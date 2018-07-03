TensorFlow Day is coming to OSCON
Explore TensorFlow’s applications and its community on July 17 at TensorFlow Day at OSCON.
Product managers are in hot demand and have myriad career options, from executive management to solutions consulting to just staying put.
Automation and Employment, Matrices for Deep Learning, Tim Berners-Lee, and How to Read
We should take the impact our designs have on others' lives as seriously as we take the need for profit and competitive advantage.
The importance of testing your tools, using multiple tools, and seeking consistency across various interpretability techniques.
It’s easy to imagine an AI winning a game of Go, but can you imagine an AI wanting to play a game of Go?
How sprints can help separate the good ideas from the bad.
The most successful product managers quickly develop three domains of knowledge: organizational, product, and industry.
The O’Reilly Data Show Podcast: Andrew Burt and Steven Touw on how companies can manage models they cannot fully explain.
We need to build organizations that are self-critical and avoid corporate self-deception.
David Hayes explains why adding a manageable dose of actionable intelligence to your operations management workflow can save you time and aggravation.
Julia Grace shares how she learned to rapidly scale herself and her leadership team during a period of hypergrowth at Slack.
Dave Andrews explains how to wield the power of a global 50 Tbps application delivery network to ensure maximum availability during and after a change.
Addy Osmani explains why JavaScript is the most expensive resource your site uses today—especially on mobile.
Brendan Eich asks what it would mean to the web if we start building products, apps, and systems that are private by default.
Tracy Lee helps you think differently about how to increase diversity in technology with open source.
Brendan Eich shares his thoughts on the future of the web, cryptocurrency, browsers, and JavaScript.
Focusing on a mix of artificial, scientific, and environmental sensing data, Aurelia Moser explores fantasy and farcical mapping.
Kyle Kingsbury explores anomalies in three distributed systems and shares strategies for correctness testing using Jepsen.
Bryan Liles explains how to evaluate and integrate new declarative application management practices into continuous integration pipelines.
Nicole Forsgren shares results and stories behind high-performing technology-driven teams and organizations.
Oracle's Kyle York and Netra's Richard Lee discuss Netra’s high-performance computing environment.
Lin Clark explains what browser vendors need to do over the next few years to ensure their browsers, and the web itself, meet upcoming demands.
Maggie Pint explains how bad date support in JavaScript took her from making HR software to working as an Azure SRE.
Natalie Silvanovich discusses the link between feature complexity, developer error, and security vulnerabilities.
Cherie Wong shares common developer pain points and recipes to solve them using AWS.
Scott Davis explains why accessibility should be just as important to you as a mobile design strategy was 10 years ago.
Tamar Bercovici details how the team at Box has constructed its database stack to handle an ever-growing query load and data set.
Kris Nova looks at the four metrics that help you decide if running stateful applications in Kubernetes is worth the risk.
Watch highlights covering JavaScript, accessibility, privacy, and more. From the O'Reilly Fluent Conference in San Jose 2018.
Martin Woodward shares key data points from Microsoft's journey to DevOps.
Watch highlights covering infrastructure, DevOps, security, and more. From the O'Reilly Velocity Conference in San Jose 2018.
Cory Doctorow fields questions on the future of the web, privacy, and net neutrality.
Renee Orser explains how to monitor the human networks within your engineering teams using models similar to your distributed technology systems.
Astrid Atkinson discusses techniques for building systems that are resilient by design.
Cory Doctorow says the right to configure technology is the signature right of the 21st century.
Kyle York explores the scale, complexity, and volatility of the internet and the risk it poses to your applications and infrastructure.
Javier Garza details the ingredients you need to build and deliver an app your users will love.
A look at a few ways to evaluate whether or not a design achieves what it set out to do.
Practical advice for software engineers and security consultants.
The benefits of modeling data as events as a mechanism to evolve our software systems.
How to identify when a fit has been achieved, and how to exit the explore stage and start exploiting a product with its identified market.
Taking blockchain technology private for the enterprise.
An overview of common design patterns for navigation that will ensure users can find and use features in an application.
An overview and framework, including tools that can be used to enable automation.
The O’Reilly Data Show Podcast: Ashok Srivastava on the emergence of machine learning and AI for enterprise applications.
Find new ways to gain insight into how your users interact.
Use cases of AI and ML to help businesses build better defenses today and in the near future.
This collection of AI resources will get you up to speed on the basics, best practices, and latest techniques.
The O’Reilly Podcast: Tammy Butow and Annie Lau on the importance of creating a culture of learning.
Why model development does not equal software development.
Considerations based on experience with Fortune 500 clients.
When we finally find the best use cases for blockchains, they may look like nothing we would have expected.
Learn design best practices and where conversational AIs are headed in the future.
A commitment to multi-modal learning is better than grasping for single-modality solutions that don’t deliver.
Recipes that deal with various aspects of troubleshooting, from debugging pods and containers, to testing service connectivity, interpreting a resource’s status, and node maintenance.
Ben Brown on why messaging design will become as important as responsive design.
Having worked in both research and industry, Mikio Braun shares insights into what's the same, what's different, and how deep learning might change the game.
Louise Beaumont explores the five characteristics of companies that choose to succeed.
Zubin Siganporia explains how the KISS principle (“Keep It Simple, Stupid”) applies to solving problems and convincing end-users to adopt data-driven solutions to their challenges.
Martha Lane Fox considers the unintended consequences of technology.