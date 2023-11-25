Applied Embedded Electronics

Embedded controller electronics are at the heart of virtually all modern electronic devices today with a market of more than $86 billion per year and growing. To serve the needs of designers creating products for this huge market, this practical book covers topics crucial for modern electronics design.

Author Jerry Twomey examines the methods necessary to help you create a trouble-free integrated system for your product, with an emphasis on hardware design. You'll explore topics from the perspective of real-world applications, including discussions about non-ideal components, noise, and methods for avoiding problematic scenarios.

Topics include:

Ideal versus actual connections, components, digital, signals

Architecting an embedded system

Digital interface selection by application, speed, distance

Multivoltage power supplies

High frequency power integrity

Battery and charging systems

EMI reduction and ESD protection

Driving and sensing peripherals

Digital feedback control

Optimization of power consumption and cost

Specialty systems: medical, industrial, aerospace

PCB design including manufacturability, yield, and low noise

This book guides you through all of the techniques listed, which are required for a reliable integrated system. Through extensive illustrations and minimal equations, anyone with an interest in electronics will quickly grasp the ideas discussed.