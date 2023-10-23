Book description
Artificial intelligence is a tool to explore and create, and it starts here with the experts at Steamlabs, a nonprofit that teaches teens to not just be users of technology, but to create with technology so they can be help shape our future.
Make: AI Robots introduces young people to AI through exciting craft projects that start with a mechanical cardboard creation, integrates fun electronic lights and motors, adds simple coding on a micro:bit, and then teaches how to train AI to create a spark of life.
With 32 projects designed to guide beginners through increasing challenges, Make: AI Robots is the perfect way to feed curious minds with fun AI experiments that will delight and inspire.
Table of contents
- Foreword (1/2)
- Foreword (2/2)
- Contents
- Introduction (1/4)
- Introduction (2/4)
- Introduction (3/4)
- Introduction (4/4)
- 1: Hinges, Wings, and Flying Things (1/6)
- 1: Hinges, Wings, and Flying Things (2/6)
- 1: Hinges, Wings, and Flying Things (3/6)
- 1: Hinges, Wings, and Flying Things (4/6)
- 1: Hinges, Wings, and Flying Things (5/6)
- 1: Hinges, Wings, and Flying Things (6/6)
- 2: Cars and Axles (1/6)
- 2: Cars and Axles (2/6)
- 2: Cars and Axles (3/6)
- 2: Cars and Axles (4/6)
- 2: Cars and Axles (5/6)
- 2: Cars and Axles (6/6)
- 3: Ball Toss (1/6)
- 3: Ball Toss (2/6)
- 3: Ball Toss (3/6)
- 3: Ball Toss (4/6)
- 3: Ball Toss (5/6)
- 3: Ball Toss (6/6)
- 4: Marble Runs! (1/8)
- 4: Marble Runs! (2/8)
- 4: Marble Runs! (3/8)
- 4: Marble Runs! (4/8)
- 4: Marble Runs! (5/8)
- 4: Marble Runs! (6/8)
- 4: Marble Runs! (7/8)
- 4: Marble Runs! (8/8)
- 5: Linkages (1/8)
- 5: Linkages (2/8)
- 5: Linkages (3/8)
- 5: Linkages (4/8)
- 5: Linkages (5/8)
- 5: Linkages (6/8)
- 5: Linkages (7/8)
- 5: Linkages (8/8)
- 6: Gumball Machine (1/8)
- 6: Gumball Machine (2/8)
- 6: Gumball Machine (3/8)
- 6: Gumball Machine (4/8)
- 6: Gumball Machine (5/8)
- 6: Gumball Machine (6/8)
- 6: Gumball Machine (7/8)
- 6: Gumball Machine (8/8)
- 7: Superhero Costumes (1/8)
- 7: Superhero Costumes (2/8)
- 7: Superhero Costumes (3/8)
- 7: Superhero Costumes (4/8)
- 7: Superhero Costumes (5/8)
- 7: Superhero Costumes (6/8)
- 7: Superhero Costumes (7/8)
- 7: Superhero Costumes (8/8)
- 8: Robot Friends (1/7)
- 8: Robot Friends (2/7)
- 8: Robot Friends (3/7)
- 8: Robot Friends (4/7)
- 8: Robot Friends (5/7)
- 8: Robot Friends (6/7)
- 8: Robot Friends (7/7)
- About the Authors
Product information
- Title: Make: AI Robots
- Author(s):
- Release date: October 2023
- Publisher(s): Make: Community
- ISBN: 9781680457292
