Artificial intelligence is a tool to explore and create, and it starts here with the experts at Steamlabs, a nonprofit that teaches teens to not just be users of technology, but to create with technology so they can be help shape our future.

Make: AI Robots introduces young people to AI through exciting craft projects that start with a mechanical cardboard creation, integrates fun electronic lights and motors, adds simple coding on a micro:bit, and then teaches how to train AI to create a spark of life.

With 32 projects designed to guide beginners through increasing challenges, Make: AI Robots is the perfect way to feed curious minds with fun AI experiments that will delight and inspire.