WebGPU is a JavaScript standard for interacting with GPUs and other advanced graphics hardware from the browser.

Salesforce has created a platform that allows companies to create NFT-based customer loyalty programs. These programs give companies direct access to customer data, eliminating the need to work within restrictions on the use of cookies. Are crypto wallets the new cookies?

Augmented and Virtual Reality