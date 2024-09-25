Hands-On Generative AI with Transformers and Diffusion Models

Learn how to use generative media techniques with AI to create novel images or music in this practical, hands-on guide. Data scientists and software engineers will understand how state-of-the-art generative models work, how to fine-tune and adapt them to your needs, and how to combine existing building blocks to create new models and creative applications in different domains.

This book introduces theoretical concepts in an intuitive way, with extensive code samples and illustrations that you can run on services such as Google Colaboratory, Kaggle, or Hugging Face Spaces with minimal setup. You'll learn how to use open source libraries such as Transformers and Diffusers, conduct code exploration, and study several existing projects to help guide your work.