Book description
If you're a new or experienced designer of conversational voice-first experiences, this handy reference provides actionable answers to key aspects of eyes-busy, hands-busy, voice-only user interfaces. Designed as a companion to books about conversational voice design, this guide includes important details regarding eyes-free, hands-free, voice-only interfaces delivered by Amazon Echo, Google Nest, and a variety of in-car experiences.
Authors Ahmed Bouzid and Weiye Ma provide far-field voice best practices and recommendations in a manner similar to The Elements of Style, the popular American English writing style guide. Like that book, The Elements of Voice First Style provides direct, succinct explanations that focus on the essence of each topic. You'll find answers quickly without having to spend time searching through other sources.
With this guide, you'll be able to:
- Craft just the right language to enable your voicebot to effectively communicate with humans
- Create conversational voice interfaces that are robust enough to handle errors and failures
- Design highly usable conversational voice interfaces by paying attention to small details that can make or break the experience
- Build a design for a voice-only smart speaker that doesn't require customers to use their eyes or hands
Table of contents
- Preface
-
1. The Elements of Conversation
- The Ontology of Conversations
- The Conversational Actions
- The Conversational States
- The Internal Conversational Context
- Conversational Signalling
- 2. The Rules of Conversation
- 3. The Basic Tenets
- 4. The Extra-Conversational Context
- 5. The UI-Use Case Fit
-
6. The Elements of Starting
- 1. Be brief
- 2. Use an audio icon
- 3. Drop the “Welcome to...”
- 4. Never ever say, “Please listen carefully as our options have changed”
- 5. Have the voicebot refer to itself in the first person
- 6. Drop “You can interrupt me at any time”
- 7. Keep the origination context in mind
- 8. Remember the user’s preferences
- 9. Anticipate user-specific requests
- 10. Anticipate general user-base requests
Product information
- Title: The Elements of Voice First Style
- Author(s):
- Release date: October 2022
- Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
- ISBN: 9781098119539
