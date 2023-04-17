Operating Continuously

Book description
Continuous delivery doesn't stop with deployment. Modern software teams rely on an emerging set of best practices postdeployment to continuously improve their software. With this practical guide, CTOs, software architects, and senior engineering leaders will learn what these practices are and how to apply them to their existing operations.
Author John Kodumal, cofounder and CTO at LaunchDarkly, provides actionable insights into setting up and maintaining a smooth operational process postdeployment. You'll learn new approaches to releasing software, controlling systems at runtime, and measuring the impact of change. Armed with this knowledge, you can easily anticipate the next planning and building phase, feeding back into the software development lifecycle.
This book helps you:
- Understand why mature incident management processes are an essential part of the CI/CD story
- Use the tools and processes necessary to measure the impact of change to production systems
- Learn how to use canary launches and feature flags to release faster with less risk
- Set up effective incident management systems to reduce the impact of broken changes
- Explore an emerging class of techniques that extend the practice beyond deployment
- Use experimentation and impact analysis to continuously improve
Publisher resources
Table of contents
- Preface
- Introduction
-
1. Deploy
- Redefining Release and Deploy
- Characteristics of a High-Performance Deployment System
- Deployment Strategies and Shipping Code
- Summary
- 2. Release
-
3. Operate
- What Is an Incident?
- Common Incident Causes
- Identifying and Declaring an Incident
- Mitigating Risk
- Principles of Healthy Incident Management
- What Bad Incident Management Looks Like
- What Good Incident Management Looks Like
- What Makes an Incident Response Process Successful?
- Summary
-
4. Measure and Experiment
- Measure
- Experimentation
- Pitfalls of Changing Success Metrics
- Culture and Feature Abandonment
- Cheap Features
- A/B/n Testing
- Risk Mitigation
- Optimization
- Experimentation Examples
- Summary
- Conclusion
- Index
- About the Authors
Product information
- Title: Operating Continuously
- Author(s):
- Release date: April 2023
- Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
- ISBN: 9781098117290
You might also like
book
Designing Data-Intensive Applications
Data is at the center of many challenges in system design today. Difficult issues need to …
book
Data Mesh
We're at an inflection point in data, where our data management solutions no longer match the …
book
Generative Deep Learning, 2nd Edition
Generative AI is the hottest topic in tech. This practical book teaches machine learning engineers and …
book
Designing Machine Learning Systems
Machine learning systems are both complex and unique. Complex because they consist of many different components …