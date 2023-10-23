Make: AI Robots

by Reade Richard, Brenda Shivanandan, Andy Forest, Denzel Edwards
Released October 2023
Publisher(s): Make: Community
ISBN: 9781680457292

Book description

Artificial intelligence is a tool to explore and create, and it starts here with the experts at Steamlabs, a nonprofit that teaches teens to not just be users of technology, but to create with technology so they can be help shape our future.

Make: AI Robots introduces young people to AI through exciting craft projects that start with a mechanical cardboard creation, integrates fun electronic lights and motors, adds simple coding on a micro:bit, and then teaches how to train AI to create a spark of life.

With 32 projects designed to guide beginners through increasing challenges, Make: AI Robots is the perfect way to feed curious minds with fun AI experiments that will delight and inspire.

Publisher resources

View/Submit Errata

Table of contents

  1. Foreword (1/2)
  2. Foreword (2/2)
  3. Contents
  4. Introduction (1/4)
  5. Introduction (2/4)
  6. Introduction (3/4)
  7. Introduction (4/4)
  8. 1: Hinges, Wings, and Flying Things (1/6)
  9. 1: Hinges, Wings, and Flying Things (2/6)
  10. 1: Hinges, Wings, and Flying Things (3/6)
  11. 1: Hinges, Wings, and Flying Things (4/6)
  12. 1: Hinges, Wings, and Flying Things (5/6)
  13. 1: Hinges, Wings, and Flying Things (6/6)
  14. 2: Cars and Axles (1/6)
  15. 2: Cars and Axles (2/6)
  16. 2: Cars and Axles (3/6)
  17. 2: Cars and Axles (4/6)
  18. 2: Cars and Axles (5/6)
  19. 2: Cars and Axles (6/6)
  20. 3: Ball Toss (1/6)
  21. 3: Ball Toss (2/6)
  22. 3: Ball Toss (3/6)
  23. 3: Ball Toss (4/6)
  24. 3: Ball Toss (5/6)
  25. 3: Ball Toss (6/6)
  26. 4: Marble Runs! (1/8)
  27. 4: Marble Runs! (2/8)
  28. 4: Marble Runs! (3/8)
  29. 4: Marble Runs! (4/8)
  30. 4: Marble Runs! (5/8)
  31. 4: Marble Runs! (6/8)
  32. 4: Marble Runs! (7/8)
  33. 4: Marble Runs! (8/8)
  34. 5: Linkages (1/8)
  35. 5: Linkages (2/8)
  36. 5: Linkages (3/8)
  37. 5: Linkages (4/8)
  38. 5: Linkages (5/8)
  39. 5: Linkages (6/8)
  40. 5: Linkages (7/8)
  41. 5: Linkages (8/8)
  42. 6: Gumball Machine (1/8)
  43. 6: Gumball Machine (2/8)
  44. 6: Gumball Machine (3/8)
  45. 6: Gumball Machine (4/8)
  46. 6: Gumball Machine (5/8)
  47. 6: Gumball Machine (6/8)
  48. 6: Gumball Machine (7/8)
  49. 6: Gumball Machine (8/8)
  50. 7: Superhero Costumes (1/8)
  51. 7: Superhero Costumes (2/8)
  52. 7: Superhero Costumes (3/8)
  53. 7: Superhero Costumes (4/8)
  54. 7: Superhero Costumes (5/8)
  55. 7: Superhero Costumes (6/8)
  56. 7: Superhero Costumes (7/8)
  57. 7: Superhero Costumes (8/8)
  58. 8: Robot Friends (1/7)
  59. 8: Robot Friends (2/7)
  60. 8: Robot Friends (3/7)
  61. 8: Robot Friends (4/7)
  62. 8: Robot Friends (5/7)
  63. 8: Robot Friends (6/7)
  64. 8: Robot Friends (7/7)
  65. About the Authors

