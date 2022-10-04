Radar Trends to Watch: October 2022

September was a busy month. In addition to continued fascination over art generation with DALL-E and friends, and the questions they pose for intellectual property, we see interesting things happening with machine learning for low-powered processors: using attention, mechanisms, along with a new microcontroller that can run for a week on a single AA battery. In other parts of the technical universe, “platform engineering” has been proposed as an alternative to both DevOps and SRE. We’ve seen demonstrations of SQL injection-like attacks against GPT-3; and companies including Starbucks, Chipotle, and Universal Studios are offering NFT-based loyalty programs. (In addition to a Chipotle’s steak grilling demo in the Metaverse.)

Artificial Intelligence

Programming

Security

Software supply chain security is more important than ever; Microsoft claims that the Lazurus cybercrime group, which is sponsored by North Korea, is adding backdoors to many widely used Open Source programs and libraries.

Chaos is new malware that can infect both Windows and Linux devices, including routers, firewalls, and other networking hardware. It is spreading in the wild; it propagates by taking advantage of known vulnerabilities.

Prompt injection attacks against GPT-3: Simon Willison demonstrates a new security threat that is similar to SQL injection. This will be an issue for GPT-3 applications that combine prompts from untrusted users with prompts that are generated by the application.

The Atlantic Council has published a report describing an international strategy for securing the Internet of Things. The report is based on case studies in the US, UK, and APAC, and focuses on smart homes, networking, and telecommunications.

Domain shadowing, in which a criminal group hijacks a DNS server to insert its own domains under the legitimate domains, without modifying the legitimate domains, is becoming an increasingly important threat.

An experiment demonstrating the danger of automated surveillance showed that it was possible to find individuals and locations in Instagram photos using data feeds from cameras (both open and private) installed in public places.

The popularity of browser-in-browser attacks, in which a compromised site steals information by creating a fake browser within the active browser window, is rising.

Street View gives Google a head start on building immersive experiences of different places. Is this a down payment on the Metaverse?

The LockBit ransomware group may be preparing to use distributed denial of service (DDOS) attacks as another form of extortion. They are also learning to defend themselves against ransomware victims who attack them with DDOS rather than paying.

Web3

Starbucks, Chipotle, and even Universal Studios have developed NFT-based loyalty programs. Chipotle even has a simulated grilling experience, conducted in their Metaverse property.

Cryptocurrency can be used to pay taxes in Colorado. Utah is set to follow.

Can Web3 be used as a tool to combat climate change? Fred Wilson points to efforts like New Atlantis, for marine biodiversity, and the Toucan Protocol, a voluntary carbon market. Wilson’s thesis is that work against climate change will be crowd-funded.

Andreessen Horowitz has introduced a “Don’t Be Evil” license for NFTs, similar (in concept) to the Creative Commons licenses. There are six distinct kinds of license, including an “exclusive commercial rights” license and a “universal license”; some licenses provide automatic revocation for hate speech.

Metaverse

Quantum Computing

A new quantum algorithm computes the lowest energy states for molecules during chemical reactions.

Biology

A memory prosthesis might be able to restore memory to people with diseases like Alzheimer’s. The prosthesis generates signals that are similar to the signals that neurons create when creating or activating memories.

Manufacturers of high performance biomaterials, such as spider silk protein and mycelium, are starting to scale up production. Synthetic biology is becoming real.

A new genetic therapy attempts to design human B cells, the cells that make antibodies, to target rare diseases by manufacturing missing enzymes.

Hardware