Product management naturally incorporates empathy, psychology, and thinking outside the box in pursuit of the best design for products. But how often do you apply those same skills to your relationships with people in your company?
By breaking the art of stakeholder management into simple lessons and frameworks, this practical book shows product managers how to manage the crucial relationships that will help you make an impact and advance your career. You'll learn how to build trusting relationships with stakeholders, optimize your communication for different audiences, get buy-in for your ideas and roadmaps, and have stakeholders appreciate it when you say no.
You'll learn how to:
- Build and maintain trust with your stakeholders
- Map your organization and identify the real power players
- Establish roles and build an extended team that works well together
- Communicate in a way that speaks to the needs and goals of different stakeholders
- Get buy-in on your ideas and roadmap
- Make stakeholders appreciate and support you when you say "no"
- Sustain buy-in over time
- Manage difficult stakeholders and personalities
Table of contents
-
1. The Real Org Chart
- Bruceâs Story
- Doing Your Research
- Your Organizationâs Culture
- Your Organizationâs Structure
- The TIPS Framework
- The Real Org Chart
- Takeaways
-
2. Getting to No
- Melissaâs story
- What Problem Are We Trying to Solve?
- Say No With Your Roadmap
- Use Evidence, not Opinions
- These Are Not the Droids youâre Looking For: The Art of Misdirection or âReframingâ
- What To Do When Everyone Wants Something From You at the Same Time?
- About the Authors
- Title: Aligned
- Author(s):
- Release date: December 2023
- Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
- ISBN: 9781098134402
