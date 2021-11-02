Radar trends to watch: November 2021

While October’s news was dominated by Facebook’s (excuse me, Meta’s) continued problems (you’d think they’d get tired of the apology tour), the most interesting news comes from the AI world. I’m fascinated by the use of large language models to analyze the “speech” of whales, and to preserve endangered human languages. It’s also important that machine learning seems to have taken a step (pun somewhat intended) forward, with robots that teach themselves to walk by trial and error, and with robots that learn how to assemble themselves to perform specific tasks.

AI

Ethics

Thoughtworks’ Responsible Tech Playbook is a curated collection of tools and techniques to help organizations become more aware of bias and become more inclusive and transparent.

Programming

Kerla is a Linux-like operating system kernel written in Rust that can run most Linux executables. I doubt this will ever be integrated into Linux, but it’s yet another sign that Rust has joined the big time.

OSS Port is an open source tool that aims to help developers understand large codebases. It parses a project repository on GitHub and produces maps and tours of the codebase. It currently works with JavaScript, Go, Java, and Python, with Rust support promised soon.

Turing Complete is a game about computer science. That about says it…

wasmCloud is a runtime environment that can be used to build distributed systems with wasm in the cloud. WebAssembly was designed as a programming-language-neutral virtual machine for browsers, but it increasingly looks like it will also find a home on the server side.

Adobe Photoshop now runs in the browser, using wasm and Emscripten (the C++ toolchain for wasm). In addition to compiling C++ to wasm, Emscripten also translates POSIX system calls to web API calls and converts OpenGL to WebGL.

JQL (JSON Query Language) is a Rust-based language for querying JSON (what else?).

Security

Infrastructure and Operations

Interesting insights into how site reliability engineering actually works at Google. SRE is intentionally a scarce resource; teams should solve their own problems. Their goal is to help dev teams attain reliability and performance objectives with engineering rather than brute force.

Devices and Things

Amazon is working on an Internet-enabled refrigerator that will keep track of what’s in it and notify you when you’re low on supplies. (And there are already similar products on the market.) Remember when this was joke?

Consumer-facing AI: On one hand, “smart gadgets” present a lot of challenges and opportunities. On the other hand, it needs better deliverables than “smart” doorbells. Smart hearing aids that are field-upgradable as a subscription service?

A drone has been used to deliver a lung for organ transplant. This is only the second time a drone has been used to carry organs for transplantation.

Intel has released its next generation neuromorphic processor, Loihi. Neuromorphic processors are based on the structure of the brain, in which neurons asynchronously send each other signals. While they are still a research project, they appear to require much less power than traditional CPUs.

Web

ipleak and dnsleaktest are sites that tell you what information your browser leaks. They are useful tools if you’re interested in preserving privacy. The results can be scary.

Dark design is the practice of designing interfaces that manipulate users into doing things they might not want to do, whether that’s agreeing to give up information about their web usage or clicking to buy a product. Dark patterns are already common, and becoming increasingly prevalent.

Black Twitter has become the new “Green Book,” a virtual place for tips on dealing with a racist society. The original Green Book was a Jim Crow-era publication that told Black people where they could travel safely, which hotels would accept them, and where they were likely to become victims of racist violence.

Quantum Computing

A group at Duke University has made significant progress on error correcting quantum computing. They have created a “logical qubit” that can be read with a 99.4% probability of being correct. (Still well below what is needed for practical quantum computing.)

There are now two claims of quantum supremacy from Chinese quantum computing projects.

Miscellaneous

Would our response to the COVID pandemic been better if it was approached as an engineering problem, rather than scientific research?