Applied Embedded Electronics

Applied Embedded Electronics

by Jerry Twomey
Released November 2023
Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
ISBN: 9781098144791

Book description

Embedded controller electronics are at the heart of virtually all modern electronic devices today with a market of more than $86 billion per year and growing. To serve the needs of designers creating products for this huge market, this practical book covers topics crucial for modern electronics design.

Author Jerry Twomey examines the methods necessary to help you create a trouble-free integrated system for your product, with an emphasis on hardware design. You'll explore topics from the perspective of real-world applications, including discussions about non-ideal components, noise, and methods for avoiding problematic scenarios.

Topics include:

  • Ideal versus actual connections, components, digital, signals
  • Architecting an embedded system
  • Digital interface selection by application, speed, distance
  • Multivoltage power supplies
  • High frequency power integrity
  • Battery and charging systems
  • EMI reduction and ESD protection
  • Driving and sensing peripherals
  • Digital feedback control
  • Optimization of power consumption and cost
  • Specialty systems: medical, industrial, aerospace
  • PCB design including manufacturability, yield, and low noise

This book guides you through all of the techniques listed, which are required for a reliable integrated system. Through extensive illustrations and minimal equations, anyone with an interest in electronics will quickly grasp the ideas discussed.

Table of contents

  1. 1. Essential Concepts
    1. Remember That: Basic Electronics
    2. Ideal Simplifications of Academia
    3. Interconnections
    4. Basic Components
    5. Capacitors
    6. Resistors
    7. Inductors
    8. Voltage Sources & Batteries
    9. Current Sources
    10. Switches and Relays:
    11. Operational Amplifiers
    12. Voltage Comparators
    13. Non Ideal Digital
    14. Signal Integrity
    15. Essential Concepts – Conclusions and summary
    16. Further Reading
  2. 2. Architecting the System
    1. Preliminary Ideas
    2. Modern Design Strategies
    3. Mostly Digital Design
    4. DSP Methods - Versatility & Limits
    5. Digital Control Methods– DCU, MCU, MPU
    6. Terminology in MCU & MPU Specifications
    7. Hardware (HW) Controllers
    8. Software (SW) Controllers
    9. Computers vs. Controllers
    10. Raspberry Pi (MPU) vs. Arduino (MCU)
    11. Multi Purpose and Specialty MCUs
    12. Chip Set Methods
    13. System Architecture Options
    14. Determine Peripherals & Interconnects
    15. Avoiding Serial Communication (SerCom) Bottlenecks
    16. Direct Memory Access (DMA) for Data Transfer
    17. Determine DSP Methods
    18. DSP Bottlenecks
    19. Improving DSP Speed
    20. Determine DCU Internal Features
    21. Physical Package Considerations
    22. Off Chip Features & Support
    23. Pulling it all Together
    24. Pick a DCU Configuration, Picking your MCU/MPU
    25. Essential Concepts – Conclusions and summary
    26. Further Reading
  3. 3. Robust Digital Communication
    1. Digital Signals, Physical Considerations and Connections
      1. Limitations of Ground Referenced Digital Signals
      2. Low Voltage Differential Signaling (LVDS)
      3. Organizing Interconnects for Speed and Signal Integrity
      4. Lumped vs. Distributed Networks
      5. Clock Distribution
      6. Digital Communication - P arallel vs. Serial Ports
      7. Clocking Methods for Serial Ports
      8. Clocking Methods – Starting Edge Synchronize
      9. Clocking Methods – Parallel Clock
      10. Clocking Methods – Manchester Code Self Clocking
      11. Clocking Methods – Embedded Clock, Run Length Limited Codes
      12. Digital Communication - Features and Definitions
      13. Serial Data - Shared Ground, Low Speed
      14. Universal Asynchronous Receiver Transmitter (UART)
      15. Inter Integrated Circuit (I2C) & System Management Bus (SMBus)
      16. Serial Peripheral Interface (SPI)
      17. Single Wire Interfaces (1-wire, UNI/O)
      18. Serializer and Deserializer (SerDes) High Speed Data
      19. Data Between Boards or Between Systems - Wired Methods
      20. RS-232 - Serial Data over Cable
      21. RS-485 Differential Serial Data over Cable
      22. Controller Area Network Bus (CAN Bus)
      23. Serial Data for Computer Systems
      24. Universal Serial Bus (USB)
      25. Serial Advanced Technology Attachment (SATA)
      26. Peripheral Component Interconnect Express (PCIe)
      27. Ethernet
    2. Wireless Serial Interfaces
      1. Wi-Fi
      2. Bluetooth (BT)
      3. Bluetooth Low Energy (BTLE)
      4. ZigBee
      5. Z-Wave
      6. Adaptive Network Topology (ANT)
      7. Infrared Data Association (IrDA)
      8. Fiber-Optic Data – Go Fast, Go Far
      9. JTAG – PCB Access for Test and Configuration
      10. Essential Concepts – Conclusions and summary
      11. Further Reading
  4. 4. Power Systems, Method, and Distribution
    1. Remember That: Split Phase AC Mains Power
    2. AC power safety, Defining the Problem
    3. Low Voltage DC Safety
    4. Safe Failure Methods and Single Fault Safe Scenarios
    5. Overcurrent Protection Methods and the Weakest Link
    6. AC to DC conversion, 60 Hz Transformers
    7. AC to DC conversion, Off Line Switchers
    8. Multi PCB Systems Need Local Power Regulation
    9. Power regulators, DC/DC Conversion, Linear vs. Switching
    10. Linear Regulators, Conceptual
    11. Emitter Follower Regulators vs. LDO
    12. Switching Stepdown (Buck) Converter
    13. Switching Step Up (Boost) Converter
    14. Switching Buck-Boost Converter
    15. Picking Regulators and Configuring Power System
    16. Including Monitors for the Power Supplies
    17. Bypass, Decoupling and FilteringTechniques
    18. Radiated Noise Reduction, using RC Snubbers, Ferrites, Filters
    19. Power Output Noise Reduction - Damped LPF Networks, Cascaded Regulators
    20. Power Grid Current Surges Due to Digital Logic
    21. Low Impedance Power and Ground Planes
    22. Power Supply Bypass Filtering, Distributed Stabilization
    23. Bypass Capacitors at High Frequencies
    24. Bypass Capacitors Value and Distribution
    25. Essential Concepts – Conclusions and summary
    26. Further Reading:
  5. 5. Battery Power for the System
    1. Introduction
    2. Battery Basics - Definitions
    3. Decision Guideline – Rechargeable or Single Use Batteries
    4. Defining Power Requirements
    5. Battery Discharge vs. Functional Voltage Range
    6. Battery Types by Chemistry
    7. Global Behavior, Discharging
    8. Designing a Battery Set – Single use multiple cells
    9. Designing a Rechargeable Custom Battery Pack
    10. Charging Batteries
    11. Smart Batteries
    12. Regulatory and Safety Issues for Batteries
    13. Other Energy Storage & Access Methods
    14. Essential Concepts – Conclusions and summary
    15. Further Reading
  6. 6. Electromagnetic Interference and Electrostatic Discharge
    1. Introduction
      1. Preliminary Ideas
    2. General Strategy Dealing with EMI
      1. Regulations and Requirements
    3. Visualizations of Noise Coupling
      1. Grounding
    4. Reducing Conducted Emissions to AC Power Mains
    5. Cable Interconnect Strategies
    6. Reduce Noise Generation at the Source
      1. Reduce Noise coupling between on board devices
    7. Make Circuits Less Noise Sensitive
      1. Suppress Noise In-Out of System – Faraday Cage (FC) Techniques
    8. Electrostatic Discharge (ESD) Protection
    9. Essential Concepts – Conclusions and summary
    10. Further Reading
  7. 7. Data Converters: ADCs and DACs (ADC-DAC)
    1. DAC Performance Basics
    2. ADC Performance Basics
    3. Pulse Width Modulation (PWM) DACs
    4. Arbitrary Waveform Generation (AWG) by Direct Digital Synthesis (DDS) Methods
    5. Essential Concepts – Conclusions and summary
    6. Further Reading
