Book description
Advance your Power BI skills by adding AI to your repertoire at a practice level. With this practical book, business-oriented software engineers and developers will learn the terminologies, practices, and strategy necessary to successfully incorporate AI into your business intelligence estate. Jen Stirrup, CEO of AI and BI leadership consultancy Data Relish, and Thomas J. Weinandy, research economist at Upside, show you how to use data already available to your organization.
Springboarding from the skills that you already possess, this book adds AI to your organization's technical capability and expertise with Microsoft Power BI. By using your conceptual knowledge of BI, you'll learn how to choose the right model for your AI work and identify its value and validity.
- Use Power BI to build a good data model for AI
- Demystify the AI terminology that you need to know
- Identify AI project roles, responsibilities, and teams for AI
- Use AI models, including supervised machine learning techniques
- Develop and train models in Azure ML for consumption in Power BI
- Improve your business AI maturity level with Power BI
- Use the AI feedback loop to help you get started with the next project
Publisher resources
Table of contents
1. Getting Started with AI in the Enterprise: Your Data
- Workflows in Power BI using AI
- Getting your Data Ready First
- Real Time data ingestion vs batch processing
- Summary
2. A Great Foundation: AI and Data Modelling
- What is a Data Model?
- Data Modelling Disciplines to support AI
- Data Modelling Versus AI Models
- About the Authors
Product information
- Title: Artificial Intelligence with Microsoft Power BI
- Author(s):
- Release date: March 2024
- Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
- ISBN: 9781098112752
