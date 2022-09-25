Data Quality Fundamentals

Do your product dashboards look funky? Are your quarterly reports stale? Is the dataset you're using broken or just plain wrong? These problems affect almost every team, yet they're usually addressed on an ad hoc basis and in a reactive manner. If you answered yes to any of the questions above, this book is for you.

Many data engineering teams today face the "good pipelines, bad data" problem. It doesn't matter how advanced your data infrastructure is if the data you're piping is bad. In this book, Barr Moses, Lior Gavish, and Molly Vorwerck from the data reliability company Monte Carlo explain how to tackle data quality and trust at scale by leveraging best practices and technologies used by some of the world's most innovative companies.