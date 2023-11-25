Applied Embedded Electronics

Book description
Embedded controller electronics are at the heart of virtually all modern electronic devices today with a market of more than $86 billion per year and growing. To serve the needs of designers creating products for this huge market, this practical book covers topics crucial for modern electronics design.
Author Jerry Twomey examines the methods necessary to help you create a trouble-free integrated system for your product, with an emphasis on hardware design. You'll explore topics from the perspective of real-world applications, including discussions about non-ideal components, noise, and methods for avoiding problematic scenarios.
Topics include:
- Ideal versus actual connections, components, digital, signals
- Architecting an embedded system
- Digital interface selection by application, speed, distance
- Multivoltage power supplies
- High frequency power integrity
- Battery and charging systems
- EMI reduction and ESD protection
- Driving and sensing peripherals
- Digital feedback control
- Optimization of power consumption and cost
- Specialty systems: medical, industrial, aerospace
- PCB design including manufacturability, yield, and low noise
This book guides you through all of the techniques listed, which are required for a reliable integrated system. Through extensive illustrations and minimal equations, anyone with an interest in electronics will quickly grasp the ideas discussed.
Table of contents
-
1. Essential Concepts
- Remember That: Basic Electronics
- Ideal Simplifications of Academia
- Interconnections
- Basic Components
- Capacitors
- Resistors
- Inductors
- Voltage Sources & Batteries
- Current Sources
- Switches and Relays:
- Operational Amplifiers
- Voltage Comparators
- Non Ideal Digital
- Signal Integrity
- Essential Concepts – Conclusions and summary
- Further Reading
-
2. Architecting the System
- Preliminary Ideas
- Modern Design Strategies
- Mostly Digital Design
- DSP Methods - Versatility & Limits
- Digital Control Methods– DCU, MCU, MPU
- Terminology in MCU & MPU Specifications
- Hardware (HW) Controllers
- Software (SW) Controllers
- Computers vs. Controllers
- Raspberry Pi (MPU) vs. Arduino (MCU)
- Multi Purpose and Specialty MCUs
- Chip Set Methods
- System Architecture Options
- Determine Peripherals & Interconnects
- Avoiding Serial Communication (SerCom) Bottlenecks
- Direct Memory Access (DMA) for Data Transfer
- Determine DSP Methods
- DSP Bottlenecks
- Improving DSP Speed
- Determine DCU Internal Features
- Physical Package Considerations
- Off Chip Features & Support
- Pulling it all Together
- Pick a DCU Configuration, Picking your MCU/MPU
- Essential Concepts – Conclusions and summary
- Further Reading
-
3. Robust Digital Communication
-
Digital Signals, Physical Considerations and Connections
- Limitations of Ground Referenced Digital Signals
- Low Voltage Differential Signaling (LVDS)
- Organizing Interconnects for Speed and Signal Integrity
- Lumped vs. Distributed Networks
- Clock Distribution
- Digital Communication - P arallel vs. Serial Ports
- Clocking Methods for Serial Ports
- Clocking Methods – Starting Edge Synchronize
- Clocking Methods – Parallel Clock
- Clocking Methods – Manchester Code Self Clocking
- Clocking Methods – Embedded Clock, Run Length Limited Codes
- Digital Communication - Features and Definitions
- Serial Data - Shared Ground, Low Speed
- Universal Asynchronous Receiver Transmitter (UART)
- Inter Integrated Circuit (I2C) & System Management Bus (SMBus)
- Serial Peripheral Interface (SPI)
- Single Wire Interfaces (1-wire, UNI/O)
- Serializer and Deserializer (SerDes) High Speed Data
- Data Between Boards or Between Systems - Wired Methods
- RS-232 - Serial Data over Cable
- RS-485 Differential Serial Data over Cable
- Controller Area Network Bus (CAN Bus)
- Serial Data for Computer Systems
- Universal Serial Bus (USB)
- Serial Advanced Technology Attachment (SATA)
- Peripheral Component Interconnect Express (PCIe)
- Ethernet
- Wireless Serial Interfaces
-
4. Power Systems, Method, and Distribution
- Remember That: Split Phase AC Mains Power
- AC power safety, Defining the Problem
- Low Voltage DC Safety
- Safe Failure Methods and Single Fault Safe Scenarios
- Overcurrent Protection Methods and the Weakest Link
- AC to DC conversion, 60 Hz Transformers
- AC to DC conversion, Off Line Switchers
- Multi PCB Systems Need Local Power Regulation
- Power regulators, DC/DC Conversion, Linear vs. Switching
- Linear Regulators, Conceptual
- Emitter Follower Regulators vs. LDO
- Switching Stepdown (Buck) Converter
- Switching Step Up (Boost) Converter
- Switching Buck-Boost Converter
- Picking Regulators and Configuring Power System
- Including Monitors for the Power Supplies
- Bypass, Decoupling and FilteringTechniques
- Radiated Noise Reduction, using RC Snubbers, Ferrites, Filters
- Power Output Noise Reduction - Damped LPF Networks, Cascaded Regulators
- Power Grid Current Surges Due to Digital Logic
- Low Impedance Power and Ground Planes
- Power Supply Bypass Filtering, Distributed Stabilization
- Bypass Capacitors at High Frequencies
- Bypass Capacitors Value and Distribution
- Essential Concepts – Conclusions and summary
- Further Reading:
-
5. Battery Power for the System
- Introduction
- Battery Basics - Definitions
- Decision Guideline – Rechargeable or Single Use Batteries
- Defining Power Requirements
- Battery Discharge vs. Functional Voltage Range
- Battery Types by Chemistry
- Global Behavior, Discharging
- Designing a Battery Set – Single use multiple cells
- Designing a Rechargeable Custom Battery Pack
- Charging Batteries
- Smart Batteries
- Regulatory and Safety Issues for Batteries
- Other Energy Storage & Access Methods
- Essential Concepts – Conclusions and summary
- Further Reading
-
6. Electromagnetic Interference and Electrostatic Discharge
- Introduction
- General Strategy Dealing with EMI
- Visualizations of Noise Coupling
- Reducing Conducted Emissions to AC Power Mains
- Cable Interconnect Strategies
- Reduce Noise Generation at the Source
- Make Circuits Less Noise Sensitive
- Electrostatic Discharge (ESD) Protection
- Essential Concepts – Conclusions and summary
- Further Reading
- 7. Data Converters: ADCs and DACs (ADC-DAC)
- About the Author
Product information
- Title: Applied Embedded Electronics
- Author(s):
- Release date: November 2023
- Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
- ISBN: 9781098144791
