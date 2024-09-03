Radar Trends to Watch: September 2024

This month, we’ll give AI a rest. Alex Russell has finished an excellent series of posts titled “Reckoning.” It’s a must-read for web developers. If you want to understand why our networks and laptops are much faster than they were 15 or 20 years ago, but the web is slower, it comes down to one thing: bloated JavaScript. Alex offers a way out.

The last XOXO festival is over, and I regret having missed it. XOXO has been a gathering place for experimental artists and others who live and work online. Judging from the many comments on Mastodon, Bluesky, and Twitter, it was great. A key theme was building networks that are healthy, and where people are respected. Look for the videos when they’re posted—I will certainly have them in next month’s trends.

And we have a rare legal section with items on AI regulation, Telegram, and open source licenses.

AI

Programming

Security

Another step toward the end of passwords? Docker is deprecating the use of passwords. In September, it will require single sign-on (SSO) and personal access tokens (PATs) for command line access.

Palo Alto Networks’ “Ransomware Review” for the first half of 2024 shows that the increase in ransomware attacks it reported earlier in 2024 wasn’t a fluke; they have continued.

A talk at Defcon 2024, Living off Microsoft Copilot, demonstrated a number of exploits against Copilot. They included remote code execution, data exfiltration, and phish generation.

The AI Risk Repository includes a database of known AI risks, a taxonomy of causes of AI risk, and a taxonomy of the risks themselves. It is free to copy and use.

A talk at Black Hat has demonstrated that Microsoft Copilot bots are insecure because of inadequate defaults and other problems that leave them open to attack. Many of these issues have been fixed since the talk, but changes only affect new installations.

Google has announced that it will prompt users who have enabled enhanced safe browsing to give it the passwords needed to decode password-protected files so the files can be examined. Password-protected files are often used to deliver malware.

Web

Who is watching you? The Surveillance Watch project has published a map of companies engaged in data collection and surveillance, their affiliates, their targets, and more. It’s an impressive map of the surveillance industry.

Google is rolling out an experimental feature in Chrome for Android that will redact credit card data, passwords, and other sensitive information when a screen is shared.

“Reckoning,” Alex Russell’s four-part series on JavaScript framework culture and the damage it’s done to the web is a must-read. Russell recommends the GOV.UK Service Manual, particularly the page about progressive enhancement, as a guide to building responsive services.

Project Wallace looks like an excellent set of analysis tools for web developers working with CSS.

Google is making it easier for victims to request removal of nonconsensual deep fake images. Their search algorithm is also being modified to downrank deep fake images.

Hardware

Scientists at Peking University have developed a highly efficient tensor processing unit (TPU) based on carbon nanotubes.

Looking Glass has a 3D holographic display the size of a cell phone at a reasonable ($299) price, in addition to laptop- and monitor-sized models. It can display 3D images from Apple’s Vision Pro. Can we imagine VR without headsets?

Wireless bicycle shifters? If you have them (and some high-end bicycles do), they can be hacked. That could become an issue if you’re a racer.

NVIDIA may have competition. Groq, a startup that makes language processing units (LPUs), has hardware and cloud offerings that look very competitive for doing inference with large language models.

Privacy Lens is a new privacy-enhancing camera with two lenses: a traditional lens and a thermal lens. It uses the thermal lens to turn human images into stick figures with identifying information (e.g., skin and hair color) removed.

Law

OpenAI and Anthropic have agreed to give advanced access to their models to the US Artificial Intelligence Safety Institute so they can be tested for safety.

The California state legislature has passed a bill regulating AI development. The bill is intended to defend against threats to public safety and requires implementation of a “kill switch.”

Pavel Durov, the founder of the Telegram messaging app, has been arrested and indicted in France. Charges include spreading images of child abuse and drug trafficking using the app.

A court has dismissed DMCA-related portions of the plaintiff’s complaint in a landmark lawsuit involving the use of open source code by generative AI. Claims about breach of contract by open source license violations are still in play.

Biology