Ideas

What's on our radar.

Fractal engineering
Design

Responsible IoT design

We should take the impact our designs have on others' lives as seriously as we take the need for profit and competitive advantage.

Robot love
Emerging Tech

AI's desire

It’s easy to imagine an AI winning a game of Go, but can you imagine an AI wanting to play a game of Go?

Chadburns Ships Engine Order Telegraph
Design

Evaluate a product/market fit

How to identify when a fit has been achieved, and how to exit the explore stage and start exploiting a product with its identified market.

Video play
Yin yang
Data

Machine learning: Research & industry

Having worked in both research and industry, Mikio Braun shares insights into what's the same, what's different, and how deep learning might change the game.

Video play
Basics
Data

When to KISS

Zubin Siganporia explains how the KISS principle (“Keep It Simple, Stupid”) applies to solving problems and convincing end-users to adopt data-driven solutions to their challenges.