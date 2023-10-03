Radar Trends to Watch: October 2023

AI continues to spread. This month, the AI category is limited to developments about AI itself; tools for AI programming are covered in the Programming section.

One of the biggest issues for AI these days is legal. Getty Images is protecting customers who use their generative AI from copyright lawsuits; Microsoft is doing the same for users of their Copilot products.

Learn faster. Dig deeper. See farther.

Also on the legal front: Hashicorp’s switch to a non-open source license has led the OpenTF foundation to build OpenTofu, a fork of Hashicorp’s Terraform product. While it’s too early to say, OpenTofu has quickly gotten some significant adopters.

AI

Programming

The free, open source Godot game engine is proving to be an alternative to Unity. While Unity has (mostly) backed off from its plans to require per-install fees, it has lost trust with much of its development community.

OpenTofu, OpenTF’s fork of Hashicorp’s Terraform, has been backed by the Linux Foundation and adopted by several major enterprises.

DSPy is an alternative to Langchain and Llamaindex for programming applications with large language models. It stresses programming, rather than prompting. It minimizes the need for labeling and “prompt engineering,” and claims the ability to optimize training and prompting.

Zep is yet another framework for building applications with large language models and putting them into production. It incorporates Llamaindex and Langchain.

Tools that analyze source code and trace its origins in open source projects are appearing. The development and use of these tools is driven by automated code generators that can infringe upon open source licenses.

The WebAssembly Go Playground is a Go compiler and runtime environment that runs completely in the browser.

Wasmer is a sandbox for running WebAssembly apps. It allows you to run Wasm applications on the command line or in the cloud with extremely lightweight packaging.

Guidance is a programming language for controlling large language models.

Microsoft and Anaconda have launched Python in Excel, which allows Excel users to embed Python within spreadsheets.

Rivet is a graphical IDE for developing applications for large language models. With minimal coding, users can build prompt flows, using tools like vector databases. It’s part of a growing ecosystem of low-code tools for AI development.

JetBrains has released RustRover, a new IDE for Rust. RustRover does not incorporate AI, although it does have the ability to suggest bug fixes. It supports collaboration, and integrates GitHub, the Rust toolchain (of course), and unit testing tools.

Refact is a new language model that is designed to support refactoring; it includes fill-in-the-middle support. It is relatively small (1.6B parameters), and has performance equivalent to other publicly testable language models.

HuggingFace has developed a new machine learning framework for Rust called Candle. Candle includes GPU support. The GitHub repo links to a number of examples.

Security

Google, Apple, and Mozilla have reported a severe vulnerability in the WebP image compression library that is actively being exploited. Fixes are in the current stable release of Chrome and other browsers, but other applications that rely on WebP are vulnerable.

The NSA, FBI, and Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency have published a CyberSecurity Information Sheet about Deepfakes that includes advice on detecting deepfakes and defending against them.

Google is releasing an API for their Outline VPN to developers to build the VPN into their products. Outline has been useful for evading government censorship. The API and SDK will make it easier to build workarounds when governments learn how to detect the use of Outline.

Any sufficiently advanced uninstaller is indistinguishable from malware. You have to read it just for the title. A nice piece of analysis.

Security breaches frequently occur when an employee leaves a company, but retains access to internal apps or services. Just in time access minimizes the risk by granting access to services only as needed, and for a limited time.

Few security stories have happy endings. Here’s one that does: the FBI managed to infiltrate the Quakbot botnet, redirect traffic to its own servers, and use Quakbot to automatically uninstall its own software.

How do you maintain security for software that’s updated from a repository? Proper key management (including keeping keys offline) and expiring old metadata are important.

MalDoc is a new attack in which a Word document with malicious VB macros is embedded in a PDF document. The document is treated as a PDF by malware scanners, but can be opened either as a Word document (which executes the macros) or as a PDF.

Privacy

Research by Mozilla has shown that connected cars are terrible for privacy. They collect personal data, including video, and send it back to the manufacturer, who can sell it, give it to law enforcement, or use it in other ways without consent. Management of the data doesn’t meet minimum security standards.

The Signal Protocol, a protocol for end-to-end encryption, has been upgraded for post-quantum cryptography. The Signal protocol is used by the Signal app, Google’s RCS messaging, and WhatsApp.

Web

Two new decentralized projects provide services that previously were only available through centralized servers: Quiet, a team chat app that’s an alternative to Slack and Discord; and Postmarks, a social bookmarking service that’s a successor to the defunct del.icio.us.

Wavacity is the Audacity audio editor ported to the browser: another tour de force for WASM.

Cory Doctorow’s interview about saving the open Web is a must-read. Interoperability is the key.

Web LLM now supports LLaMA 2 in the browser! Everything runs in the browser, using WebGPU for GPU acceleration. (Chrome only. Be prepared for a long download when you try the demo.)

Hardware

Humanity’s oldest writing is preserved on ceramics. That may be the future of data storage, too: a startup has developed ceramic-coated tape with storage of up to 1 Petabyte per tape. A data center could easily house a Yottabyte’s worth of tapes.

Qualcomm is making a big investment in RISC-V. RISC-V is an open source instruction set architecture. We’ve said several times that RISC-V is on the verge of competing with ARM and Intel; adoption by a vendor like Qualcomm is an important step on that path.

Quantum Computing

Researchers used a quantum computer to slow down a chemical process by a factor of 100 billion, allowing them to observe it. This experiment demonstrates the use of a quantum computer as a research tool, aside from its ability to compute.

IBM has announced a significant breakthrough in quantum error correction. While QEC remains a difficult and unsolved problem, their work reduces the number of physical qubits needed to construct a virtual error-corrected qubit by a factor of 10.

Biology