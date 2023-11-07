Radar Trends to Watch: November 2023

Our Security section has grown almost as large as AI (and longer than Programming)—and that’s not including some security issues specific to AI, like model leeching. Does that mean that AI is cooling down? Or that security is heating up? It’s really impossible for security issues to get too much attention. The biggest news in AI arrived on the last day of October, and it wasn’t technical at all: the Biden administration’s executive order on AI. It will take some time to digest this, and even longer to see whether vendors follow the order’s recommendations. In itself, it’s evidence of an important ongoing trend: in the next year, many of the most important developments in AI will be legal rather than technical.

Artificial Intelligence

Programming

Harpoon is a no-code, drag and drop tool for Kubernetes deployment.

Cackle is a new tool for the Rust tool chain. It checks access control lists and is used to make software supply chain attacks more difficult.

Correctness SLOs (Service-Level Objectives) are a way to specify the statistical properties of a program’s output if it is running properly. They could become important as AI is integrated into more applications.

Cilium is a tool for cloud native network observability. It provides a layer on top of eBPF that solves security and observability problems for Docker and Kubernetes workloads.

The Six Pillars of Platform Engineering is a great start for any organization that is serious about developer experience. The pillars are Security, Pipelines, Provisioning, Connectivity, Orchestration, and Observability. One article in this series is devoted to each.

Adam Jacob, creator of Puppet, is out to reimagine DevOps. System Initiative is an open source tool for managing infrastructure that stresses collaboration between engineers and operations staff—something that was always the goal of DevOps but rarely achieved.

Unreal engine, a game development platform that had been free for users outside of the gaming industry, will now have a subscription fee. It will remain free for students and educators.

CRDTs (conflict-free replicated data types) are a data structure that is designed for resolving concurrent changes in collaborative applications (like Google Docs). Here’s a good interactive tutorial and a project: building a collaborative pixel editor.

Ambient is a purely web-based platform for multiplayer games, built with Wasm, WebGPU, and Rust. Instant deployment, no servers.

Google has open sourced its graph mining library. Graphs are becoming increasingly important in data mining and machine learning.

Microsoft has released a binary build of OpenJDK 21, presumably optimized for Azure. Shades of Embrace and Extend? That doesn’t appear to be happening.

Polystores can store many different kinds of data—relational data, vector data, unstructured data, graph data—in a single data management system.

Security

The EFF has posted an excellent introduction to passkeys, which are the next step past passwords in user authentication.

Microsoft has started an early access program for Security Copilot, a chatbot based on GPT-4 that has been tuned to answer questions about computer security. It can also summarize data from security incidents, analyze data from new attacks, and suggest responses.

Google is planning to test IP protection in Chrome. IP protection hides users’ IP addresses by routing traffic to or from specific domains through proxies. Address hiding prevents a number of common attacks, including cross-site scripting.

While the European Cyber Resilience Act (CRA) has many good ideas about making software more secure, it puts liability for software flaws on open source developers and companies funding open source development.

A new attack against memory, called RowPress, can cause bitflips even in DDR4 memory, which already incorporates protections against the RowHammer attack.

August and September’s distributed denial of service attacks (DDOS) against Cloudflare and Google took advantage of a newly discovered vulnerability in HTTP/2. Attackers open many streams per request, creating extremely high utilization with relatively few connections.

Mandiant has provided a fascinating analysis of the Russian military intelligence’s (GRU’s) playbook in Ukraine.

Mozilla and Fastly are developing OHTTP (Oblivious HTTP), a successor to HTTP that has been designed for privacy. OHTTP separates information about the requestor from the request itself, so no single party ever has both pieces of information.

A newly discovered backdoor to WordPress allows attackers to take over websites. The malware is disguised as a WordPress plug-in that appears legitimate.

While standards are still developing, decentralized identity and verifiable credentials are starting to appear outside of the cryptocurrency world. When adopted, these technologies will significantly enhance both privacy and security.

To improve its ability to detect unwanted and harmful email, Gmail will be requiring bulk email senders (over 5,000 messages per day) to implement SPF, DKIM, and DMARC authentication records in DNS or risk having their messages marked as spam.

Genetic data has been stolen from 23andMe. The attack was quite simple: the attackers just used usernames and passwords that were in circulation and had been reused.

The time required to execute a ransomware attack has reduced from 10 days to 2 days, and it’s increasingly common for victims to be hit with a second attack against systems that have already been compromised.

Networks

Toxiproxy is a tool for chaos network engineering. It is a proxy server that simulates many kinds of network misbehavior.

Network neutrality rises again: The chair of the FCC has proposed returning to Obama-era network neutrality rules, in which carriers couldn’t prioritize traffic from some users in exchange for payment. Laws in some states, such as California, have largely prevented traffic prioritization, but a return of network neutrality would provide a uniform regulatory framework.

Most VPNs (even VPNs that don’t log traffic) track user activity. Obscura is a new VPN that was designed for privacy, and that cannot track activity.

Biology

The US Fish & Wildlife Service is creating a biodiversity library. The library’s goal is to preserve tissue samples from all endangered species in the US. The animals’ DNA will be sequenced and uploaded to GenBank, a collection of all publicly available DNA sequences.

Quantum Computing

Atom Computing claims to have built a 1,000 qubit quantum computer. While this is still too small to do real work, it’s the largest quantum computer we know about; it looks like it can scale to (somewhat) larger sizes; and it doesn’t require extreme cold.

Two research teams have made progress in quantum error correction. Lately, we’ve seen several groups reporting progress in QEC, which is key to making quantum computing practical. Will this soon be a solved problem?

Robotics

This article’s title is all you need: Boston Dynamics turned its robotic dog into a walking tour guide using ChatGPT. It can give a tour of Boston Dynamics’ facilities in which it answers questions, using data from its cameras to provide added context. And it has a British accent.

Another autonomous robotic dog can plan and execute actions in complex environments. While its agility is impressive, what sets it apart is the ability to plan actions to achieve a goal, taking into account the objects that it sees.

A tetrahedral robot is able to change its shape and size, use several different styles of walking, and adapt itself to different tasks.