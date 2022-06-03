Natural Language Processing with Transformers, Revised Edition

Book description
Since their introduction in 2017, transformers have quickly become the dominant architecture for achieving state-of-the-art results on a variety of natural language processing tasks. If you're a data scientist or coder, this practical book -now revised in full color- shows you how to train and scale these large models using Hugging Face Transformers, a Python-based deep learning library.
Transformers have been used to write realistic news stories, improve Google Search queries, and even create chatbots that tell corny jokes. In this guide, authors Lewis Tunstall, Leandro von Werra, and Thomas Wolf, among the creators of Hugging Face Transformers, use a hands-on approach to teach you how transformers work and how to integrate them in your applications. You'll quickly learn a variety of tasks they can help you solve.
- Build, debug, and optimize transformer models for core NLP tasks, such as text classification, named entity recognition, and question answering
- Learn how transformers can be used for cross-lingual transfer learning
- Apply transformers in real-world scenarios where labeled data is scarce
- Make transformer models efficient for deployment using techniques such as distillation, pruning, and quantization
- Train transformers from scratch and learn how to scale to multiple GPUs and distributed environments
Publisher resources
Table of contents
- Foreword
- Preface
-
1. Hello Transformers
- The Encoder-Decoder Framework
- Attention Mechanisms
- Transfer Learning in NLP
- Hugging Face Transformers: Bridging the Gap
- A Tour of Transformer Applications
- The Hugging Face Ecosystem
- Main Challenges with Transformers
- Conclusion
-
2. Text Classification
- The Dataset
- From Text to Tokens
- Training a Text Classifier
- Conclusion
- 3. Transformer Anatomy
-
4. Multilingual Named Entity Recognition
- The Dataset
- Multilingual Transformers
- A Closer Look at Tokenization
- Transformers for Named Entity Recognition
- The Anatomy of the Transformers Model Class
- Tokenizing Texts for NER
- Performance Measures
- Fine-Tuning XLM-RoBERTa
- Error Analysis
- Cross-Lingual Transfer
- Interacting with Model Widgets
- Conclusion
- 5. Text Generation
-
6. Summarization
- The CNN/DailyMail Dataset
- Text Summarization Pipelines
- Comparing Different Summaries
- Measuring the Quality of Generated Text
- Evaluating PEGASUS on the CNN/DailyMail Dataset
- Training a Summarization Model
- Conclusion
- 7. Question Answering
-
8. Making Transformers Efficient in Production
- Intent Detection as a Case Study
- Creating a Performance Benchmark
- Making Models Smaller via Knowledge Distillation
- Making Models Faster with Quantization
- Benchmarking Our Quantized Model
- Optimizing Inference with ONNX and the ONNX Runtime
- Making Models Sparser with Weight Pruning
- Conclusion
-
9. Dealing with Few to No Labels
- Building a GitHub Issues Tagger
- Implementing a Naive Bayesline
- Working with No Labeled Data
- Working with a Few Labels
- Leveraging Unlabeled Data
- Conclusion
-
10. Training Transformers from Scratch
- Large Datasets and Where to Find Them
- Building a Tokenizer
- Training a Model from Scratch
- Results and Analysis
- Conclusion
- 11. Future Directions
- Index
- About the Authors
Product information
- Title: Natural Language Processing with Transformers, Revised Edition
- Author(s):
- Release date: June 2022
- Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
- ISBN: 9781098136796
You might also like
video
Python Fundamentals
51+ hours of video instruction. Overview The professional programmer’s Deitel® video guide to Python development with …
book
Clean Code: A Handbook of Agile Software Craftsmanship
Even bad code can function. But if code isn't clean, it can bring a development organization …
book
40 Algorithms Every Programmer Should Know
Learn algorithms for solving classic computer science problems with this concise guide covering everything from fundamental …
book
Data Science from Scratch, 2nd Edition
To really learn data science, you should not only master the tools—data science libraries, frameworks, modules, …