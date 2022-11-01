Maintaining a separate category for AI is getting difficult. We’re seeing important articles about AI infiltrating security, programming, and almost everything else; even biology. That sounds like a minor point, but it’s important: AI is eating the world. What does it mean when an AI system can reconstruct what somebody wants to say from their brainwave? What does it mean when cultured brain cells can be configured to play Pong? They don’t play well, but it’s not long since that was a major achievement for AI.

Artificial Intelligence

Programming

Security

A cryptocurrency mining operation named PurpleUrchin is using free resources offered by services like GitHub and Heroku. The security community suspects that their goal isn’t mining coins but executing a 51% attack against one of the smaller currencies.

A standard for passkeys that is supported by Google, Apple, and Microsoft, and that is easy to use, means that (at last, maybe) we can do away with passwords.

Model spinning is a new attack against language models that causes them to take a specific viewpoint on a subject in response to trigger words in the prompt–for example, taking a positive or negative viewpoint on a political figure. It could be used to generate interactive propaganda.

Random number generation is fundamental to many algorithms and games–particularly algorithms related to privacy and security. However, generating good random sequences is difficult. Flaws in devices like automatic card shufflers show how tricky the problem can be.

The platform engineering movement is gaining steam. Platform engineering requires treating the developer’s environment as a product, and developing that environment into a platform that’s easy to work in, and that makes it simple and safe for developers to push working code into production.

Aurora is a collaboration between the Chrome browser’s development team and developers of frameworks like React and Next.JS that intends to make the browser a better target for these frameworks.

Mitre’s D3FEND is a public knowledge graph of cybersecurity countermeasures. It is a counterpart to ATT&CK, a knowledge graph of tactics and techniques used by attackers.

Sternum is an observability and security platform designed for IoT devices based on Linux or RTOS. It is difficult to get information from devices once they’re in the field. Sternum performs anomaly detection, in addition to providing information about user-defined traces.

What can you trust in the software supply chain? Nothing, not even compilers; a new paper shows that compilers can be used to insert undetectable backdoors into models for machine learning. Trust nothing.

Downcoding is a new attack against common methods for anonymizing data. It was designed specifically as a challenge to privacy regulations: organizations that collect and share data have to do better to preserve privacy. Anonymization isn’t enough.

Web3

Apple’s AppStore now allows apps that purchase NFTs, or deliver services through NFTs. However, all payments must be made through in-app purchases.

The British artist Damien Hirst has started to burn the originals of artworks that he has sold as NFTs to “complete the transformation” of the work into the digital world. The artworks are burned in a public exhibition, making the burning itself a work of performance art.

Metatheft: A threat actor has injected dApps into cryptocurrency scam sites. These dApps divert funds sent to the scammer to the threat actor’s accounts, thus stealing directly from the scam’s victims. The scammers presumably have no interest in reporting these thefts to authorities.

Metaverse

A Korean research group has developed a platform for collaboration in the Metaverse. Fundamental ideas behind this platform are enabling people to work together in a virtual space; location recognition; minimizing latency between users; and gesture recognition.

It’s rumored that Apple’s VR headset will perform an iris scan when someone puts it on, to authenticate the user to apps.

Facebook/Meta figures out how to add legs to its Metaverse avatars. This was their “most requested feature.” Nobody seems impressed.

Biology

Pong played by a dish of cultured neurons? Dishbrain doesn’t play well, but it’s surprising that it plays at all.

Human brain cells transplanted into rat brains grow and integrate themselves with the rat’s brain cells, eventually becoming roughly one sixth of a functioning brain. This could become a platform for researching human brain diseases. And we have to ask: are these rats just rats?

Quantum Computing

Researchers have used a quantum computer to find solutions to the Fermi-Hubbard model, a problem that can’t be solved with classical computers. Unlike previous demonstrations of quantum advantage, which had no practical value, the Fermi-Hubbard model has important implications for battery and solar cell research.