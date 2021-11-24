Building Micro-Frontends

Book description
What's the answer to today's increasingly complex web applications? Micro-frontends. Inspired by the microservices model, this approach lets you break interfaces into separate features managed by different teams of developers. With this practical guide, Luca Mezzalira shows software architects, tech leads, and software developers how to build and deliver artifacts atomically rather than use a big bang deployment.
You'll learn how micro-frontends enable your team to choose any library or framework. This gives your organization technical flexibility and allows you to hire and retain a broad spectrum of talent. Micro-frontends also support distributed or colocated teams more efficiently. Pick up this book and learn how to get started with this technological breakthrough right away.
- Explore available frontend development architectures
- Learn how microservice principles apply to frontend development
- Understand the four pillars for creating a successful micro-frontend architecture
- Examine the benefits and pitfalls of existing micro-frontend architectures
- Learn principles and best practices for creating successful automation strategies
- Discover patterns for integrating micro-frontend architectures using microservices or a monolith API layer
Table of contents
- Foreword
- Preface
- 1. The Frontend Landscape
-
2. Micro-Frontend Principles
- Monolith to Microservices
- Microservices Principles
- Applying Principles to Micro-Frontends
- Micro-Frontends Are Not a Silver Bullet
- Summary
-
3. Micro-Frontend Architectures and Challenges
- Micro-Frontends Decisions Framework
- Micro-Frontends in Practice
- Summary
-
4. Discovering Micro-Frontend Architectures
- Micro-Frontend Decisions Framework Applied
- Architecture Analysis
- Vertical-Split Architectures
- Horizontal-Split Architectures
- Summary
-
5. Micro-Frontend Technical Implementation
- The Project
- Module Federation 101
- Technical Implementation
- Project Evolution
- Webpack Lock-in
- Summary
-
6. Build and Deploy Micro-Frontends
- Automation Principles
- Developer Experience
- Version Control
- Continuous Integration Strategies
- Deployment Strategies
- Summary
- 7. Automation Pipeline for Micro-Frontends: A Case Study
- 8. Backend Patterns for Micro-Frontends
-
9. From Monolith to Micro-Frontends: A Case Study
- The Context
- Migration Strategy
- Implementation Details
- Summary
-
10. Introducing Micro-Frontends in Your Organization
- Why Should We Use Micro-Frontends?
- The Link Between Organizations and Software Architecture
- Implementing Governance for Easing the Communication Flows
- Techniques for Enhancing the Communication Flow
- A Decentralized Organization
- Summary
-
A. What Does the Community Think About Micro-Frontends?
-
Nimisha Asthagiri, Chief Architect at edX
- Please introduce yourself.
- What is your experience with micro-frontends?
- What benefits and pitfalls did you encounter in your journey with micro-frontends?
- Did you contribute to any OSS project related to micro-frontends? If so, which one?
- When would you suggest using micro-frontends, and when should we avoid them?
- At the end of your last micro-frontend project, what worked and what didn’t?
- What are the must-have tools for developers to have an efficient experience with micro-frontends?
- What would you suggest for a person who wants to embrace this architecture?
- What was the impact of introducing micro-frontends to developers who didn’t know about them? What challenges have you faced?
- What was the developer experience like in your last project?
- Many developers are concerned about performance and design consistency with micro-frontends. What are your suggestions for overcoming these challenges?
- What are the first steps for working with micro-frontends?
- Can you share the main thing to avoid when working with micro-frontends?
- What are the main challenges in embracing this architecture from your perspective?
- Would you like to share some useful resources about micro-frontends?
- Micro-frontends in three words…
-
Felipe Guizar, Senior Software Engineer at Wizeline
- Please introduce yourself.
- What is your experience with micro-frontends?
- What benefits and pitfalls did you encounter in your journey with micro-frontends?
- Did you contribute to any OSS project related to micro-frontends? If so, which one?
- When would you suggest using micro-frontends, and when should we avoid them?
- At the end of your last micro-frontends project, what worked and what didn’t?
- What are the must-have tools for developers to have an efficient experience with micro-frontends?
- What would you suggest for a person who wants to embrace this architecture?
- What was the impact of introducing micro-frontends to developers who didn’t know about them? What challenges have you faced?
- What was the developer experience like in your last project?
- Many developers are concerned about performance and design consistency with micro-frontends. What are your suggestions for overcoming these challenges?
- What are the first steps for working with micro-frontends?
- Can you share the main thing to avoid when working with micro-frontends?
- What are the main challenges of embracing this architecture from your perspective?
- Would you like to share some useful resources about micro-frontends?
- Micro-frontends in three words…
-
Anthony Frehner, Frontend Architect
- Please introduce yourself.
- What is your experience with micro-frontends?
- What benefits and pitfalls did you encounter in your journey with micro-frontends?
- Did you contribute to any OSS projects related to micro-frontends? If so, which one?
- When would you suggest using micro-frontends, and when should we avoid them?
- At the end of your last micro-frontend project, what worked and what didn’t?
- What are the must-have tools for developers to have an efficient experience with micro-frontends?
- What would you suggest for a person who wants to embrace this architecture?
- What was the impact of introducing micro-frontends to developers who didn’t know about them? What challenges have you faced?
- What was the developer experience on your last project?
- Many developers are concerned about performance and design consistency with micro-frontends. What are your suggestions for overcoming these challenges?
- What are the first steps for working with micro-frontends?
- Can you share the main thing to avoid when working with micro-frontends?
- What are the main challenges in embracing this architecture from your perspective?
- Would you like to share some useful resources about micro-frontends?
- Micro-frontends in three words…
-
Joel Denning, Frontend Software Dev and Independent Consultant
- Please introduce yourself.
- What is your experience with micro-frontends?
- Which benefits and pitfalls did you encounter in your journey with micro-frontends?
- Did you contribute to any OSS project related to micro-frontends? If so, which one?
- When would you suggest using micro-frontends, and when should we avoid them?
- At the end of your last micro-frontends project, what worked and what didn’t?
- What are the must-have tools for developers to have an efficient experience with micro-frontends?
- What would you suggest for a person who wants to embrace this architecture?
- What was the impact of introducing micro-frontends to developers who didn’t know about them? What challenges have you faced?
- What was the developer experience on your last project?
- Many developers are concerned about performance and design consistency with micro-frontends. What are your suggestions for overcoming these challenges?
- What are the first steps for working with micro-frontends?
- Can you share the main thing to avoid when working with micro-frontends?
- What are the main challenges in embracing this architecture from your perspective?
- Would you like to share some useful resources about micro-frontends?
- Micro-frontends in three words…
-
Zack Jackson, Principal Engineer of Lululemon
- Please introduce yourself.
- What is your experience with micro-frontends?
- What benefits and pitfalls did you encounter in your journey with micro-frontends?
- Did you contribute to any OSS project related to micro-frontends? If so, which one?
- When would you suggest using micro-frontends, and when should we avoid them?
- At the end of your last micro-frontend project, what worked and what didn’t?
- What are the must-have tools for developers to have an efficient experience with micro-frontends?
- What would you suggest for a person who wants to embrace this architecture?
- What was the impact of introducing micro-frontends to developers who didn’t know about them? What challenges have you faced?
- What was the developer experience on your last project?
- Many developers are concerned about performance and design consistency with micro-frontends. What are your suggestions for overcoming these challenges?
- What are the first steps for working with micro-frontends?
- Can you share the main thing to avoid when working with micro-frontends?
- What are the main challenges in embracing this architecture from your perspective?
- Would you like to share some useful resources about micro-frontends?
- Micro-frontends in three words…
-
Erik Grijzen, Software Engineer
- Please introduce yourself.
- What is your experience with micro-frontends?
- What benefits and pitfalls did you encounter in your journey with micro-frontends?
- Did you contribute to any OSS project related to micro-frontends? If so, which one?
- When would you suggest using micro-frontends, and when should we avoid them?
- At the end of your last micro-frontend project, what worked and what didn’t?
- What are the must-have tools for developers to have an efficient experience with micro-frontends?
- What would you suggest for a person who wants to embrace this architecture?
- What was the impact of introducing micro-frontends to developers who didn’t know about them? What challenges have you faced?
- What was the developer experience on your last project?
- Many developers are concerned about performance and design consistency with micro-frontends. What are your suggestions for overcoming these challenges?
- What are the first steps for working with micro-frontends?
- Can you share the main thing to avoid when working with micro-frontends?
- What are the main challenges in embracing this architecture from your perspective?
- Would you like to share some useful resources about micro-frontends?
- Micro-frontends in three words...
-
David Leitner, Cofounder of SQUER Solutions
- Please introduce yourself.
- What is your experience with micro-frontends?
- What benefits and pitfalls did you encounter in your journey with micro-frontends?
- Did you contribute to any OSS project related to micro-frontends? If so, which one?
- When would you suggest using micro-frontends, and when should we avoid them?
- At the end of your last micro-frontends project, what worked and what didn’t?
- What are the must-have tools for developers to have an efficient experience with micro-frontends?
- What would you suggest for a person who wants to embrace this architecture?
- What was the impact of introducing micro-frontends to developers who didn’t know about them? Which challenges have you faced?
- What was the developer experience on your last project?
- Many developers are concerned about performance and design consistency with micro-frontends. What are your suggestions for overcoming these challenges?
- What are the first steps for working with micro-frontends?
- Would you like to share some useful resources about micro-frontends?
- Micro-frontends in three words…
-
Philipp Pracht, Architect and Product Owner at SAP
- Please introduce yourself.
- What is your experience with micro-frontends?
- What benefits and pitfalls did you encounter in your journey with micro-frontends?
- Did you contribute to any OSS project related to micro-frontends? If so, which one?
- When would you suggest using micro-frontends, and when should we avoid them?
- At the end of your last micro-frontend project, what worked and what didn’t?
- What are the must-have tools for developers to have an efficient experience with micro-frontends?
- What would you suggest for a person who wants to embrace this architecture?
- What was the impact of introducing micro-frontends to developers who didn’t know about them? What challenges have you faced?
- What was the developer experience on your last project?
- Many developers are concerned about performance and design consistency with micro-frontends. What are your suggestions for overcoming these challenges?
- What are the first steps for working with micro-frontends?
- Can you share the main thing to avoid when working with micro-frontends?
- From your perspective, what are the main challenges in embracing this architecture?
- Would you like to share some useful resources about micro-frontends?
- Micro-frontends in three words…
- Nimisha Asthagiri, Chief Architect at edX
- Index
- About the Author
Product information
- Title: Building Micro-Frontends
- Author(s):
- Release date: November 2021
- Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
- ISBN: 9781492082996
