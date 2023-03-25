Book description
With the accelerating speed of business and the increasing dependence on technology, companies today are significantly changing the way they build in-house business solutions. Many now use low-code and no code technologies to help them deal with specific issues, but that's just the beginning. With this practical guide, power users and developers will discover ways to resolve everyday challenges by building end-to-end solutions with the Microsoft Power Platform.
Author Jason Rivera, who specializes in SharePoint and the Microsoft 365 solution architecture, provides a comprehensive overview of how to use the Power Platform to build end-to-end solutions that address tactical business needs. By learning key components of the platform, including Power Apps, Power Automate, and Power BI, you'll be able to build low-code and no code applications, automate repeatable business processes, and create interactive reports from available data.
- Learn how the Power Platform apps work together
- Incorporate AI into the Power Platform without extensive ML or AI knowledge
- Create end-to-end solutions to solve tactical business needs, including data collection, process automation, and reporting
- Build AI-based solutions using Power Virtual Agents and AI Builder
- Title: Building Solutions with the Microsoft Power Platform
- Author(s):
- Release date: March 2023
- Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
- ISBN: 9781098117528
