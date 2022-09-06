Radar Trends to Watch: September 2022

It’s hardly news to talk about the AI developments of the last month. DALL-E is increasingly popular, and being used in production. Google has built a robot that incorporates a large language model so that it can respond to verbal requests. And we’ve seen a plausible argument that natural language models can be made to reflect human values, without raising the question of consciousness or sentience.

For the first time in a long time we’re talking about the Internet of Things. We’ve got a lot of robots, and Chicago is attempting to make a “smart city” that doesn’t facilitate surveillance. We’re also seeing a lot in biology. Can we make a real neural network from cultured neurons? The big question for biologists is how long it will take for any of their research to make it out of the lab.

Learn faster. Dig deeper. See farther.

Artificial Intelligence

Programming

Security

Zero trust adoption has soared in the past year. According to Okta, 97% of the respondents to their recent “state of zero trust” survey say they have zero trust initiatives in place, or will have them within the next year.

An online tool named InAppBrowser can detect whether the browsers that are built in to mobile apps can be used to inject JavaScript into sites you visit. This kind of JavaScript injection isn’t always dangerous, but is often used to inject tracking code.

Google blocked a distributed denial of service attack (DDOS) against one of its cloud customers that peaked at 26 million requests per second, a record. The customer was using Google’s Cloud Armor service.

Chatbots backed by AI and NLP are becoming a significant problem for security. Well-designed chatbots can perform social engineering, execute denial of service attacks on customer service by generating complaints, and generate fake account credentials in bulk.

A security researcher has created a $25 tool that allows users to run custom code on terminals for the Starlink network. It requires attaching a board to your dish, but we suspect that enough Starlink users would be interested in “exploring” the satellite network to become a serious problem.

Message Franking is a cryptographic technology that includes end-to-end encryption, but also allows abusers to be held to account for misinformation–without revealing the content of the message.

One trick for detecting live deepfakes in video calls: ask the caller to turn sideways. Deepfake software is good at generating head-on views, but tends to fail badly at profiles.

Bruce Schneier on cryptographic agility: We need the ability to swap in cryptographic algorithms quickly, in light of the possibility that quantum computers will soon be able to break current codes. Industry adoption of new algorithms takes a long time, and we may not have time.

SHARPEXT is malware that installs a browser extension on Chrome or Edge that allows an attacker to read gmail. It can’t be detected by email services. Users are tricked into installing it through a phishing attack.

Passage offers biometric authentication services that work across devices using WebAuthn. Biometric data is encrypted, of course, and never leaves the user’s device.

Privacy

Watch the progress of the American Data Privacy Protection Act, which has bipartisan support in Congress. This is the first serious attempt to provide nationwide digital privacy standards in the US.

A lawsuit filed in California claims that Oracle is selling a detailed social graph that incorporates information about 5 billion distinct users, roughly ⅔ the population of the planet. This information was gathered almost entirely without consent.

Finland is planning to test digital passports later this year. Volunteers with digital passports will be issued a smartphone app, rather than papers. Digital passports will require travelers to send plans to border control agencies, and a photo of them will be taken at the border.

Biology

A startup is attempting to grow a new liver inside a human body, as an alternative to a transplant. They will inject the patient’s lymph nodes with cells that will hopefully be able to reproduce and function as an alternate liver.

Tiny caps for tiny brains: Researchers have developed “caps” that can measure activity in brain organoids (cultured clusters of human neurons). It’s possible that groups of organoids can then be connected and networked. Is this the next neural network?

A bioengineered cornea made from collagen collected from pig skin, could be an important step in treating keratoconus and other causes of blindness. Artificial corneas would eliminate the problem of donor shortage, and can be stored for much longer than donated corneas.

A startup in Israel is creating artificial human embryos from human cells. These embryos, which survive for several days but are not viable, could be used to harvest very early-stage organs for transplants.

Things

Work

It’s often thought that hybrid home/office work policies help diversity and inclusion, but it’s more complex: people who choose to work from home often lose out in performance reviews, salary increases, and promotions.

A survey by the DevOps institute claims that 62% of companies have adopted some form of Site Reliability Engineering (SRE); the biggest challenge is hiring staff with the right skills.

Web3

Ethereum will be moving to proof-of-stake in September. Fred Wilson has an analysis of what this will mean for the network. The current proof-of-work blockchain will continue to exist.

Beginning in November, international payments will begin moving to blockchains, based on the ISO 20022 standard. A small number of cryptocurrencies comply with this standard. (Bitcoin and Ethereum are not on the list.)

Application-specific blockchains, or appchains, may be the way to go, rather than using a Layer 1 blockchain like Ethereum. Appchains can be built to know about each other, making it easier to develop sophisticated applications; and why let fees go to the root blockchain’s miners?

Cryptocurrency scans and thefts are old news these days, but now we’ve seen the first decentralized robbery. The attackers posted a “how to” on public servers, allowing others to join in the theft, and giving the original thieves cover.

Quantum Computing