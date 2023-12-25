Aligned

by Bruce McCarthy, Melissa Appel
Released December 2023
Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
ISBN: 9781098134402

Book description

Product management naturally incorporates empathy, psychology, and thinking outside the box in pursuit of the best design for products. But how often do you apply those same skills to your relationships with people in your company?

By breaking the art of stakeholder management into simple lessons and frameworks, this practical book shows product managers how to manage the crucial relationships that will help you make an impact and advance your career. You'll learn how to build trusting relationships with stakeholders, optimize your communication for different audiences, get buy-in for your ideas and roadmaps, and have stakeholders appreciate it when you say no.

You'll learn how to:

  • Build and maintain trust with your stakeholders
  • Map your organization and identify the real power players
  • Establish roles and build an extended team that works well together
  • Communicate in a way that speaks to the needs and goals of different stakeholders
  • Get buy-in on your ideas and roadmap
  • Make stakeholders appreciate and support you when you say "no"
  • Sustain buy-in over time
  • Manage difficult stakeholders and personalities

Product information

